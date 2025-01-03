The RSPB is urging people to spend an hour counting birds this January - how to join the world’s largest garden wildlife survey
Do your bit to help our feathered friends this winter
The RSPB is asking homeowners, gardeners and renters around the UK to take part in its Big Garden Birdwatch. The world’s largest garden wildlife survey is returning for 2025 with the goal of helping to understand the garden bird population.
The Big Garden Birdwatch takes space on 24, 25 and 26 January this year. To take part you just need to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in your garden, local park or balcony and sending your results to the RSPB.
Birds are wonderful visitors to your garden as they can help rid of pests and weeds, which is why we should all aim to attract birds to our gardens. However, the RSPB has reported a serious decline in the numbers of many garden birds such as the Song Thrush, Skylark, Lapwing and House Sparrows - which is why it’s so important to help our feathered friends when we have the chance.
Since the Birdwatch began in 1979, the public has counted over 195 million birds and over 12.1 million hours have been spent watching and counting birds. Last year, over 600,000 people took part in 2024’s Big Garden Birdwatch and 9.4 million birds were counted.
The birdwatch is free to take part and you can choose the time you count the birds - making it flexible and easy to join in. You can even complete the watch with friends and family - just make sure you only submit one set of results if you are counting together.
‘At its heart, Big Garden Birdwatch is an opportunity for people to spend an hour watching, enjoying and connecting with the wildlife on their doorstep,’ says Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s Chief Executive.
‘From chirpy House Sparrows to acrobatic Blue Tits, the entertaining antics of our garden birds can brighten even the dullest day and bring a welcome dose of nature into our everyday lives.
‘By taking part in the Birdwatch, you and hundreds of thousands of other nature lovers across the UK, play an important role in helping us understand how garden birds are doing. With the nature and climate emergency threatening even our most familiar birds, every count matters. It’s good for wildlife and evidence shows it’s good for our wellbeing.’
The Birdwatch provides a snapshot of how garden birds are doing and helps us understand which species may need a little more help.
Although 1.4 million House Sparrows were spotted across the January weekend last year, they have sadly suffered severe declines. Average numbers spotted in gardens, parks and community spaces have dropped 60% since the first Big Garden Birdwatch in 1979. On a positive note, The Blue Tit and Great Tit, have seen their average numbers rise by 24% and 61% respectively.
Alongside the Birdwatch, you should also help birds where you can by making your garden a more hospital place. The Big Garden Birdwatch is held during winter because this is the time birds need us most.
When temperatures drop, food becomes scarce and we need to do a little more to help birds during this time. There is plenty of bird box winter care you should complete to keep birds safe, as well as protect their feeders and clean your bird bath.
Get your garden bird-friendly
Is your garden bird-friendly? These products are perfect for making your garden a welcoming space for birds.
A bird feeder provides an easy source of food when supplies are low. In winter, there is a less food to forage so by providing a steady source of food, you'll be able to attract more birds to your garden.
As well as having a visual appeal, a birdbath provides a safe space for birds to drink and bathe away from predators. Just make sure you regualry clean and refill you're bird bath to keep attracting birds.
The Big Garden Birdwatch is one of the easiest ways you can help birds this winter. Sign up now and do your bit to give our garden birds an extra bit of help this winter.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
