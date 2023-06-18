This brilliant hack for deep cleaning your hob requires almost no scrubbing at all

Hobs can be often one of the messiest parts of our entire kitchens. They endure a lot, from burns, food stains, water splashes, and the weight of all of our various pots and pans, so it’s no wonder that they arguably need more care and attention than any other appliance, on a daily basis.

There are all sorts of tricks for how to clean a hob, and everyone has their own preferences. But one recent video shared an incredibly easy, hands-off method that is ideal for those who don’t want to spend lots of time scrubbing away at their hob (so, um, all of us).

All you’ll need is some white vinegar, bicarbonate of soda, and enough cling film to cover your hob. Intrigued? Allow us to explain…

The hands-off hob cleaning trick

In the short video (which you can find below), viewers are instructed that this is a trick for deep cleaning your hob – so if yours has plenty of burnt-on stains and mess, now is the time to try this method.

The first step, the clip details, is to pour on enough white vinegar to soak your hob – but not so much that it spills over the sides.

After this, pour an equal amount of bicarbonate of soda over the hob, covering the rings and the sections in between. The final step is to wrap the entirety of your hob in cling film, making sure to seal it on all sides.

Leave the cling film on for one hour, before removing slowly – and what you should be left with is a hob that is super easy to wipe clean with a sponge. 'This hack works really well,' says Colin Swift, appliance expert at Zanussi. 'Most households will have both white vinegar and baking soda in the cupboards to spare, so this is a great use of them.'

How exactly does it work, though? Stephen Tombs, founder of Quean Clean and specialist cleaning expert, explained that the combination of vinegar and baking soda is the key reason this trick is so effective.

'Bicarbonate of soda (also known as baking soda) is a mild abrasive that helps remove stubborn stains and grease. Meanwhile, vinegar, which is an acid, has excellent degreasing properties and can effectively dissolve various types of grime.'

'When bicarbonate of soda is mixed with vinegar, a chemical reaction occurs, and the resulting fizzing action helps to loosen and lift dirt, grime and grease from the surface, making it easier to clean.'

(Image credit: Hobson's Choice)

Not only that, but Penny Moyses, cleaning expert and founder of Clean & Tidy Home Show explains that applying cling film to the solution makes it work harder. 'It makes sense that the cling film helps to keep the bubbles working away close to the surface.'

However, Colin from Zanussi warns that there's a small caveat for employing this cleaning method. 'One thing to make sure is that when you come to clean off the mixture, make sure you get it all off, and do not be tempted to reach for a bleach spray to finish off. Bleach should not be mixed with white vinegar.'

Stephen from Quean Clean also notes that this trick might not be suitable for all hob surfaces, be it a gas or induction hob.

'This trick can generally be used for various types of hobs, such as ceramic, glass, or stainless steel. However, it's important to note that some hob surfaces can be delicate and have specific cleaning requirements.'

'Before using this method – especially if you have surfaces such as ceramic, glass, or stainless steel – I would recommend seeking products ind products that have been specifically designed for the surface you are aiming to clean. These products will not only remove dirt, they also protect the surface and extend its life.'