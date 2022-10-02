This family bathroom has been turned into a teal spa style retreat
The homeowners turned a bathroom that wasn't fit for purpose into a luxuriously practical space for adults and children alike
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The homeowners wanted a new family bathroom in the extended dormer of their mid-century detached bungalow in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. The challenge? With two young children, they needed a practical bathroom (with a pinch of luxury) that was fit-for-all. See how they salvaged their initially incompatible space for under £7,500.
Before
A number of catalysts sparked the homeowner's need for a bathroom makeover. Poor utilisation of the space, substandard accessories and a trickling shower fixture were all affecting the family's bathing experience.
'The room was cramped, with poor-quality fittings and a dripping showerhead.' explains the homeowner.
After
‘The extended dormer window gave us the space to have a separate walk-in shower and freestanding bath, with room to comfortably fit us all in at the children’s bath time. We don’t have an en suite so that was another reason we went for such a high finish here,' she adds.
'I didn’t want to be precious about the space as it’s for the children, too, but we also wanted it to feel like a luxurious adult retreat for us to relax in. The natural light from the new rooflight creates a feeling of a sanctuary and, when we light the scented candles from my online shop (woodlandsbay.com (opens in new tab)), you could almost think you’re in a luxury spa!'
'Pared-back complementary colours and good-quality wall-hung fittings that are easy to keep clean make this family bathroom the perfect light-filled space.’
'I really believe in working with the age and style of a property rather than against it. I would describe my style as mid-century modern, with a touch of minimalism, which sums up this space.' says the owner.
However, the makeover wasn't all smooth sailing. 'We had to lift the bath in by crane as it was a whopping 140 kilos!' she adds.
The teak wood vanity adds texture to the otherwise pared-back teal and white washroom scheme.
‘Simple subtle-grey walls alongside pale tiles and marble flooring work well, with the added warmth from wood,’ says the homeowner.
‘The vertical tiles (opens in new tab) lead the eye up to the new rooflight,' says the owner.
'We love lying in the bath and seeing the stars or watching clouds drift over. It’s solar controlled, so we don’t end up cold in winter or scorching in summer,’ she adds.
'The green mosaic tiles add subtle colour, while the mirror ties in with the other black fittings,’ says the homeowner.
A niche finished with the Zeze tiles, is the perfect place for shampoos. And, they've paid as much due diligence to the outside of the shower enclosure to squeeze as much comfort and style into the space.
'We especially loved the marble hexagon floor tiles (opens in new tab), and chose to have underfloor heating,’ says the homeowner.
Focus on: Rooflights
A perfect fusion of form and function, rooflights add to the luxurious look of a room as well as maximising natural light and transforming a space.
- A rooflight can make an amazing difference in terms of lighting, ventilation and overall style of a room.
- When it comes to its benefits, the physiological impact of increased levels of natural daylight can have immediate results. Sunlight helps our bodies produce Vitamin D which in turn helps regulate our mood and energy levels.
- Rooflights open up new vistas from your bath whether it’s star-gazing at night or watching the clouds by day.
- When planning a rooflight make sure you won’t be overlooked. If so, consider remote-control blinds or privacy shielding.
- Self-cleaning glazing is a good idea if your rooflight is not accessible.
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She first joined the team at the start of 2021. Previously, she worked in women’s lifestyle and homes news, writing about everything from budget kitchen makeovers and gardening tips to homeware dupes and cleaning hacks. Millie can often be found looking up trending terms, spotting news stories our readers need to know about and finding ways to decorate her rented flat.
-
How to change a tap washer to stop dripping in minutes
Cure the dripping by learning how to change a washer on a tap, a simple DIY skill that should take minutes
By Elizabeth Ransome
-
Beautiful solutions for every space
Give your home the glow-up it deserves with help from Hillarys' latest collection with designer Abigail Ahern
By Sponsored
-
IKEA’s new Diwali-inspired collection is a stunning celebration of patterns and colours
The new range has been designed in collaboration with textile designer Luna Gil
By Amy Hunt