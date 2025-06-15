I’ve asked the experts and these are the 6 best Farrow & Ball paint shades they recommend you use in a small room

Farrow & Ball is the ultimate authority when it comes to all things paint and colour in interiors. But even though a level of luxury and grandeur is usually associated with this heritage paint brand, that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have a whole array of paint shades perfect even for the smallest of spaces. In fact, I’ve asked the experts and put together a list of 6 of the best Farrow & Ball paint shades for any small room.

Whether you’re looking for small bedroom paint ideas or the best small living room colour scheme to incorporate into your petite lounge, these Farrow & Ball paint colours will work.

The perfect shade for you and your space will depend on what look and feel you’re going for, whether it’s neutral or more colourful, bright and open or cosy. There’s something for everybody and every compact space here.

1. Elephant's Breath

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Light neutrals are universally accepted as some of the best colours to decorate with in small rooms. So, of course, there had to be a classic neutral shade on this list, too. Specifically, Farrow & Ball’s Elephant’s Breath which is not only light and neutral but also boasts a warm undertone for that cosy feel.

‘Elephant’s Breath is a popular choice for small rooms,’ says Michael Rolland, paint expert and managing director at The Paint Shed, one of Farrow & Ball’s stockists. ‘It’s a real crowd pleaser – a warm mid grey tone that is the perfect contemporary neutral. We quite often see this used in smaller bedrooms and tight hallways.’

2. Card Room Green

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Since green is one of the new neutrals replacing beige in 2025, it’s no surprise that a light yet earthy green shade like the Card Room Green from Farrow & Ball would make it onto this list.

‘People often steer clear of darker or smokier shades in small rooms, assuming they’ll make the space feel more cramped. But in the right setting, especially rooms with good natural light, a colour like Card Room Green can be surprisingly effective. It’s a rich, understated green that brings character and a bit of old-world charm, thanks to its roots in traditional Victorian study rooms. It’s an ideal choice if you’re after a slightly more heritage feel,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Hague Blue

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

As Michael already mentioned, most people avoid using dark colours in small rooms, instead opting for light shades in an effort to visually expand the space. But going for something darker will result in a cosy and cocooning feel, embracing the room’s size and seeing it as a positive rather than a negative – which is exactly what Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball, recommends.

‘Go dark – don’t fight the constrictions of restricted space and play to the limitations of the room. Choose a mid to dark and paint it all over – walls, ceiling, and woodwork.

'Even though dark colours ‘advance’ you will blur the boundaries where all the plains stop and start – for example, where the wall meets the ceiling, a built-in cupboard or a utilitarian radiator. What you do get though are some nice textural details from the various sheens used for the different substrates, such as eggshell for woodwork and matt finishes for wall and ceiling. Try moody, inky tones such as Hague Blue,’ he says.

Incidentally, Hague Blue is also one of the most popular Farrow & Ball shades in 2025.

4. Sulking Room Pink

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Earthy pinks - and earthy tones in general - are one of the biggest paint trends of this year. And luckily, soft, earthy pinks like Farrow & Ball's Sulking Room Pink also work incredibly well in small spaces as Michael at The Paint Shed reveals.

‘Sulking Room Pink is an earthy, muted pink that adds real depth and warmth to a smaller space. It’s a solid choice if you’re keen to move away from safe neutrals without going too bold. Soft and blush-toned, it adds a sense of intimacy while still sitting comfortably within the pastel family, making it ideal for cosy, compact rooms,’ he explains.

5. Ammonite

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Of course, Farrow & Ball’s offering of 132 paint colours includes plenty of light neutral shades and off-whites to choose from, most of which will work well in most small rooms. But the Ammonite shade is the one that most people usually go for when decorating a petite space.

‘Ammonite is a favourite and a go-to among people working with smaller spaces. This shade is a light true grey, that is neither too warm nor too cold. It’s favoured for its ease, working in most spaces to create an understated blank canvas,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.

6. Blue Maize

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Similar to Hague Blue, Farrow & Ball’s Blue Maize is another shade that can seem like a surprising or counterintuitive choice for a small room. But this vibrant blue has the power to turn any small space into a statement and a standout feature of your home.

‘In terms of darker colours, we’re seeing more people interested in dark blue shades like Blue Maize for bold, intimate bathrooms. This shade is ideal due to its response to light and is often used alongside the recommended neutral, Au Lait,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.

I hope this not only gives you some paint ideas to be inspired by, but that it also shows you that even though your space might be small, that doesn’t mean it can’t be elevated and made to look super stylish and luxurious with the right paint shade choices.