Greek gardens are everywhere right now – garden experts reveal how to nail the trend and achieve a sun-soaked look at home

Greek-inspired gardens are quickly becoming one of the biggest trends for the summer, and I think this bright, summery style will last for years to come.

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention, but Mediterranean-style gardens have been leading the charge of this year’s garden trend. But if you were looking to hone in on your Mediterranean garden ideas, outdoor spaces inspired by the Greek Isles are proving most popular this year.

Searches for ‘Greek garden ideas’ have surged on Google by 250% according to interiors brand Ruggable, but what makes the trend so popular? And how do we get the look at home?

What's the trend?

‘Greek-style gardens have really caught the imagination lately, and it’s easy to see why,' says ,’ says Luke Newnes, new build garden specialist and member of the Hillarys Interior Squad.

'The hallmark features of a Greek garden are their relaxed, sun-soaked feel and the sense of timelessness they evoke. You’ll often find natural stonework, gravel paths, and terracotta pots filled with aromatic herbs like lavender, rosemary, and thyme.'

‘Olive and citrus trees are classic choices, and the plant palette leans heavily on silvery greens, whites, and blues—colours that reflect the Mediterranean landscape.'

'Architectural touches like pergolas, urns, and simple water features add to the atmosphere, and shade is usually provided by vines or small trees over seating areas.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adding a lick of white pain to your walls and fences is a great way to embody the trend. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizzie Orme)

Greek-style gardens take a chunk of sun-soaked holiday bliss and add it to your outdoor space, which is one reason why it’s been so popular.

Last year, Almalficore inspired our spaces as we longed for the Italian coastline and French courtyard gardens that have also been trending as a chic take on the Mediterranean style. What sets Greek-style gardens apart is the more modest look they create.

‘I think they’ve long held a quiet appeal, but they’re probably becoming more popular thanks to their beauty, simplicity and sustainability,' says Katerina Kantalis, garden designer who specialises in Mediterranean outdoor spaces.

;Unlike other Mediterranean gardens from Italy, France, or Spain, which can often be more formal, with bold colours and lots of detail, in my view, Greek gardens tend to be much more modest and connected to nature.'

How to achive the look

To create a Greek garden at home you’ll obviously want to opt for the best Mediterranean plants such as lavender, rosemary, thyme and jasmine.

Not only do these plants look amazing, but they're also some of the best-smelling shrubs you can buy to fill your garden with a gorgeous scent.

Olive trees are a Greek garden staple. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

‘Pots are an essential feature in Greek gardens, so opt for terracotta or weathered-clay pots filled with herbs like rosemary, thyme and oregano or with sun-loving plants such as succulents, pelargoniums and lavender.'

'Grouping pots at different heights creates interest, especially in smaller or paved spaces. Using pots also helps with overwintering delicate plants,’ says Katerina.

Consider using terracotta over plastic when choosing your plant pots for your container garden and opting for lightly-coloured stone when choosing your patio slabs, pathways or gravel.

‘Add a few architectural elements, like a small pergola or a classic urn, and keep things uncluttered to let the space breathe,' advises Luke. 'Even just painting a wall white or adding some blue accents can evoke that Greek island feel. With a few thoughtful changes, you can bring a bit of the Mediterranean to your own backyard.'

Not only does it smell delicious, but lavender is an important of any Greek garden. (Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

‘As for whether this is a lasting trend, I believe it is. The principles behind Greek gardens—simplicity, sustainability, and a connection to nature—have enduring appeal.'

'As we face more extreme weather and water shortages, gardens that require less water and upkeep are only going to become more attractive.’

Get the look

Crocus Terracotta Erigeron Pot - Small £21.24 at Crocus If you want to nail the Greek style, investing in some terracotta pots is vital for an authentic look. Patch Plants Olive Tree £50 at Patch Plants Would it really be a Greek garden without an olive tree? These trees prefer bright light, dry soil and to be fed with liquid fertalisier once a month. George Home Beige Mykonos Daybed £349 at George Home Opt for neutral, wooden garden furniture that will blend in seamlessly with your garden.

I, for one, welcome any opportunity to achieve that holiday feel at home. Will you be giving your garden a Greek glow-up?