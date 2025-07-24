It isn't too late to install a French drain in your garden – and it could be the answer to your lawn's flooding problem

All of this sudden rain has had us wondering: Is it too late to install a French drain?

If you’re familiar with what a French drain is, you’ll know it’s a brilliant way to prevent flooding in the garden – but knowing when to install a French drain is just as important.

Well, luckily, it isn’t too late to install this type of drainage system in your garden – in fact, summer might just be the best time of year to do it. You'll just need to keep an eye on the weather forecast...

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stephen Reeves)

If you’re keen to improve drainage in your garden this month, we can’t blame you – torrential downpours over the past week have left many of us scrabbling around looking for drainage solutions.

A French drain is a popular choice, and it isn’t too late to install one now. Actually, it’s the ideal time to consider adding one to your garden.

‘The best time to install this drainage feature is during summer for a number of reasons,’ says Jess Thomas, managing director of Drainage Central. ‘The soil is drier, which can make it easier to dig the trench where the drain will be placed.’

What you'll need

Of course, the ground is probably on the wetter side right now – and even if you're desperate for ways to fix a waterlogged lawn, you’ll want to hold off installing a French drain until things dry up.

‘French drains can be difficult to install when the ground is wet, as the weight of the excavated soil will be heavier and the trench may collapse or lose its form more easily,’ explains building and landscaping expert Mark Irving from Build & Plumb.

‘For smoother installation, it’s a good idea to install them when the weather is dry, during late summer or early winter.’

With temperatures set to rise again over the coming weeks, it’s the ideal time to install a French drain – especially if you want to get ahead before autumn arrives.

'This ensures that your drain will be installed in preparation for the winter months, when rainfall will likely be at its peak,' says Mark.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Maryana Serdynska)

Grass growth is another factor to consider when it comes to working out when to install a French drain – if you’re going for a more natural aesthetic, that is.

‘If you are going to be covering the drain with grass, this will grow better during the summer,’ Jess explains.

When should you not install a French drain?

(Image credit: Getty Images / Maryana Serdynska)

Now that we’ve established summer as the perfect time to install a French drain, we need to know which times of the year to avoid.

Like a host of other garden jobs, installing this type of drain isn’t such a smart idea during the winter months.

‘The only time when it would not be recommended to do so is during winter because of the likelihood of frozen ground,’ explains Jess.

As long as you avoid any particularly wet weather, summer is the ideal time to install a French drain – especially if you want to get ahead for the colder months.