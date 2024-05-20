This dining room has been completely transformed using secondhand pieces eBay finds

Keeping our homes feeling fresh and inviting doesn't have to mean constantly giving them a big overhaul – sometimes it's as simple as helping them evolve slowly, with small tweaks and the occasional update. With that said, if relying on fast furniture is something you'd like to step back from, then looking to incorporate pre-loved furniture and vintage home accessories is a no-brainer, especially if you want to keep to a budget.

Keen to show how you can transform your home by buying secondhand furniture, eBay launched its Slow Styling Service – a limited competition to help people navigate the exciting journey of finding non-new furniture pieces and unique home accessories, while encouraging a move away from a reliance on fast furniture.

Three lucky winners had the chance to have their bedroom, living room or dining room refreshed with pieces from eBay – and we've got one of the winners' room makeovers to show you.

Dining room refresh

Having teamed up with interiors author Lisa Dawson, eBay gave the lucky winners £1,500 worth of homeware pieces, styled and chosen by Lisa in line with the recipient’s tastes.

Saimah, eBay’s Slow Styling Service winner was thrilled to win a makeover and learn how to get some budget dining room ideas. 'This room has always been earmarked as a busy multifunctional space for family dinners, arts and crafts and working from home,' she says, 'but it was missing a certain joy and quirkiness.'

Before

(Image credit: eBay)

Step in Lisa, who helped Saimah pick out some new item to breathe new life into the tired room. 'It’s easy to stick to trends, but there is so much more to be found when you work with pre-loved pieces that really do have a character and history of their own,' says Lisa. 'eBay has a wealth of items that can work well in your space, whatever your style, and can help you furnish your home in a way that suits you.'

After

(Image credit: eBay)

Saimah's dining room feels warm, inviting and interesting, with furniture pieces that complement her scheme. A stunning 7ft Victorian pine farmhouse table, bearing a history of generations upon the tabletop and with the addition of a spacious drawer nestled into one end, was added to the centre of the space and makes a great spot for family meals.

To inject a quirky feel, the table was complemented by an eclectic mix of colourful and wooden mismatched chairs, demonstrating how the art of blending styles can infuse a space with vibrancy and joy.

(Image credit: eBay)

'With these projects, I really wanted each room to feel revived, tying into the overall aesthetic of the homes and a true reflection of the owner’s home style,' says Lisa. 'We’re seeing more interior trends combine different eras of home style, like stripe-tastic sofas sitting next to wooden mid-century statement chairs. Shopping pre-loved is a great way to integrate the ‘OGs’ of these trends at a better cost, and I love that every item has a rich history to it too.'

(Image credit: eBay)

Adding the finishing touches to the space, Lisa sourced out a pair of early 20th-century pitch pine candlesticks, now gracing the mantlepiece in Saimah’s dining room and infusing the space with a nostalgic charm, as well as a large rustic fruit bowl which takes centre stage and serves as a focal point during dinner gatherings.

(Image credit: eBay)

'It’s so amazing to see how adding a few touches can create such personality,' says Saimah. 'Not only that, but everything comes with its own story. I rely on eBay as a source for loved and characterful treasures – in fact, I’ve found many beautiful lamps, fabrics and nursery items over the years. I’m so pleased that the room is now a beautiful and functional place for my family to gather and connect.'

(Image credit: eBay)

One very special piece is a 1900’s bureau bookshelf, which not only worked perfectly with Saimah’s taste, but was reminiscent of her very first purchase for her home, an Edwardian dressing table from eBay.

'An item like a vintage bureau can be multi tasked – it's great for hidden storage (particularly in a family room) but also can be styled with books or accessories to create a focal point,' she says.