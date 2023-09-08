LG has launched a genius solution to growing your own food inside your kitchen – no garden required

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LG has launched a genius new indoor garden system, the tiiun, that will give even the greenest of gardeners a chance to grow their own fruits and vegetables, no matter the season or whether it be rain or shine.

If there's anything that's bound to unite many when the sun is out and the birds are chirping, it's got to be gardening. Now, while we may be smack bang in the middle of a (very rogue) September heatwave, it won't be long until we're amassed with the reality of colder months ahead of us, potentially bringing our many garden ideas to a halt.

However, LG has now made it possible to grow your own all year round even if you don't have the luxury of a vegetable plot, a greenhouse, or are perhaps just scarce for space on your windowsill herb garden.

LG's indoor garden, the tiiun

The LG tiiun (which means 'to sprout' in Korean) is a new smart home trend which allows you to be a proud parent of your own self-contained mini garden inside the comfort of your own home.

In fact, there was a past iteration of the LG tiiun, which almost resembled a mini fridge and was a lot larger in size. However, this newer model which was showcased during IFA 2023 is even more compact and perfect for bringing a small garden idea (without the garden) to life.

Our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, who attended IFA 2023 comments on the indoor garden system saying, 'I was invited to take a look at LG's latest innovations at IFA 2023 and something that caught my eye immediately was the indoor planters.'

(Image credit: Alamy)

'We've been writing a lot of plant content this year on Ideal Home, and I thought that these planters were such a clever way to keep plants thriving even in winter, or if you live in a city and don't have access to a garden. I love the design and think they look so futuristic just like the rest of the LG product line.'

Because of its small, portable size, we reckon you could place it on any open windowsill, shelf, or even a coffee table and nobody else except you would be none the wiser that you're actually planting a small garden.



(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

While we don't have much information on this newer, compact model just yet, if it's anything like its predecessor, then we can expect the indoor garden to link to an app that will automate the plant cultivation process and create the optimum temperature and conditions to ensure your plant babies thrive.

If you ask us, it's a foolproof, easy garden idea that even the greenest of gardeners (talking to myself here) can't mess up on.

Additionally, if we've intrigued you with this new garden technology and are already interested in beginning your own smart indoor garden journey, we've rounded up a couple of alternatives you can shop now for your own green-thumbed leisure that also sports that similar, compact look.

GOLUMUP Hydroponics Growing System £47.99 at Amazon Equipped with a water circulation system, this smart indoor garden will help you grow plants 3-5 times faster than in soil with no mess and no season limitation. Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit £67.46 at Amazon This kit features a wide selection of finely crafted capsules which synchronise nutrients with the plant growth cycle, balancing the pH while nourishing your smart garden. iDOO 12Pods Hydroponics Growing System £95.98 at Amazon Enjoy a herb garden all year round that isn't seasonally limited for cooking and cocktail making. This self-watering planter has a built-in grow light and fan for pollinating.

All this smart garden talk has got us excited for what's next when you marry nature and technology. It's an unlikely pairing that somehow just makes sense.

Well, what's important to us is that we can grow our favourite plants even if they're off-season, so that's a win in our books any day.