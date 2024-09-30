I tried TikTok’s scrub-free air fryer cleaning method - it worked but here's why I won't be trying it again
I have some thoughts on this method...
Last week I was introduced to the wonders of cleaning an oven with a dishwasher tablet. Since it impressed me so much I couldn’t help but wonder if the same hack could work a miracle on my air fryer which has all but replaced my oven when it comes to weeknight cooking.
It seems I wasn’t alone on that thought because heading to TikTok - the source of all my CleanTok inspiration - I found hundreds of videos on how to clean an air fryer using a dishwasher tab.
At Ideal Home, we’ve already tested how to clean your air fryer with a cuppa and have been left impressed. We’ve even discovered lemons are the secret weapon in cleaning your air fryer.
But what’s one more hack, eh? This one promised absolutely no scrubbing. A lazy cleaner, I couldn’t help but try it out…
@cleaningwithdanielled ♬ You Right - Doja Cat & The Weeknd
How does the hack work?
The hack is simple. All you have to do is place a dishwasher tab inside the air fryer and then add boiling water. Make sure your machine is unplugged before pouring and then leave the soapy mixture for around 30 minutes, before tipping the mixture down the sink and giving the fryer a bit of a rinse. Yep, that’s the whole hack.
Racking up 4.6million views, creator @cleaningwithdanielled quite literally rinsed the grime away. So, it was time to try this lazy girl style of cleaning on my own.
Typically I always use liners when using the air fryer and give it a wipe down afterwards. But given the fact I use it every day, it was a little dirty.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Chucking in a tab and some hot water was fuss free as I got on with my day in the background. After 30 minutes, the soapy water had changed to a horrible brown colour - the air fryer must have been dirtier than I thought!
I have to say I was a little apprehensive about just rinsing it. But it worked.
The final result looked pretty good for minimal effort. Although there was a little bit of grease in some of the corners which I would have preferred to give a scrub.
It’s a handy hack but not one I feel I will use all the time. I feel it's far easier to wipe down my air fryer after every use with washing up liquid to maintain its cleanliness. Especially considering how easy to clean the best air fryers like the Ninja are to clean.
That’s not to say the hack isn’t without purpose - I think I will use it to do a deeper clean now and then. It works if you're short on time or have lots of cleaning jobs to get through, but for the most part, I think cleaning with soapy water after every use is the best way to keep on top of your air fryer maintenance.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to make soy candles – the perfect easy autumn DIY craft
For an eco-friendly and affordable way to brighten up dark winter days
By Holly Reaney
-
‘We filled our coastal home with sunny, uplifting colours and it feels like summer all-year round’
Ditching London life and moving to the Kent coast, these home owners transformed Victorian terrace property
By Louise O'Bryan
-
The 7 tricks kitchen experts always use to organise pots and pans that everyone should know
Delight in an easy-to-use and clutter-free kitchen
By Natasha Brinsmead