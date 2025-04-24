7 plants that will make your patio smell gorgeous - the top fragrant picks experts recommend potting up

On the hunt for plants to make your patio smell nice? We get it; when the sun’s out and the air is fresh, there really is little better than stepping onto a terrace filled with the scent of summer.

Still, it's unlikely that will happen without at least a little help from you; just as you might learn how to make a garden smell nice, so, too, must you do the same for your patio. The best way to do this on a patio is with container garden ideas, packed with fragrant plants.

Whether you’ve got space for a few pots or a selection of scented shrubs, the right mix of fragrant plants can instantly transform your outdoor area into a relaxing, sensory retreat. Which, though, are the best ones for the job?

From the soothing aroma of lavender to the punchy zing of mint, there are plenty of plants out there that possess the power to make your patio smell as good as it looks.

'Whether your garden has a patio or your garden is a patio, there are many fragrant plants that will not only provide your garden with colour but also bring plenty of floral fragrance as well,' promises Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

With that in mind, then, here are the plants to make your patio smell nice – guaranteed.

1. Lavender

It's hardly a surprise to find growing lavender at the top of our list of plants to make your patio smell nice.

'Yes, it's the most obvious choice, but it’s for a reason! All you have to do is brush past some lavender flowers to be hit with that scent – which is, incidentally, delightfully calming and very good for you,' says Morris.

'The purple, pink, white and lilac flowers, depending on the variety, are perfect for pollinators and will bring patio pots to life,' he continues.

'Just remember, though, that lavender needs well-drained soil and full sun to thrive. It is drought tolerant but will need watering when growing in a container and prune it regularly to keep it thriving.'

2. Lemon balm

Another of those excellent plants to make your patio smell nice, lemon balm packs a fresh and uplifting punch – with a distinctly (and unsurprisingly) citrusy scent.

'This culinary hero is easy to grow, but it can be invasive, so best grown in a container garden,' says landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell.

'Crushing a few leaves between your fingers releases a gorgeous citrus scent,' he adds. 'And it's great for teas or adding to salads, too!'

You can buy lemon balm seeds from Crocus, if you fancy giving this one a go for yourself.

3. Sweet peas

Growing sweet peas in pots is one of the best ways to make your patio smell nice.

'Consider this the ideal annual to grow up canes in a large container or up a trellis on a wall or fence,' says Morris.

'Sow undercover over winter or direct where they are to grow after all frosts have passed, and don't forget to protect them from birds. If you do, they will soon germinate, grow tall and produce an abundance of scented flowers.'

4. Roses

If you fancy learning how to grow perfect roses, you're in luck; they're all but guaranteed to perfume your patio!

'The scent is rich and varied – from fruity to myrrh-like,' says Steven. 'It helps create that romantic garden feel, and, with a long blooming season, they're sure to give you some serious bang for your buck.'

Just about any rose can be grown in a pot, as long as the pot is large enough. Steven adds that you should 'choose varieties bred for fragrance, as not all roses are scented', noting that 'a large pot on the patio can house a compact shrub rose'.

He suggests you try something like a 'Gertrude Jekyll’ from David Austin Roses for that strong old rose scent), or ‘The Generous Gardener’ (also from David Austin Roses) for more of a climbing, delicate fragrance.

5. Spring bulbs

If you research the best bulbs for scent, you're guaranteed some early-blooming plants to make your patio smell nice.

'Spring bulbs can provide a much needed lift after winter and plenty of fragrance. Hyacinths particularly are highly scented, there are many Narcissi with fragrance and even some Tulips,' says Morris.

'Plant up a container with a bulb lasagne, layering the bulbs for a burst of spring scent.'

6. Jasmine

Yet another climbing plant to make your patio smell nice, jasmine is well worth growing if you can.

'Jasmine has a sweet, intoxicating fragrance with pretty flowers from orange to yellow and pink, The fragrance is even better in the evening and is a magnet for pollinators,' says Morris.

He advises you grow something like common white jasmine (available from Crocus) 'in well-drained soil, full sun and with support such as a trellis, fence or canes'.

7. Mint

Both of our experts are in agreement here; mint absolutely belongs on the list of plants to make your patio smell nice.

'Mint is always best planted in a container as the roots run wild in beds and borders. Not only does it smell wonderfully minty but harvesting it for refreshing mint drinks will keep the plant thriving, or if you do let it flower, the bees will be thankful,' says Morris, who urges gardeners to plant in well drained soil and part to full sun.

Steven adds that you should 'try varieties like apple mint or chocolate mint for a twist'.

'Just one pot can make a big olfactory impact,' he says.

Where to position fragrant plants on a patio

'Group aromatic plants near seating areas – scent travels better in warm air and still conditions,' advises Paving Shopper's Steven Bell.

'Use containers to move plants around based on the season or to experiment with combinations, and combine plants with different bloom times to ensure fragrance from spring through to autumn.'

Another trick is to dot bushy fragrant plants like lavender or mint along the path you usually follow to cross your patio to the seating area. These plants should release a burst of fragrance when you brush alongside them.

Other scented plants to consider

There are so many other plants beyond the ones we've mentioned that will fragrance your patio.

'Gardenia scent is also intoxicating, especially in the evening,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'This evergreen shrub has a strong, sweet scent with gorgeous white flowers and dark green foliage, which means it will provide interest all year round.'

Steven Bell of Paving Shopper also counts scented pelargoniums (often called scented geraniums) among the best potted plants for a patio, along with herbs like mint and thyme.

'These are perfect for sensory gardens and great to brush against or pinch a leaf for a quick waft of scent,' he says.

Do you have a favourite fragrant plant you use to scent your patio?