This £20 telescopic hose brush did such a good job cleaning my windows I sacked my window cleaner and saved £100

For years I've been forking out £20 every few weeks for a window cleaner to come and clean my hard-to-reach windows. Now, I'll admit, it has been worth the expense, even if the cleaning is a tad sub-par (sorry window cleaner!), and since I would rather not be up a ladder cleaning my windows, it felt like the only alternative. Until I found this absolute gem of a gadget: the Easy Clean Telescopic Hose Brush on Amazon.

I stumbled across it while deep in cleaning jobs and hit buy when I saw the reviews. After all, who wouldn't want to make cleaning windows outside way easier? This 3m extendable brush and squeegee set is a game changer as it's easy to use and at just over £20, I felt like I couldn't really go wrong.

And I was right, it's one of the best cleaning tool buys I've made.

The magic is in its telescopic handle, which means I can reach my tall windows without wobbling on a ladder (although I do still need a ladder for the upstairs windows, as our house is a little on the tall side). All you do is connect it to your garden hose, and it sprays water directly through the coarse but gentle brush head.

The water flow is powerful enough, and there's an on/off valve so you don't get too drenched in the process. I would recommend wearing some wellies, though, just in case.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

The bristles are soft enough that they won't scratch the glass or the frames (mine are particularly delicate, being original windows), but it still lifted off grime and dust easily. It even managed to clean off some bird poo easily. And I didn't even add a product to the windows.

And the squeegee attachment made sure I didn't leave any streaks behind.

Now, I'll be honest, my old window cleaner was great, but I always found some of my windows were left with streaks or patches of dirt at the corners, probably because he was on a tight schedule and couldn't give them the full attention they most certainly needed.

So now I can smugly clean them at my leisure, usually when the sun's out and I have some time to spare. Plus, I've saved £100 since I politely cancelled my window cleaner.

Image 1 of 4 It's super easy to connect your hose to the telescopic brush (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) The squeegee attachment (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) The squeegee attached to the handle (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) A very dirty brush after cleaning my windows (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

However, if I had to nitpick, I'd say it is a little heavy when it's fully extended, which scared me as I was worried I might smash a window, much to my husband's dismay. But that really is a minor gripe, and I rope in my husband for the trickier jobs, especially those that involve ladders.

But all in all, if you've got tall windows, patio doors, conservatories or a mucky car or caravan, this hose brush pays for itself in just a couple of uses, and it's actually pretty satisfying to use.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

I even gave it a go, scrubbing my house exterior to clean off some marks, and it came up looking fresher, so this bad boy has loads more benefits to unearth.

So, bye-bye window cleaning bills, hello sparkling glass.

Will you be snapping up the Easy Clean telescopic hose brush? Let me know what you think about it!