You would never know that this cool seaside house was once a pebbledash eyesore

This seaside house in Deal, Kent, didn't stand out from the crowd when its current owners first saw it – it had a pebbledash front and was cramped inside. But it was affordable, just a stone's throw from the beach, and had the potential to build two separate studio spaces, so artist Caroline and osteopath Graham could each work from home. With two young sons and a desire to raise them by the coast, it was a move that was made to happen.

Within a year of moving in, the dividing wall between the kitchen and dining room was removed to create a more practical family space. The attached garage and an outbuilding were also converted, creating a therapy room and an art studio. The family hasn't looked back.

Exterior

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

The former pebbledash property is now unrecognisable. The front of the house received a sympathetic upgrade, with weatherboard cladding added for extra insulation and to mask the dated covering. The owners painted the exterior a deep green to complement the many trees surrounding the house. They chose long-lasting barn paint – Bedec Barn Paint in RAL code 007 –to keep the outside looking good.

A contemporary extension was also built, replacing a bespoke timber conservatory that the couple had bought secondhand and installed when they first moved into the house. The original conservatory designers were hired to rebuild the structure and it lasted about 12 years, but always leaked. The new extension is a far more attractive – and watertight – alternative.

Cladding the back of the house is next on the list, not only to make the house more energy efficient, but also to help the modern angled extension feel more in keeping with the building.

Porch

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

The zesty yellow porch creates a cheerful entryway and features hidden storage to ensure it stays calm and clutter-free. It's painted in Yellow Pink by Little Greene.

Snug

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

It was the copper beech tree in the front garden that prompted Caroline to colour-drench the snug in a deep chocolate brown, creating the perfect foil for the vibrant sofa and her ever-changing abstract figurative oil paintings.

‘The Normann Copenhagen modular sofa in varying shades of red and burnt orange “pops” against the brown walls. I have moved one piece of the sofa into the sitting room to add a connecting thread of colour that links the rooms. I like spaces to flow, rather than feel like separate entities,’ she says.

Caroline owns, Will & Yates, an eclectic homeware and art store, so it’s unsurprising that many unique finds weave their way into the corners of her own home. Recent additions include the hessian cushions in the snug and the woven baskets in the sitting room, resulting in an interesting mix of vintage layers and modernist furniture.

Sitting room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Loose removable linen covers on the sitting room furniture not only add a relaxed feel but are also a practical option with kids and dogs. As Caroline isn’t a fan of giant TVs, she had a unit built around it that creates useful storage too.

Kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

A classic Shaker kitchen has been given a modern twist with a rich olive green, while wide pitch-pine reclaimed floorboards and wooden worktops are a country kitchen staple for a relaxed look.

Dining area

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Caroline likes the pairing of cold chrome and warm wood, such as the Italian dining table with birch chairs. 'I also ensure there’s plenty of cosy antique upholstered pieces for comfort,' she says.

She exchanged one of her paintings for the dining table.

Stairs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

The couple initially plannned on installing a stair runner, but instead painted the wooden treads in a monochrome scheme as a fun painted stair idea so they could be easily wiped clean – a practical option in a house with young children and dogs.

Bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Country checks, dainty florals and pretty paisleys combine for a charming and restful scheme.

Bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Cute vintage touches add interest to the compact family bathroom, while tongue and groove in rich olive ties in with the kitchen scheme for a cohesive flow.