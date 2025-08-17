CleanTok is obsessed with this electric scrubbing brush that leaves your home spotless in seconds – now Aldi has released a £17 version

If you’re looking to up your cleaning game, look no further, as Aldi has turned one of CleanTok’s biggest trends into a bargain SpecialBuy.

I don’t know about you, but every time I scroll through TikTok, I’m bombarded with videos of a seemingly magic scrubbing brush that promises to be one of the best cleaning products you’ll ever have. But as someone a little wary of TikTok Shop (someone please let me know if it’s worth it), I haven’t been convinced to buy it.

That is, until now. I love a Specialbuy, and Aldi’s £16.99 Tornado Cleaning Brush, which lands in stores this weekend, has convinced me to finally try out the special brush social media keeps raving about in my daily cleaning schedule .

Aldi Tornado Brush £16.99 at Aldi The Aldi Tornado Brush offers between 50-70 minutes of cleaning time from a 4-hour charge. Argos JML Hurricane Spin Electric Cleaning Scrubber £39.99 at Argos JML launched one of the original electric cleaning scrubbers nearly four years ago that impressed fans with it's ability to clean tiles and bathtubs swiftly.

I’m not the only one who’s been interested in a tornado brush. The viral TikTok equivalent has garnered over 65,000 posts tagged with #CleaningBrush. Videos of these electric scrubbing brushes made mincemeat of dirt and grime as users used the brush to clean their showers , baths and tiles.

Aldi’s Tornado Brush is a dead ringer for the viral brush, but at £16.99 it’s cheaper than the TikTok Shop version which retails for around £2, and the OG JML Hurricane Spin Electric Cleaning Scrubber, available at Argos for £40.

Hailed as a ‘must-have’ effortless cleaning, the Aldi Tornado Brush is powered by a 7.4V rechargeable battery, offering between 50 and 70 minutes of cleaning time after a four-hour charge.

The rotating waterproof brush is designed to make light work of tiles, sinks and hard-to-reach corners with ease, so you don’t have to put as much effort into scrubbing. The brush is complete with three interchangeable heads, which makes reaching larger or smaller surface areas easier.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brush is positioned on an extendable pole; so you don’t have to bend over to clean the flooring or your shower.

Electric cleaning brushes are a little like a big electric toothbrush, and it is considered that electric toothbrushes do a better job than a manual brush. As always Aldi specialbuys are only available in store so you'll have to keep an eye on the middle aisle to snap one up.

If you don't live near an Aldi consider one of these alternative electric cleaning brushes.

Cordless Electric Cleaning Brush with 9 Replaceable Brush Heads £27.99 at B&Q With 360 degree rotation and 9 different heads, you can scrub your entire home with this clever device. It even has a head for polishing after you've finished scrubbing. Bosch Universal Brush - Cordless Cleaning Brush £45 at Argos This powerful brush can remove even the most stubborn of dirt. It can handle cleaning your car, kitchen appliances, grouting and you can even take it camping to tackle dirty dishes. Jml Electric Scrub Buddi £20 at Dunelm This smaller version of the hurricane brush is ideal for tackling small cleaning jobs like a greasy oven or sink. It has a flat brush for glass, tiles and floors, and a corner brush for grout and tight spaces.

Will you be heading to Aldi to test out the Tornado Brush?