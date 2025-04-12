Coastal style gets a cheerful update in this colourful cottage

This cheerful house in Salcombe, Devon, sits on a hill with views over the town, coast and countryside. A family home, the four-storey Victoria property has a kitchen, pantry, dining room, sitting room, cloakroom, utility, games room, cinema, study, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

‘We needed help to plan the kitchen and to tie together some of our wild colour ideas,' explains owner, Olivia about creating the house we're touring today. ‘We wanted the house to be fun and playful but also practical; sand, dogs and kids are a part of our life and the house needs to reflect that, as well as where we are and the things we love about being by the sea.’

It's a lot of space to deal with, so the owners asked interior designer Sarah Southwell to bring her trademark style to the rooms. Her playful use of colour and pattern, along with a timeless mix of old and new furniture and decorative pieces, has created a warm and welcoming home that suits its seaside location perfectly.

Exterior

Victorian house with pitched roof and white gables, pale blue painted render and yellow front door, with porch

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

The pitched roof and decorative gables give the house plenty of character, but the property needed some significant improvements when the family first moved in. These included re-tiling the roof and replacing all 22 of the wooden sash windows.

‘Living in a coastal location with the front of the house facing the sea, we knew we had to do it,’ Olivia says. ‘We’re also in a conservation area and so needed, and wanted, to keep the replacement frames wooden.’

A new layout

blue painted glazed dividing doors into living room with woodburning stove and mirror above fire, plue painted built-in cabinets in alcoves

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

The house had a typical Victorian layout, with the kitchen and sitting room separated by a dark corridor which was wasting valuable floor space and blocking light. Interior designer Sarah could see the potential in opening up the space.

‘By knocking down the wall between the kitchen and sitting room, and putting in bespoke joinery glass doors, it created a light space that is ideal for entertaining when the doors are open but offers seclusion and quiet when the doors are closed. This gave the clients the best of both worlds and much versatility with the layout.'

Kitchen

kitchen with marble top island unit, wooden bar stools, pain pink wooden cabinets and white range cooker with tiles above

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

Classic kitchen units from Plain English and a marble countertop were chosen to enhance the new kitchen space. They provide a sophisticated dash of heritage charm which makes the room very much the heart of the home.

A red and white deckchair stripe is a lovely reference to the coastal location.

Dining area

open plan kitchen dining area with farmhouse table, blue painted dresser and red and white striped ottoman

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

The newly opened out kitchen area provides plenty of space for a dining table and chairs. An eclectic mix of antique and vintage furniture combined with bright colour and elaborate pattern creates a cheery and sociable entertaining space.

The dresser unit from Plain English is painted in Cook's Blue from Farrow & Ball. A cute seating area has been created in the window bay, with padded cushions and a frilled ottoman covered in fabric from Ottoline.

Utility room

small utility area with butlers sink and marble counter with cabinet skirt and mirror with green frame

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

A sunny yellow creates a cheery vibe in the utility room. Sarah has used green as the colour complement, being opposite on the colour wheel it cleverly adds a dose of visual energy to the room.

Units from Plain English Design were chosen for their timeless heritage appeal and craftsmanship.

Sitting room

sitting room with cream sofa with red and white striped cushion, woodburning stove in marble fireplace and curved upholstered coffee table with blue painted alcove shelves

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

Bespoke glass partition doors separate the dining and kitchen area from the living room, providing an extension of the open-plan space or privacy when open or closed.

The spaces are visually linked with the same use of colour and decorative style. A bespoke ottoman in an eye-catching wavy design takes centre stage and. Sarah re- upholstered the couple’s antique wing chair.

Cloakroom

small cloakroom wc with pedestal sink and wallpaper

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

Decorative details abound in the downstairs cloakroom with a pretty floral wallpaper and a vintage bobbin mirror.

Bedroom

bedroom with yellow and white stripe sofa, blue panelling on walls, upholstered bedhead

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

A floor-to-ceiling picture window makes the most of the view from the main bedroom on the top floor, and allows daylight to flood in.

Wall panelling in a bold blue and a sofa upholstered in a cheery yellow statement stripe provide complementary colour harmony.

An upholstered headboard adds a layer of visual comfort and provides the perfect platform for introducing pattern.

Children's bedroom

childrens bedroom with built in bunk bed painted green

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

The bunkbeds were painted in a rich sea green on first moving in to add a playful dash of colour.

This article first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors. Subscribe and save here.

Sara Emslie
Sara Emslie
Contributing houses editor, Country Homes & Interiors

Sara Emslie is an interiors and lifestyle journalist, as well as the author of two books on

interior design – Beautifully Small: Clever Ideas for Compact Spaces and Urban Pioneer:

Interiors Inspired by Industrial Design – both published by Ryland, Peters and Small. Sara

lives in Richmond, London, and enjoys travelling all over the UK and abroad producing

features for many of the leading home interest magazines, as well as organising and styling

shoots for commercial clients. She particularly likes the diversity of work that each new

assignment brings and the numerous opportunities to be able to communicate the

constantly evolving trends in interior design through both words and pictures. When not

working, Sara makes hand-thrown porcelain pieces on the potter’s wheel.

With contributions from

