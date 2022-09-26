3 ways to get your home autumn ready with Kärcher

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’ve all heard of spring cleaning, but seasonal tidy-ups shouldn’t just be once-a-year occurrences. The transition into autumn is just as important, especially in the garden when your chances of a good weather day to do all the backyard chores start to become slimmer.

Plus, there’s the small matter of all those falling leaves to contend with — a challenge that becomes all the more easier with the Kärcher WD 3.

The Kärcher WD range stands for “wet and dry” – which quite neatly sums up the robust and multi-functional vacuum cleaners tough enough for your autumn clean-ups.

There are five different models in the range, each with their own particular strengths and capabilities — so you’ll be sure to find the one that works for what you need.

The Kärcher WD 3 will seamlessly tackle all the different types of debris that come with a big clean. And the blower function is handy for dislodging dirt and dust from harder to reach areas – not to mention rounding up autumn leaves.

If you’re looking to see the Kärcher WD 3 in action, watch Ideal Home editor Heather Young in the video player and read on to see her tips for using the Kärcher WD 3 to get your home ready for autumn.

Spruce up your path or drive

Gravel or slate can be a smart finish for walkways and driveways. After a summer of fun they can end up looking pretty dishevelled, with the stones making their way into your lawn, flowerbeds, and literally everywhere else they don’t belong. The Kärcher WD 3 is perfect for bringing back their wow factor. Simply hunt around your garden vacuuming up lost gravel as you go. Then when you’re done empty it all back onto your path or drive.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Clear out your bins

Having cleaned out your bins you’re normally left with some foul looking water which is where the Kärcher WD 3 and its wet pick up really helps. Rather than the messy task of tipping the waste water into a drain, simply use your wet & dry vacuum cleaner to suck up everything neatly in one go.

There’s a large capacity so no need to worry about stopping to empty it. Now you’ve made a not-so-nice job a total cinch.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Clean outdoor furniture

Don’t just put away your outdoor furniture and textiles once summer is gone. You have to give them a good clean first. The Kärcher WD 3 has a clever blower function that can dislodge any hard-to-reach dirt, while the nozzle is great at hoovering up cobwebs, clumps of soil and moss, as well as taking care of any residual water.

Now you’re sure to have the wow factor back again next summer.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Find out more about the Kärcher WD 3 vacuum cleaner, available to buy direct from Kärcher or from DIY retailers nationwide.