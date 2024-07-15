Are smart BBQs worth it? The expert take on whether this outdoor cooking tool is a game-changer or just a gimmick

If you've been browsing the market for a new outdoor kitchen appliance, you might have heard of smart BBQs, which come with a set of, well, smart features that take some of the work out of alfresco cooking. But are smart BBQs worth it?

'A smart barbecue integrates advanced technology into the traditional setup to enhance the user's grilling experience,' says Josh Novell, BBQ expert at Polhill Garden Centre. 'The latest advancement in the BBQ world means these smart appliances now often come equipped with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to monitor and control cooking temperatures remotely via smartphone apps.'

If you're looking for a centrepiece for your outdoor kitchen ideas but aren't sure if smart BBQs are worth it, we've put together a guide to the pros and cons to help you decide.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Are smart BBQs worth it?

Smart BBQs are clever appliances which take the guesswork out of outdoor cooking and can be a real asset to your garden. They even work with small outdoor kitchen ideas. But are smart BBQs worth it?

'Whether smart barbecues are worth the extra money or not will largely depend on how often you barbecue and how much you value cooking with precision and convenience,' says Josh.

'While they are typically more expensive than traditional barbecues, the benefits can justify the cost for those who frequently grill and enjoy dining alfresco.

'If you have the luxury of a covered, heated outdoor area to enjoy your smart BBQ all year round, then they can definitely be worth the investment.'

We've rounded up the pros and cons of smart BBQs to see if they're worth the investment.

Josh Novell Social Links Navigation BBQ expert Josh Novell, BBQ expert, has over six years' worth of experience in the outdoor gardening and living industry, helping customers at Polhill Garden Centre select the perfect products or right solution for their gardening needs.

(Image credit: Kamado Joe)

Advantages of smart BBQs

Remote food monitoring and control

'The biggest advantage of a smart BBQ over a normal BBQ is not needing to monitor it like a baby,' says Joe Rutter, Garden Buildings Direct’s garden expert.

Many smart BBQs have an inbuilt thermometer which keeps track of the food temperature and lets you know how much longer it needs to be cooked via an app.

‘Your smart BBQ will let you know when your food is ready or needs some attention, allowing you to spend more time with your guests or prepare some side dishes,' Josh adds.

‘Smart BBQs can also help you get bad BBQ habits out of your system, such as continually flipping burgers and steaks when they don't need it.’

(Image credit: Masterbuilt)

Ideal Home's Senior Digital Editor Jenny McFarlane tested a smart BBQ for her Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 review and discovered just how useful these features are. 'The remote monitoring and automatic control features of smart BBQs really do change the way you manage long cooks,' she says.

'For normal short cooks, like grilling a burger or steak, you will be next to the grill and expect to be feeding your guests right away. But for low and slow cooks or smoking, you may have a brisket or port shoulder going for six to eight hours. Not being chained to the barbecue for this time, constantly having to check your temperature probes and adjust air vents to maintain desired heat, is a game changer.

'You are free to move around and do other things, confident in the knowledge that the grill is automatically adjusting airflow to regulate and maintain your desired temperature.'

Plus, it can make outdoor cooking safer. 'The added precision, convenience, and versatility of smart barbecues are what make them stand out compared to their traditional counterparts,' says Josh from Polhill Garden Centre. 'Smart BBQs allow for precise temperature control, reducing the risk of overcooking or undercooking meat.'

This is especially great if you're not a cooking expert, as it can take the guesswork away and make barbecuing more enjoyable.

Cooking guidance

Another great smart BBQ feature for less experienced cooks and experts alike is the built-in cooking guidance and presets.

'Some smart BBQs come with a library of recipes,' says Joe from Garden Buildings Direct. 'If you select one, your BBQ will help you cook parts of the recipe.

'This could be as simple as setting the ideal temperature for the weight and cut of steak you want to cut, or as complex as going through the entire process step by step to ensure a consistently perfect BBQ each time.'

It's a smart benefit that can be enjoyed by all users. 'These features make grilling more accessible to beginners and enhance the experience for seasoned pros,' says Josh from Polhill Garden Centre.

(Image credit: Future)

Disadvantages of smart BBQs

There's no denying that smart BBQs are clever devices, but you might want to consider your budget and how much you'll be using the appliance before you buy.

'If you want perfectly cooked food with less effort, then a smart BBQ is worth it,' says Joe from Garden Buildings Direct. 'But beware of their expensive price tags, as these features don't come without a cost. A smart BBQ is an investment as it will cook food better than most other BBQ options, but you need to make the most out of it by cooking fairly regularly.

'A good value alternative would be BillyOh’s Montana BBQ which is gas and charcoal and offers multiple cooking options.'

So, are smart BBQs worth it? They're certainly game-changers, turning outdoor cooking into an easy, stress-free experience that results in perfectly cooked food, but you'll want to make sure you're making the most of them to get your money's worth.

Smart BBQs offer a wide range of perks, and they're a real asset to an outdoor kitchen or garden. Will you be investing in a smart BBQ this year?