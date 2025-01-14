Where should I place a monstera plant in my home? The 3 best spots according to feng shui and plant experts

Houseplants have become fundamental in our homes as a way to not only bring the outdoors in, but also to aesthetically benefit our interiors and boost our wellbeing too.

One of the most popular houseplants to do this, is the monstera delicious, also known as the swiss cheese plant. It's native to the tropical forests of South Mexico, but if you're worried about how to care for a monstera fear not, as it's actually one of the easier houseplants to look after.

That said, there are a few considerations to take into account when working out where to place a monstera plant in the home. You need to think about how much light your monstera needs, as well as humidity levels and even space- these bad boys can grow up to four metres tall, so they're not ones to sit daintily on a small surface.

To really get to the 'root' of the issue 'where should I place my monstera plant' we've spoken to a host of industry experts, from plant doctors, to wellbeing gardeners and even a feng shui professional with over 40 years of experience, to bring you this definitive guide.

Benefits of adding a monstera deliciosa to your home

Before we delve into exactly where should I place my monstera plant in my home, it's worth highlighting the many positive benefits this humble houseplant provides.

Jan Cisek, FSSA, MSc Environmental Psychologist and PhD Researcher in Feng Shui explains, 'Monstera plants, particularly the Monstera deliciosa, are popular houseplants that offer both aesthetic appeal and numerous benefits for your home.'

'Where looks are concerned, with their large, glossy leaves and unique perforations, Monstera plants add a tropical and visually striking element to any room. They are also relatively easy to look after, making it an excellent choice for both experienced plant enthusiasts and beginners. Plus it's one of the fastest growing houseplants so you'll reap the benefits fairly quickly, even if you buy a small one.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Heather Gunn Photography)

'One of the benefits of a monstera is it acts as a natural air purifier, absorbing household pollutants and improving indoor air quality. Their presence can also help reduce stress levels, lower blood pressure, and promote feelings of well-being.'

'In Feng Shui, Monstera plants are associated with several positive attributes, the first being Positive Energy. Monstera is believed to absorb negative energies and replace them with positive vibrations. The plant is also often associated with prosperity. Placing it in the southeast corner of your home or office is thought to attract wealth and abundance.'

'Other positives are the balance, harmony and protection they bring. The strong, upward growth pattern of Monstera is believed to create balance and promote positive energy flow, while Monstera plants are also thought to offer protection from negative energy, especially when placed near the entrance of your home.'

'But remember, while Feng Shui principles can guide plant placement, the most important factors are providing proper care and ensuring the plant thrives in its environment. By doing so, you'll create a beautiful, healthy addition to your home that can enhance both its appearance and atmosphere.'

And so with that, here are our 3 best spots to place your monstera plant.

1. A room with large windows

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

'Monsteras thrive in bright, indirect light, making them perfect for spaces like living rooms, bedrooms or offices with large windows and natural light,' explains Jo Lambell, Founder of Beards & Daisies.

'Placing your monstera in a bright living room corner will add height and texture to your space, while it will thrive in the natural light.'

Ellen Mary, Wellbeing gardener and plant expert agrees that natural light is important and adds, 'They thrive in bright, indirect light so near a bright window is best, but situated out of direct sun rays which can scorch the leaves.'

'So any room of the house with enough space for the plant to grow (they can get big) and enough light for the leaves to be big and green with plenty of fenestrations (the splits in the foliage which are there to allow light to reach the lower growth).'

If you find your monstera quickly thrives in abundance and starts getting a bit big for the pot it is housed in, it's worth knowing when to repot a monstera so you can continue to keep it healthy and happy.

2. In a bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

'Monstera Deliciosa plants thrive in a bright, humid environment so a warm bathroom or kitchen with plenty of natural light is a great spot to place them,' explains Claire Bishop, Senior Plant Buyer at Dobbies.

'An ideal environment will mimic the tropical conditions they’re used to, between 18 and 25 degrees, so since these plants love humidity, a steamy bathroom is preferred, however, regular mistings will allow these plants to thrive in other areas of the home as well.'

Jo agrees adding, 'Near a well-lit bathroom window is an ideal home for a monstera. The humidity here can replicate their natural tropical environment! They also look gorgeous in a bathroom too.'

Ellen comments, 'I have seen Monstera growing wonderfully well with support in a bright bathroom over the shower.'

Kelly Dyer, Plant Doctor at Patch Plants adds, 'As important as light is, let’s not forget that they’re jungle plants that thrive in high humidity so if you’re able to put them in a room that is light and naturally more humid, eg. the bathroom or kitchen, then that is ideal. If not then a humidifier would do the trick nicely. This will also help prevent the pesky red-spiker mite that are susceptible to hot, dry homes.'

It's also worth ensuring you have the best soil for your monstera so that you can be certain it has the happiest of environments to thrive in.

3. Next to your desk

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Another great spot for your monstera is in your office. But remember that all-important natural light factor before you start planning your home office ideas.

'Next to your desk (if you have a bright office) is a great place for your monstera,' comments Jo. 'It’s a great way to bring a touch of greenery to your workspace while benefiting from the calming presence of plants, they are also good at boosting productivity too.'

Ellen Mary adds, 'Monstera is such a great plant, I recommend placing it somewhere you will enjoy seeing it, such as a bright corner of your home office or against a bright wall in your living room.'

Houseplants have a heap of benefits when it comes to encouraging productivity, so placing one in your home office, it will not only benefit your wellbeing, but should help with your productivity too.

Jan explains, 'Monstera plants are believed to enhance creativity, productivity and problem-solving abilities, making them excellent additions to home offices or workspaces. Placing them near the desk is optimal for the best results.'

FAQS

Should I put my monstera in a window?

'Yes, but not directly in front of a south-facing window where it will get intense, direct sunlight,' explains Jo from Beard and Daisies. 'Instead, place it a few feet back or use a sheer curtain to filter the light. Places like dark hallways, entranceways and bathrooms with no windows are not ideal.'

Ellen Mary comments, 'Monstera likes bright light but not direct sunlight on the leaves. This can cause leaf burn and the plant to dry out quickly. So near a window is fine but not in the direct sun rays. They grow well in a south, east or west facing window but north will likely be too dark.'

Kelly from Patch Plants adds, 'As we live in a temperate UK climate and we’re growing them indoors, we ideally want to give our monsteras a bright position near a window or natural light source.'

'Not right up against a window in a south-facing room in summer, where the sun may scorch their leaves, but certainly in a spot where they get a good few hours or indirect light throughout the day.'

'While they can tolerate lower light and will probably be quite happy in a shadier room, they’re more likely to grow ‘leggy’ in search of light and are also less likely to develop their wonderful fenestrations (windows) in their leaves.'

Where do monstera plants grow best?

'Monsteras grow best in warm, humid environments with bright, indirect light,' continues Jo. 'They also need some room to spread out, as their large leaves can grow impressively wide. Make sure to keep them away from cold drafts or heaters that can dry them out. A spot with good airflow is ideal.'

Ellen says, 'As with any plant, consider where they grow in their natural environment and then try to provide them with something similar will help them to thrive in a household environment. Monstera deliciosa grow in rainforests and humid environments where they're around lots of other plants and trees, without direct light but still plenty of bright light.'

'They grow in temperatures between 18 to 27 degrees and any colder than that can impact the growth of the plant. Misting Monstera can help with a little more humidity if needed and only watering when the top layer of compost is dry, ensuring good drainage.'

Kelly agrees adding, 'Monsteras are climbers that generally grow up the trunks and branches of trees, attaching themselves with their aerial roots which also help them absorb moisture from the air.'

'They climb in search of light, considering that they are often overshadowed by the tree canopy. Given that they’re native to more lush, subtropical parts of the world, it's important to bear in mind that the light they do receive in these natural environments, even if diffused and shaded by other foliage, is brighter and more consistent year-round.'

So now you're clued up on where to place your monstera for optimum growth, you should have no trouble becoming a full-fledged plant parent!