Paint experts reveal how to use colour to cool a room – these are the fresh, airy shades they recommend to keep you cool all summer

I’m sure you’ll agree with the sentiment that British rooms just aren’t built for the heat, and when heatwaves roll in, I often find more relief outside rather than in my flat. But there is something you can do to make a room feel cooler – and it all depends on your choice of paint colour.

A room’s colour palette can determine whether the room feels cool or cosy, which is why, if you struggle with warmer weather, painting your walls with cool-toned colours can trick your brain into feeling cooler.

To make a room feel cooler with colour, interior experts say you need to choose paint colours that are both fresh and calming, such as soft greys and blues. Here’s how colour can make your home cooler in the summer.

Can colour cool a room?

While many of this year’s paint trends have centred on the warm browns and earthy tones that make a room feel cosy, you can still achieve an on-trend and stylish look with cool-toned shades.

‘Just like heavy fabrics or dark lighting can make a space feel warmer, colour has a big impact on how a room feels emotionally and atmospherically,' explains Lisa Hensby of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio.

'Cooler tones naturally create a sense of calm and lightness, which can be a real relief in the summer months – or in any room that tends to overheat.'

‘It comes down to colour psychology. Cool colours – think blues, greens, soft greys – tend to recede visually, which creates the illusion of space and airiness. They mimic the tones we associate with nature (water, sky, shade), so they can make a room feel cooler, even if the temperature hasn’t changed a degree.’

What colours should you choose to cool a room?

If you want to use colour to make a room feel cooler and airy, it's actually all about the tone, so you need use cool-toned shades. From this point, there are a number of directions you can go in, colour-wise.

It’s no surprise that blue shades are the top choice when it comes to cooler colours, as it is typically a colour that we associate with winter and feeling cold.

Crete Paint by Graham & Brown is a stunning, cool blue that will give any room a fresh and airy feel, for example. I’d recommend colour drenching your space with this shade to give an all-encompassing cool yet stylish look.

‘Whites and soft greys are classic choices that instantly brighten and cool a space,' says says Sophie Chapman, interior designer at The Vawdrey House. 'Blues and greens with minimal yellow undertones also contribute to a refreshing, tranquil feel. For pinks and mauves, opt for those with cooler, blue-ish tones rather than warm, orange-based shades,’

‘Complement your colour palette with textures that enhance the cool aesthetic –think flowing linen sheers, crisp white cotton and natural-toned upholstery,' Sophie continues. 'Wide, whitewashed timber floorboards can also help reinforce a light, breezy vibe.'

In terms of specific paint shades, Sophie recommends Farrow & Ball’s Blackened No 2011, which is the brand's coolest white and, as Sophie says, a great base colour to build a scheme around. She says COAT Paint’s Algorithm, Tonic and Rathbone Place are all great choices, while Little Greene’s Livid is proof you can opt for a rich, dramatic tone and still achieve a cool effect.

‘If you want to take things a bit further, paint your room in the almost black Basalt from Little Greene! Cool doesn’t always have to be light!’ says Sophie.

Cool tones doesn't automatically opting for a brilliant white matt. You can still experiment with colour but by sticking to cool-toned shades, you can create a beautiful home that can keep you cool and refreshed in the summer.