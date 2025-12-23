Don't let your houseplants dry out while you're away at Christmas! These simple tips will keep them hydrated and healthy

The festivities are in full swing, so looking after your houseplants might not be top priority right now. But if you’re heading off to visit family and friends over the holidays and want to keep plants looking lush and healthy, then our expert-approved tips for how to look after houseplants while you’re away over Christmas are a must-read.

While most houseplants will tolerate a few days' absence without suffering too much, if you’re planning to be away for longer than that and want to keep your houseplants alive and thriving, then working out an easy method for keeping plants hydrated and well-watered is definitely worth doing before you head off.

‘Many of us will be packing our bags to visit family or take a much-needed break over the festive season,’ says Angharad James, Brand Manager at Baby Bio. ‘But while we’re busy wrapping presents and planning journeys, our houseplants are left to face the challenges of winter – cooler temperatures, lower light, central heating and drier air. Here’s how to keep your indoor greenery hydrated, comfortable and thriving until you return.’

1. Prep plants ahead of the holidays

‘A little preparation goes a long way,’ says Angharad. ‘Water your plants thoroughly a day or two before you leave, making sure excess water drains away so roots aren’t sitting in soggy compost. This is also the perfect moment to tidy up any dead growth and check that pots are away from radiators or draughts – warm, dry air can speed up moisture loss.’

‘Healthy plants cope far better during short periods without attention. Wipe dust from leaves to help them make the most of available winter light, check for early signs of pests, and give tropical plants a final, refreshing spritz of houseplant feed. It will provide extra hydration and gentle nutrients, helping foliage maintain moisture and colour while you’re away.’

2. Invest in a humidity tray

‘To ensure your plants stay hydrated while you are away, consider placing the pots on a humidity tray, which will help them retain moisture,’ says Sandi Liang from Dandi Plants at Palm Street app.

‘Make sure the pots are above the waterline because this allows the water to slowly evaporate and keep the air humid at a level most indoor plants prefer (no need to do this for cacti and succulents).’

‘When it comes to how to care for houseplants over winter or while away, if watered deeply, most indoor plants will thrive well for up to a week all by themselves. If you plan to be away for a week or less, watering your plants thoroughly before departure will be sufficient. This is especially true during the winter months when plant growth slows, and some plants even go semi-dormant. Drought-tolerant houseplants, like succulents and cacti, should be fine for a week or two without water.’

3. Create a calm, winter-friendly microclimate

‘Grouping plants together helps them retain humidity, something they naturally struggle with during the colder months,’ says Angharad. ‘Move them slightly closer to windows to make the most of daylight but avoid placing them directly against cold panes.’

‘Moisture-loving varieties such as peace lilies, monsteras and ferns benefit from sitting on a tray of pebbles topped with water. As the water evaporates, it creates a gentle buffer of humidity that keeps leaves from drying out.’

‘Most plants tend to like moderate conditions no matter what season, so adjust your thermostat or air conditioning accordingly to improve air quality,’ says Sandi Liang. ‘Houseplants are usually tropical, so they prefer temperatures between 55 and 80 degrees.’

4. Adjust light and temperature

‘When it comes to winter houseplant problems, such as how to keep your plants from wilting while you’re away, you can move them a little bit further away from their source of natural light,’ suggests Sandi. ‘Place them in the middle of the room so that the heat and light from the windows do not dry them out fast.’

‘If your plants were not receiving plenty of light originally, due to short winter days or obstructed windows, you can decide to keep your plants where they are. Whether you’re home or away, make sure to never leave an air conditioning or heating system blasting on or near a houseplant. Although a luxury for humans, ACs and heaters tend to rob your indoor environment of the humidity most tropical plants crave.’

5. Skip the fertiliser

‘If you occasionally use fertiliser on your houseplants, make sure to hold off on fertilising until you return from your trip,’ advises Sandi. ‘Do not fertilise your plants in the weeks before your departure either. You’ll want your best houseplants to grow as slowly as possible while you're gone, which will help them to conserve energy and water.’

6. Make sure to prune

‘Be sure to prune off any dead, dying, or unhealthy-looking plant foliage before you go,’ suggests Sandi. ‘You can also trim off any buds or flowers, which usually require more frequent water to stay healthy.’

‘When it comes to drought-tolerant plants like succulents, they can go over a month without watering, especially if placed out of direct light. This is a good choice for a plant if you travel a lot during the holiday season.’

How do you look after your houseplants while you're away? We'd love to hear your own top tips.