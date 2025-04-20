This £20 telescopic hose brush did such a good job cleaning my windows I sacked my window cleaner and saved £100
It's a game-changer for sparkling glass
For years I've been forking out £20 every few weeks for a window cleaner to come and clean my hard-to-reach windows. Now, I'll admit, it has been worth the expense, even if the cleaning is a tad sub-par (sorry window cleaner!), and since I would rather not be up a ladder cleaning my windows, it felt like the only alternative. Until I found this absolute gem of a gadget: the Easy Clean Telescopic Hose Brush on Amazon.
I stumbled across it while deep in cleaning jobs and hit buy when I saw the reviews. After all, who wouldn't want to make cleaning windows outside way easier? This 3m extendable brush and squeegee set is a game changer as it's easy to use and at just over £20, I felt like I couldn't really go wrong.
And I was right, it's one of the best cleaning tool buys I've made.
The magic is in its telescopic handle, which means I can reach my tall windows without wobbling on a ladder (although I do still need a ladder for the upstairs windows, as our house is a little on the tall side). All you do is connect it to your garden hose, and it sprays water directly through the coarse but gentle brush head.
The water flow is powerful enough, and there's an on/off valve so you don't get too drenched in the process. I would recommend wearing some wellies, though, just in case.
The bristles are soft enough that they won't scratch the glass or the frames (mine are particularly delicate, being original windows), but it still lifted off grime and dust easily. It even managed to clean off some bird poo easily. And I didn't even add a product to the windows.
And the squeegee attachment made sure I didn't leave any streaks behind.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Now, I'll be honest, my old window cleaner was great, but I always found some of my windows were left with streaks or patches of dirt at the corners, probably because he was on a tight schedule and couldn't give them the full attention they most certainly needed.
So now I can smugly clean them at my leisure, usually when the sun's out and I have some time to spare. Plus, I've saved £100 since I politely cancelled my window cleaner.
However, if I had to nitpick, I'd say it is a little heavy when it's fully extended, which scared me as I was worried I might smash a window, much to my husband's dismay. But that really is a minor gripe, and I rope in my husband for the trickier jobs, especially those that involve ladders.
But all in all, if you've got tall windows, patio doors, conservatories or a mucky car or caravan, this hose brush pays for itself in just a couple of uses, and it's actually pretty satisfying to use.
I even gave it a go, scrubbing my house exterior to clean off some marks, and it came up looking fresher, so this bad boy has loads more benefits to unearth.
So, bye-bye window cleaning bills, hello sparkling glass.
Shop similar telescopic hose brushes
Maybe you're looking for a longer, extendable brush or one with different attachments. Here are just a few alternatives that might fit the bill better.
This soft cleaning brush is used in conjunction with Gardena's Combisystem handle and features a 360 degree flexibility to get right into the nooks and crannies. Just connect to the garden hose. The extendable handle is easily connected to a range of other nifty attachments to boot.
This is a pricier pick, but it made the edit as this power scrubber makes cleaning effortless. Lightweight and compact, it features a 1.4m telescoping pole and an auxiliary handle for precision. The rotary scrubber head is what sets it apart from the rest, providing lots of handy cleaning angles.
With two options extending 4.6m and 7m respectively, this adjustable angle window cleaning brush is more expensive than my Easy Clean option, but it is great if you have a tall house and can't quite clean the top windows and can even reach solar panels. It comes with a soap dispenser for a thorough clean. Bonus.
Shop window cleaners
And if you're looking for window cleaning products for a really deep clean, we really rate these.
All you need to do is attach this exterior glass cleaner to your garden hose and spray. Wet & Forget say you won't even need a squeegee.
Angel's powerful self-cleaning action allows water to sheet off the glass, preventing grime and soap from sticking.
Will you be snapping up the Easy Clean telescopic hose brush? Let me know what you think about it!
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property ladder, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Pest experts reveal eucalyptus is the secret ingredient for keeping rats off your bird feeder - this is how to use it safely and effectively
It's a great natural deterrent
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Is a wet room worth it? I asked bathroom experts whether a wet room adds value or makes it difficult to sell
Not everyone sees a wet room as a positive so we asked the experts how to design a space that will add value and help your home sell fast
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
What’s the difference between a conservatory and a garden room?
More than you might think, say the pros
By Amy Reeves