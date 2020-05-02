Urban gardening – the five key benefits that are making it so popular

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Urban gardening is bigger than ever right now. Proving no matter how small or limiting the outdoor space, the nation is embracing gardening in a big way.

‘Urban Gardening will continue to be a key trend in 2020,’ explains Louise Golden, resident gardener at Dobbies Garden Centres.

‘From Microgreens on windowsills to home grown potatoes in sacks and dwarf apple trees in patio containers, all age groups can benefit. Growing vegetables, fruit and herbs in containers of all shapes and sizes – without the need to plant in the ground.’

Top 5 benefits of urban gardening…

1. Satisfaction from growing your own

‘Cultivating your own food is hugely rewarding and satisfying,’ Louise explains. ‘Picking fresh, tasty produce as you need it helps to reduce food miles. As well as excesses in food and packaging waste, something we are all becoming more mindful of.’

2. Suitable for all seasons

‘Gardening in containers and raised beds is a great way to extend the growing season at times of the year when garden soil may still be too cold or wet to work,’ she thoughtfully explains.

‘Growing plants and crops up off the ground also helps to keep your treasures away from pests such as slugs and snails.’ Worth baring in mind for all gardens.

3. Feeling more connected to nature

‘Being outside and connecting with nature has huge benefits from a wellbeing point of view.’ And because the new green spaces we create are of benefit to our pollinators, it’ll ensure we see more wildlife as a result.

It’s also good for the wider environment too.

4. Welcoming a form of exercise

‘Gardening is widely recognised as a great form of exercise,’ says Louise. It’s also a plus point to see the rise in community gardening, bringing additional social benefits too.

5. Fit for all ages

Urban gardening offers opportunities for all ages and abilities to get involved. ‘Even in the tiniest of spaces it teaches the younger generation about the natural world around them.’

‘Whilst for the elderly, perhaps with limited mobility, the use of a free-standing veg trug opens up opportunities to continue gardening, without the need to bend or reach.’

Are you already part of the urban gardening trend?