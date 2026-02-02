5 pink houseplants that will brighten your home – instantly add colour and joy to your space

A quick way to make your home feel instantly brighter is, of course, a pretty houseplant. I’d go further to argue that a pink flowering houseplant is the best way to brighten a space - and these are five pink houseplants that prove it.

This year’s houseplant trends prove that houseplants are more popular than ever, and in 2026, there is an emphasis on statement foliage. Not to mention, we’re also seeing a surge in wellness trends focused on creating joy at home. Opting for pink-flowering houseplants not only adds a statement look, but introducing bright pops of colour to your space can also help boost your mood.

So, I asked houseplant experts to recommend the best pink houseplants to brighten your home. This is what they said.

1. The Flamingo Flower (Anthurium andraeanum )

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

Anthuriums are popular choices for many homes, and it’s no wonder this tropical houseplant is so beloved. It has a stunning sculptural shape, bold, glossy colour, and even better, anthuriums are fairly easy to care for .

‘The Flamingo Flower is a total show-stopper and one of my personal favourites for instantly lifting the energy of a room. Its glossy, heart-shaped pink flowers have an almost architectural quality that ensures visual interest. The Flamingo Flower is ideal for brightening up an otherwise dull corner or shelf. They require minimal care and flower year-round,’ says Keira Kay, plant expert at Bloom & Wild.

Where to buy

2. Pink Quill (Tillandsia Cyanea)

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Elis Cora)

Next up is the Pink Quill, available for £15 at B&Q , a dramatic, striking plant that originally hails from Peru. It’s an evergreen plant, with long, glossy leaves and a’plume’ of vibrant pink. It even has little violet flowers, too. Although you should bear in mind that this plant will only flower once in its lifetime.

‘With a dramatic, long-lasting, flat paddle-shaped spike of vibrant pink, the Pink Quill plant is a low-maintenance bromeliad which will add a pop of colour for up to six months with its ‘quill’ of vivid pink, thought to resemble a feather quill and reaching up to 15cm in length,’ says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

‘Thriving in bright, indirect light, this plant loves high humidity and temperatures of between 18 to 27 degrees celsius making it a perfect addition to a windowsill in a kitchen or bathroom.

‘Relatively easy to care for, I always make sure to use rainwater or distilled water when it’s time to water, which is normally once a week when I allow it to soak for 30 minutes and only water again once the soil has completely dried again.

Where to buy

3. Pink orchids

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Parmiter)

There was no way I could write an article about pink houseplants and not include orchids. There are literally thousands of pink varieties.

Orchids are instantly recognisable and undeniably beautiful, making them one of the most popular houseplants to shop for. However, it is worthwhile learning how to care for orchids , as it can be the difference between a plant that flowers with pink blooms every year and one that gives up and dies.

‘If you’re looking to add a touch of understated elegance, you can’t go wrong with a pink orchid. Whether it’s the delicate patterns of the Speckled Orchid or the soft tones of the Rose Quartz , these plants create a 'spa-like' calm in a space. I love placing these in areas where you want to feel relaxed, like a bedside table or a hallway, to create a welcoming first impression for guests,’ says Keira at Bloom & Wild.

Where to buy

4. Indoor azaleas (Flandresse Pink)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Liudmila Chernetska)

Azaleas are a popular choice for many gardens, and growing indoor azaleas can be particularly beneficial if you want pink blooms during the winter months.

‘For a splash of colour indoors over winter into early spring, azaleas make perfect houseplants as they thrive in cool rooms with temperatures from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius,’ says Lucie.

‘This means potted azaleas are perfect for normally cooler rooms, such as spare rooms, halls and porchways, and as they dislike direct light, north or east facing windowsills are perfect. Whilst not easy for new plant parents, azaleas need you to keep their soil consistently moist but not waterlogged, and will thrive if you water them twice a week, soaking them for between five and fifteen minutes, ideally using rainwater or distilled water.

‘In addition, they like high humidity, and I’ve found the best way to provide this is to keep them standing on a pebble tray, which increases humidity and looks pretty too.’

Where to buy

5. Roses

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

‘Bringing a rose plant indoors is the fastest way to make your home feel like a secret garden, regardless of the season. The Marble Pink Rose is particularly special because it offers that classic, romantic look but in a compact, easy-to-care-for form,’ says Keira.

Caring for an indoor rose plant can be a little more challenging than growing roses outside. They require lots of bright light, protection from drafts and extreme temperatures and consistent moisture to thrive. Flowering roses can become quite thirsty in containers, so check the soil with your finger every other day for dryness.

Where to buy

There you have it, five pink houseplants that will instantly brighten your home. I don’t know about you, but I’m already planning on checking out the Pink Flamingo plant…