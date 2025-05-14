This affordable Kamado BBQ is a dead ringer for the Big Green Egg, and it's even cheaper than Aldi's

If you've been in the market to level up your BBQ game, a Kamado BBQ is a must. This style of charcoal BBQ often comes with a hefty price tag, but the Tower Kamado Maxi BBQ at Amazon is one of the cheapest you can buy online this summer, even beating Aldi's version.

This Tower Kamado Maxi BBQ is an alternative to the infamous Big Green Egg BBQ, one of the best BBQS you can buy, which you'll find in many celebrity gardens. However, with even the Minimax Big Green Egg at John Lewis coming in at an eye-watering £850 it's an investment out of reach for many of our gardens.

In contrast, the Tower Kamado Maxi BBQ comes in at £247 at Amazon right now; that's still not cheap, but it's one of the best prices I've seen for a BBQ of this style. In fact, it is £50 cheaper than Aldi's Kamado BBQ that went on sale in the middle aisle last week.

Tower T978531 Kamado Maxi Ceramic Charcoal Bbq With Durable Ceramic Body, Built-In Thermometer and Waterproof Cover, Black
Tower
Kamado Maxi Ceramic Charcoal BBQ

This mini BBQ has 13 inches of cooking space and a durable ceramic body. The insulated seal also means you'll get consistent cooking results.

Big Green Egg MiniMax BBQ

Big Green Egg
Big Green Egg Minimax Bbq With Conveggtor

The MiniMax BBQ is exclusive to John Lewis and Big Green Egg, it is the smallest in the range and will cater 2 to 4 people. It also uses the same ceramics used for NASA space shuttles, so it's built to last.

In our Tower Kamado Maxi Charcoal BBQ review, our reviewer awarded it four and a half stars, praising its cooking ability. However, they did caveat that with the small price tag comes a small cooking surface area that is best suited to small gardens and will cook enough for 2 to 4 people.

'It’s the ideal tabletop or corner appliance to bake, cook, sear or grill all types of BBQ food. Whilst it won’t cook too many burgers at one time, it will cook your meat and veggies well. It looks small but sure does pack the punch when it comes to cooking quality and durability,' wrote our reviewer Louise Oliphant.

The Tower Kamado BBQ does come in an XL size for larger families, priced at just under £600, but it is out of stock at all retailers at the moment.

However, if the size is a sticking point for you might be better off looking at something like the Habitat Kamado grill priced at £600. We haven't tested it, but we have had good experience cooking with Habitat buys like the Chicken Brick in the past.

Kamado Maxi Ceramic Charcoal BBQ with veggie and halloumi kebabs on

(Image credit: Future)

If you are still umming and ahhing over the £200 price tag, it is important to note that the popularity of these egg BBQS is down to their versatility. One thing you need to know before buying an egg BBQ is that they can be used to grill, smoke, bake and even act as a mini oven.

You also don't have to worry about not being a BBQ pro, as our reviewer found it was super easy to use and get cooking.

However, if the price is still a sticking point, below are two mini kamado grills at an even lower price point. Do note that we have not tested any of the ones below, so I've relied on Amazon ratings to gauge their performance.

Kamado Bono Ceramic Bbq Grill, 13" Picnic I Mini Kamado Bbq Charcoal Grill, Egg Bbq, Kamado Barbecue Grill I Portable Oven and Smoker With Stand
Amazon
Kamado Bono Ceramic BBQ Grill

Billed as a picnic BBQ is petite egg BBQ is actually the same 13 inch size as the tower version.

Kamado BBQ
Amazon
Kamado 13" Ceramic Mini Bbq Grill Smoker Egg Charcoal Cooking Oven

Another 13 inch sized BBQ, this mini version comes in at a very affordable £90, with shoppers praising the value for money.

Have you been tempted?

