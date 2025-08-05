These are the 3 curtain colours experts say are going out of style for 2026 – is the shade of your window dressings on the list?

Choosing the right curtains, and more specifically curtain colours, can really make or break the look and feel of any room. And just like any other area and element of the home, curtain trends change, too – and there are 3 curtain colours going out of style in 2026.

As we find ourselves in the second half of 2025, it’s only natural to curiously look to the next year, especially as the autumn season is already around the corner – before you know it, it will be Halloween, then Christmas and finally New Year’s. That’s why I asked a few curtain and interiors experts what window treatment ideas are not going to be so hot in 2026 – and they all agreed on the 3 shades that are already seeing a decline in popularity this year. And are likely not going to recover.

‘The curtain colours predicted to go out of style in 2026 are largely the same ones already on the decline in 2025, with even more momentum away from these shades next year,’ says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys. This is also another reason why it’s useful to know this right now.

Ana Zuravliova, trends specialist at Blinds Direct, continues to explain the importance of picking the right curtain colour, ‘Curtain colour has a huge impact on the overall feel of a room. It helps shape the mood, the sense of space and even how light interacts with the interior. The right curtain shade can make a room feel bigger, warmer, or more cohesive, while the wrong one can easily throw off the whole balance.’

1. Cool, light grey

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

For most of the 2010s, grey reigned supreme as the go-to neutral shade in interiors. But in the last couple of years, its popularity has been on the decline with grey curtains also affected by this shift.

‘Over the course of this year, we’ve seen a steady decline in the popularity of cool greys – colours which were once regarded as the safe, reliable choices,’ says Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go and Curtains 2go. ‘People seem to be moving out of the minimalist design phase, which was where we initially saw the rise of those colours, and into a more homely, warm era of decorating.’

And at Blinds Direct adds, ‘While these shades have their place, they can sometimes feel a little flat or clinical. Increasingly, people are looking to create spaces that feel warm and inviting and these cooler neutrals don't quite offer that level of personality anymore.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. White

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

While white living room or bedroom curtain ideas were seen as a timeless, easy option, stark white curtains - much like the cool grey ones - are starting to be seen as too cold and clinical and are therefore less and less popular.

‘In 2026, we can expect to see a continuation of people moving away from stark whites when it comes to their interior choices,’ says Helen O’Connor, product and trend manager at 247 Blinds and 247 Curtains. ‘Whilst many have focused on bringing more colour into their homes through their paint choices, we’ll start to see people gain more confidence in extending this into window dressings and furniture.’

She continues, ‘Once seen as the epitome of a luxury feel, overly minimal design is losing momentum, as homeowners and renters alike are looking for ways to bring more personality, character and playful styling into their homes. Replacing that classically clinical colour of white is the first step in doing this.’

3. Steel blue

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

While certain shades of blue curtains are growing in popularity and are predicted to continue to do so well into 2026 - I’m looking at you, baby blue - curtains of colder blue tones with grey undertones are not doing so well.

‘As we look ahead to 2026, there’s a shift towards warmer, more inviting interiors which means that steely blues are likely to move out of favour. People are craving comfort, character and individuality in their homes,’ Victoria at Hillarys says.

What’s replacing them

If you are looking to invest in curtains anytime soon and want them to look stylish and on-trend well into the next year, then look to these shades to elevate your home and make it feel cosy and comfortable.

1. Earthy terracotta

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

2025 has been all about earthy, cosy and cocooning shades, starting with Pantone’s colour of the year, Mocha Mousse. And this tendency is not going anywhere in 2026, which is why warming, earthy terracotta shades will be among the most popular curtain colours.

‘We’re predicting a real appetite for earthy tones such as deep terracotta, brick and clay which are becoming increasingly popular. These colours bring a sense of warmth and depth to a space, reflecting the wider trend of reconnecting with nature through design. They’re rich, and surprisingly versatile,’ Ana at Blinds Direct says.

2. Warm neutrals

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

The reason for the long-standing popularity of white and grey curtains in the past is due to their versatility, both being neutral shades that can be easily paired with other colours. And if that’s something that appeals to you too, experts recommend opting for close alternatives only with warm undertones and similar neutral hues.

‘A simple swap from cool-toned neutrals to light and warm creams will take place next year for many, as an on-trend take on minimalism. This subtle curtain colour change really transforms any space, taking it from clinical to calming,’ Helen at 247 Blinds and 247 Curtains says.

Victoria at Hillarys continues, ‘Earthy neutrals such as taupe, mushroom, sand, and chocolate brown are becoming increasingly popular, offering a grounded, cosy feel.’

3. Pastel shades

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

If you like colour but don’t want to overwhelm your space with bold, bright shades of window dressing, opt for sophisticated pastels instead – colours like baby blue, blush pink and butter yellow are among the biggest home decor trends of 2025, set to continue strong into new year.

‘Muted pastels like powder blue, soft blush and sage green are continuing to rise. These shades bring gentle colour into a room without feeling overpowering. They strike the perfect balance between freshness and serenity, which is exactly what many homeowners are looking for now. Lighter yellow tones have been a favourite this year and we expect to see them evolve into deeper shades like mustard in 2026,’ Ana at Blinds Direct explains.

Top curtain picks

Ana at Blinds Direct concludes, ‘Swapping out curtain colours is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to refresh a space. You don’t need to repaint or completely redecorate, a new curtain shade can instantly lift the room and bring it back to life. It’s a small change that delivers a big visual impact.’