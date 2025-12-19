It is finally Christmas cactus season, and if you’re one of the many people enjoying its festive blooms, have you considered the plant’s Feng Shui placement? Experts say the correct placement could result in an abundance of joy and harmony.

Known for their spectacular red and pink trailing blooms that flower over the festive period, Christmas cacti are one of the most popular houseplants during this time of year. Luckily for you, there is a lot of easily accessible Christmas cactus care to help keep yours in optimum health.

You may already be aware of when to water a Christmas cactus or even how to repot one , but according to feng shui, where you place a Christmas cactus should be just as important for your home's well-being.

Where to position a christmas cactus according to Feng Shui

If you’re looking to improve your home’s Feng Shui for free , the placement of your houseplants is important. This ancient Chinese practice centres on arranging your home to harmonise with the natural flow of energy (Chi). As flowering houseplants like a Christmas cactus can represent harmony and joy, it’s important to position them correctly to contribute to the positive flow of energy.

‘According to Feng Shui principles, a Christmas cactus is best placed in a bright, welcoming part of the home where energy naturally flows, such as a living room, dining area or home office,' says Maryam Ghani, floral expert at Haute Florist .

'East or southeast-facing positions are especially favourable, as these areas are traditionally linked with growth, vitality and abundance. Placing the plant near a window with bright, indirect light supports both its health and its positive energy, allowing it to thrive without being stressed by harsh sun.'

‘In Feng Shui, healthy, flowering plants are seen as symbols of renewal, harmony and gentle positive energy. A Christmas cactus in flower represents balance and emotional warmth, making it a lovely addition to shared spaces where people gather and relax. Its soft, arching stems and colourful flowers help soften sharp lines in a room and create a calmer, more nurturing atmosphere. From a practical point of view, placing it in a bright but not overly hot spot also encourages reliable flowering.’

Where to avoid putting a Christmas cactus

While understanding the right Feng Shui placement for a Christmas cactus is important, you also need to know where to avoid putting one.

‘What tends to backfire is placing Christmas cacti in bedrooms or on lines where people sleep or walk directly past. In Feng Shui terms, even a gentle holiday cactus can feel too active for a yin, restorative zone, so avoid bedside tables, headboard shelves, and high shelves that point toward the bed, especially in a room anchored by a Natural Fibre Mattress and calming textiles,' says Ryan Kerr, founder of John Ryan by Design.

'Steer clear of tight hallways, door lines, or directly opposite the front door, where the plant’s form can create minor Sha Qi and the constant movement can stress buds.'

In Feng Shui, Sha Qi refers to harmful energy, which can negatively affect health, wealth, and relationships. Because of this, you should also avoid putting the plant in cluttered spaces or dark corners.

‘Drafty spots near doors, radiators or fireplaces can cause temperature fluctuations that stress the plant and lead to bud drop,’ adds Maryam. ‘Kitchens can also be tricky due to heat and steam, which can upset both the plant and the energy balance.’

If you’ve been enjoying your Christmas cactus this year, it’s still worth ensuring that you have positioned it in alignment with Feng Shui - especially if you want an abundance of joy and harmony this Christmas.