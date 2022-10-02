This family bathroom has been turned into a teal spa style retreat

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The homeowners wanted a new family bathroom in the extended dormer of their mid-century detached bungalow in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. The challenge? With two young children, they needed a practical bathroom (with a pinch of luxury) that was fit-for-all. See how they salvaged their initially incompatible space for under £7,500.

Before



(Image credit: Fiona Walker-Arnott)

A number of catalysts sparked the homeowner's need for a bathroom makeover. Poor utilisation of the space, substandard accessories and a trickling shower fixture were all affecting the family's bathing experience.

'The room was cramped, with poor-quality fittings and a dripping showerhead.' explains the homeowner.

After

‘The extended dormer window gave us the space to have a separate walk-in shower and freestanding bath, with room to comfortably fit us all in at the children’s bath time. We don’t have an en suite so that was another reason we went for such a high finish here,' she adds.

Get the look: Picasso Matte Stone bath, £1,395 (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Fiona Walker-Arnott)

'I didn’t want to be precious about the space as it’s for the children, too, but we also wanted it to feel like a luxurious adult retreat for us to relax in. The natural light from the new rooflight creates a feeling of a sanctuary and, when we light the scented candles from my online shop (woodlandsbay.com (opens in new tab)), you could almost think you’re in a luxury spa!'

'Pared-back complementary colours and good-quality wall-hung fittings that are easy to keep clean make this family bathroom the perfect light-filled space.’

Get the look: Tacoma wall lights, £105.42 each, Astro (opens in new tab). (Image credit: Fiona Walker-Arnott)

'I really believe in working with the age and style of a property rather than against it. I would describe my style as mid-century modern, with a touch of minimalism, which sums up this space.' says the owner.

However, the makeover wasn't all smooth sailing. 'We had to lift the bath in by crane as it was a whopping 140 kilos!' she adds.

The teak wood vanity adds texture to the otherwise pared-back teal and white washroom scheme.



(Image credit: Fiona Walker-Arnott)

‘Simple subtle-grey walls alongside pale tiles and marble flooring work well, with the added warmth from wood,’ says the homeowner.

‘The vertical tiles (opens in new tab) lead the eye up to the new rooflight,' says the owner.

'We love lying in the bath and seeing the stars or watching clouds drift over. It’s solar controlled, so we don’t end up cold in winter or scorching in summer,’ she adds.



(Image credit: Fiona Walker-Arnott)

'The green mosaic tiles add subtle colour, while the mirror ties in with the other black fittings,’ says the homeowner.



(Image credit: Fiona Walker-Arnott)

A niche finished with the Zeze tiles, is the perfect place for shampoos. And, they've paid as much due diligence to the outside of the shower enclosure to squeeze as much comfort and style into the space.

'We especially loved the marble hexagon floor tiles (opens in new tab), and chose to have underfloor heating,’ says the homeowner.

Focus on: Rooflights

A perfect fusion of form and function, rooflights add to the luxurious look of a room as well as maximising natural light and transforming a space.