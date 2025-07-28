How to style a BBQ area in a garden for the ultimate grilling and dining experience

We’re only halfway through the summer, and that means there’s still plenty of time to learn how to style a BBQ area in your garden.

Learning how to plan an outdoor kitchen is all about combining style with functionality, and the same applies to a BBQ area. You'll need to strike the perfect balance between space to prepare food and an inviting spot to enjoy it.

I checked in with the experts to glean all the best BBQ styling tips and help you get started...

1. Allocate a preparation area

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

According to Kamado Joe’s Ben Forte, you’ll need to think about practicalities before you start styling a BBQ area. As with all outdoor kitchen ideas, the main purpose of a BBQ area is to prepare food, so you’ll need to think about ergonomics and weatherproof surfaces.

‘A hip height workbench to chop on comfortably (and to prepare your cocktails!) is useful,’ Ben says. ‘Consider surfaces that will tolerate all the elements – heat, wind and rain.

‘You also want a place to rest hot and heavy pans quickly, next to the barbecue.’

The Cucino Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet from B&Q is a great choice, and you can buy affordable trivets from Amazon.

2. Plant herbs nearby

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Herbs are a staple for keen cooks, so styling a BBQ area is the perfect opportunity to experiment with herb garden ideas.

‘Plant edible herbs nearby – hardy rosemary and thyme that you can use as basting brushes all year round, fennel for garnishes, and mint for your cocktails!’ says Ben.

Opt for pots like the Classic Italian Terracotta Pots from Crocus for a Mediterranean garden feel.

3. Choose the right lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Garden lighting ideas are another great example of combining aesthetics and practicality, and you'll need to illuminate your space well if you'll be cooking and dining outdoors during evenings.

'Layered lighting can enhance the atmosphere,' suggests Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. 'A mix of solar-powered bulb lights, lanterns, and flickering candles creates a glowing, golden ambience.'

You can buy solar festoon lights from Amazon.

4. Be flexible with furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Once you’ve got the practical features out of the way, you’ll need to think about working up a table and seating area nearby. You can get really creative with garden furniture ideas, whether you want to go cosy and ambient with some soft furnishing, or formal and fancy with an outdoor dining table and some tablescaping.

‘To enhance the comfort and style of your outdoor BBQ space, consider incorporating a variety of seating options, such as armchairs, outdoor sofas, or even a bench,’ says Bo Hellberg, CMO at Grythyttan. ‘Add a coffee table or footstool for practicality, providing a surface for drinks, food or decorative items.

‘For a more dynamic look, mix and match furniture styles or finishes while keeping the colour palette cohesive.’

Bo recommends choosing modular pieces so that you can rearrange the layout to suit different occasions. It’s also worth investing in an outdoor storage box like the Keter Darwin 454L Outdoor Garden Storage Box to protect cushions and other accessories when you’re not using them.

5. Accessorise

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Speaking of accessories: cushions, outdoor rugs and other decorative features are the perfect way to add character to a BBQ area.

‘Complete the look with accessories,’ says Lena Gierasinska from Barker and Stonehouse. ‘A colourful outdoor rug looks stylish and also helps to blend together your indoor and outdoor spaces.’

Get the look

Do you have any BBQ area styling tips?