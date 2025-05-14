How to use banana peels in your garden to make your plants flourish – 3 methods gardening experts recommend

When you slip on a banana peel, people laugh at you, but when you learn how to use banana peels in your garden? Well, then they can't help but admire your dedication to sustainable gardening, quite frankly!

Yes, bananas are a household staple for many of us. They're great in smoothies, lunchboxes, or sliced over cereal – and it's all made better by the fact they come in their own handy (bright yellow!) packaging.

But what happens to the peel once the fruit’s been eaten? If it usually ends up in the bin, it's time to think again, especially if you're the type of gardener that makes your own compost. Because, like so many kitchen scraps, banana peels are packed with nutrients that can give your garden a natural boost.

How to use banana peels in your garden

You've likely heard that banana peels take up to two years to break down, so you've likely got them pegged as one of those things you should never put in your garden waste bin.

Here's the thing, though: they're perfect for permaculture fans looking for a simple, sustainable way to nourish their plants, as banana peels are rich in potassium, phosphorus and calcium – all of which are essential for healthy root development, flowering and fruiting.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

'Banana peels are really useful in the garden and can provide a natural way to feed plants. So, rather than putting them into your food waste, you really should try using some of these easy ways to help garden plants,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

With that in mind, then...

1. Make banana peel compost

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While they don't break down easily on their own, Morris says making compost is one of the easiest ways to learn how to use banana peels in your garden. In fact, they’re a fantastic alternative to synthetic fertilisers, especially for those leaning into low-waste living.

'Composting banana peels is the easiest way to get rid of them and also helps your compost pile break down faster and improve the compost,' he says.

'A good mix of green and brown materials in the bin will, over time, create a good compost for use in the garden. Banana peels, especially chopped up, are a great addition to the bin along with other organic waste.'

Of course, if you have a small garden, it might feel as if many of those trending garden ideas are out of reach, including learning how to hot compost. Thankfully, something like the Hotbin Mini Composter (from Thompson & Morgan), seen above, can do the job quickly, odourlessly, and without taking up valuable outdoor space.

2. Chop them up and bury them

If composting feels like too much work, there are a few other ways you can learn how to use banana peels in your garden, including as a fertiliser.

'Bananas mainly provide potassium, so they shouldn’t be used as a complete fertiliser, but for plants that like potassium, such as roses and tomatoes, they can be useful,' says Morris.

'This means that banana peels can be chopped up and placed just a few inches under the soil near plants needing some potassium, and the nutrients will be released.'

3. Make banana tea

Last but not least on our list of ways to use banana peels in your garden? Brew up some banana tea!

'You can make banana tea by soaking the peels in a jug of water for a few days and use the banana liquid to fertilise plants such as peppers, tomatoes, and roses,' says Morris.

'Some people do suggest using this for houseplants, but it’s not something I personally recommend, as this concoction can attract pests indoors.'

FAQs

Can I just throw banana peels in my garden?

Whether you’re growing lush tomatoes, tending to houseplants, or trying to revive a tired flower bed, there are surprisingly easy ways to use banana peels in your garden like a pro. But can you just throw banana peels in your garden and hope for the best?

'You can, but it’s best to chop them up first. Whole peels take longer to break down and can attract pests,' says Andrew O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

Andrew O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation RHS-trained gardener Andrew O'Donoghue set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Christopher, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

'Even better, bury them. Adding them to compost is another option as it enriches the mix,' he adds.

What are the disadvantages of banana peels as fertiliser?

While they're a brilliant (and free!) way to boost your garden's nutrient levels, there are some disadvantages to using banana peels as fertiliser.

'They can attract garden plant pests like rats or flies, which is why it’s best to bury the peels if possible,' says Andrew O'Donogue of Gardens Revived.

'Plus, while high in potassium, they have little nitrogen, so if you overdo the amount you put down in your garden, this can upset the balance of the soil.'

Which plants like banana peels?

If you're wondering which plants like banana peels, the trick is to look for those that love potassium.

'Plants that fruit or flower like tomatoes, roses or peppers love the potassium boost – just avoid using too much in one spot! Try to spread the peel cuttings evenly throughout the garden,' advises Gardens Revived pro Andrew O'Donoghue.

Now that you know how to use banana peels in your garden, you have the perfect excuse to go grab yourself a snack. Just be sure to keep that oh-so-appealing yellow skin when you're done, OK?