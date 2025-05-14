This affordable Kamado BBQ is a dead ringer for the Big Green Egg, and it's even cheaper than Aldi's
This tried and tested kamado BBQ is the perfect affordable alt to the real thing
If you've been in the market to level up your BBQ game, a Kamado BBQ is a must. This style of charcoal BBQ often comes with a hefty price tag, but the Tower Kamado Maxi BBQ at Amazon is one of the cheapest you can buy online this summer, even beating Aldi's version.
This Tower Kamado Maxi BBQ is an alternative to the infamous Big Green Egg BBQ, one of the best BBQS you can buy, which you'll find in many celebrity gardens. However, with even the Minimax Big Green Egg at John Lewis coming in at an eye-watering £850 it's an investment out of reach for many of our gardens.
In contrast, the Tower Kamado Maxi BBQ comes in at £247 at Amazon right now; that's still not cheap, but it's one of the best prices I've seen for a BBQ of this style. In fact, it is £50 cheaper than Aldi's Kamado BBQ that went on sale in the middle aisle last week.
This mini BBQ has 13 inches of cooking space and a durable ceramic body. The insulated seal also means you'll get consistent cooking results.
In our Tower Kamado Maxi Charcoal BBQ review, our reviewer awarded it four and a half stars, praising its cooking ability. However, they did caveat that with the small price tag comes a small cooking surface area that is best suited to small gardens and will cook enough for 2 to 4 people.
'It’s the ideal tabletop or corner appliance to bake, cook, sear or grill all types of BBQ food. Whilst it won’t cook too many burgers at one time, it will cook your meat and veggies well. It looks small but sure does pack the punch when it comes to cooking quality and durability,' wrote our reviewer Louise Oliphant.
The Tower Kamado BBQ does come in an XL size for larger families, priced at just under £600, but it is out of stock at all retailers at the moment.
However, if the size is a sticking point for you might be better off looking at something like the Habitat Kamado grill priced at £600. We haven't tested it, but we have had good experience cooking with Habitat buys like the Chicken Brick in the past.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
If you are still umming and ahhing over the £200 price tag, it is important to note that the popularity of these egg BBQS is down to their versatility. One thing you need to know before buying an egg BBQ is that they can be used to grill, smoke, bake and even act as a mini oven.
You also don't have to worry about not being a BBQ pro, as our reviewer found it was super easy to use and get cooking.
However, if the price is still a sticking point, below are two mini kamado grills at an even lower price point. Do note that we have not tested any of the ones below, so I've relied on Amazon ratings to gauge their performance.
Billed as a picnic BBQ is petite egg BBQ is actually the same 13 inch size as the tower version.
Have you been tempted?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How to use banana peels in your garden to make your plants flourish - 3 methods gardening experts recommend
Whoever knew that bananas could be such an appealing garden tool?
-
I'm calling it, Rococo style gardens are this summer’s breakout trend – and this is how to get the look on a budget
You don't need a Versailles budget to make this trend work
-
How to get rid of old electric toothbrushes – 4 creative ways to reuse them around the home and recycle them
If your electric toothbrush is due for an upgrade, this is how to repurpose and recycle the old one
-
George Home's designer look £40 garden lounge chair sold out twice last year - it's back in stock, but not for long
Don't miss it this time around
-
Do you have grey garden furniture? Experts advise against pairing it with this one colour of outdoor cushions
This is why you shouldn’t pair grey outdoor cushions with grey garden furniture – and what shades to go for instead
-
Le Creuset just added some seriously clever BBQ cookware to its cast iron range – I'm already eyeing up the pizza pan
I'm already eyeing up the pizza pan
-
Habitat's solar ball light nails this year’s breakout outdoor lighting trend - this is how to style it at home
This stunning lamp is easy to style
-
B&Q’s new wireless lamp is the perfect lookalike for Pooky’s popular Scoon lamp – and it’s only £15!
If you like Pooky’s Scoon wireless lamp, you’ll love B&Q’s new lookalike selling for a fifth of the original price
-
Tom Kerridge says this BBQ staple is ‘a really good little investment’ – and I’ve tracked one down for less than £2
This bargain buy will make all the difference to your barbecuing skills
-
Next just launched the best-looking outdoor table lamp of the summer - the iconic Pooky scoon lamp has competition
I couldn't believe the table lamp was only £25!
-
Is Debenhams the new Lidl? I just spotted 3 egg chairs in the sale that are the same price (and cheaper) than Lidl's new hanging chair
I couldn't believe the prices of these stylish chairs...