‘The house is unique and has lots of history' – how this country home was given a quiet luxury makeover

'I always love a new project and can find any excuse to move,' says Jules Riches, about the decision to buy this L-shaped Grade II listed house in a quiet village in Somerset. It's a gem of a property, with a mellowed stone exterior, tiny mullioned windows and clay-tiled roof.

‘I actually stumbled across this house on a property website,’ Jules explains, 'and my husband Keith and I simply fell in love with it.'

Elizabethan meets Georgian

The main section of the house, which is Elizabethan, has a pennant on the roof dating it to 1671. The second section was added during Georgian times, and there's a beautiful courtyard garden and entertaining area that connects the two areas.

Inside, low beamed ceilings, thick walls and a 17th-century stone spiral staircase provide much charm in the old part of the house. While in the Georgian section, the rooms are afforded more generous proportions and elegant period details.

Rustic vintage style

With no major renovation work needed, apart from adding a new bathroom, Jules focused her attention on the decorating. ‘The house is unique and has lots of history, which is quite different to the properties I’ve lived in previously,’ she says. ‘It also has a real countryside feel which we were not used to.’

Relishing the challenge, Jules took inspiration from interior books, magazines and lifestyle destinations such as Petersham Nurseries, a garden and antiques emporium in Richmond, southwest London.

‘It’s one of my favourite places to source items from, as well as French brocantes, and Shepton and Kempton Markets,’ she says, indicating the origins of so many of the lovely vintage and antique pieces dotted throughout the house.

Kitchen

Generous in proportion, the kitchen oozes rustic charm. Pans, pots and cooking implements from here and the continent are on show, teamed with classic French Thonet Bistro bar stools, vintage Tolix chairs and a classic English country Aga, sealing it as the real heart of this country home.

Jules updated the existing bank of cupboards with a coat of paint, and purchased a central island unit to accompany them. Polished concrete forms a practical but stylish work surface.

Dining room

The dining room has a lovely relaxed informality that defines country living at its best, all perfectly in tune with the age-old flagstone floors, the uneven door frames, and beamed ceiling.

Jules brought the dining furniture from their previous house, adding loose covers on the chairs to bring an air of clean simplicity.

Living room

'We introduces lots of new paint colours,' says Jules, pinpointing the soft rose shade of pink – Setting Plaster by Farrow & Ball – in this room as a favourite.

The living room is in the Georgian section of the house and boasts elegant period features such as sash windows with wooden shutters and a beautiful marble fireplace. Jules has created a lovely vibe with soft pastel tones, intricate detailed furniture and comfortable seating.

Staircase

A door hides a staircase that leads upstairs. Jules has created a charming display of ceramics in one of the original nooks.

Main bedroom

The couple have created a statement bedroom for themselves in the loft area of the oldest part of the house. It showcases the high-pitched ceiling and original beams. They chose furniture in the French country style to create a relaxing vibe.

Ensuite bathroom

A polished plaster finish on the walls creates a spa-style look. The surface takes on a lovely glow with lighted candles.

Bedroom

A metal four-poster bed takes centre stage and makes the most of the room’s generous proportions. A pair of large coir rugs have been joined together and introduce a lovely warmth and texture to the room.

Bedroom

An antique French bed adds a feminine touch to the room, and is complemented with a simple country style shelving unit and vintage laundry basket.

'It really has been fun to furnish and decorate. More formal pieces can be used in the Georgian part, while traditional country furniture and decor suits the Elizabethan part of the house,' Jules says. 'The property really is a reflection of my taste but with more of a countryside feel and lots of unique details.'

The house is available to rent as a photographic location via Peagreen Locations