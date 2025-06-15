Experts reveal the one simple ingredient that will leave your carpets smelling and looking fresh — this is how to use it

Looking for a simple, inexpensive way to refresh your carpets? Believe it or not, you can clean carpet with bicarbonate of soda – and it's surprisingly effective at removing tough stains and eliminating unpleasant odours.

Knowing how to clean carpets properly is key to keeping them in tip-top condition, and there are so many ways to do that. From using the best carpet cleaners to using shop-bought cleaning solutions. However, sometimes a natural, everyday (and cheap!) alternative is all you need.

Yes, while there are some things you shouldn't clean with bicarbonate of soda, luckily your carpets aren't one of them. Tempted to try it? Simply follow this step-by-step guide to clean carpets with bicarbonate of soda.

What you'll need

Step-by-step

1. Vacuum the carpet

As the old saying goes, preparation is key – so before you reach for the baking soda, you'll need to give your carpets a good clean. You've probably weighed up the carpet cleaner vs vacuum cleaner debate in the quest to refresh your floors, but to clean carpet with bicarbonate of soda, the vacuum is the clear winner.

'First of all vacuum the carpet thoroughly to remove surface dirt, pet hair, and debris. This ensures the bicarbonate of soda can reach deeper into the fibres,' advises Maria Roderigue, professional cleaner at Wecasa.

However, as the best vacuum cleaners come in many different shapes and forms, it's important to choose the right option for this cleaning task.

If you can, opt for a vacuum cleaner that has a strong suction to lift loose dirt and dust, recommends Luis Toja, carpet and upholstery cleaning expert at Fantastic Services. 'Go over the area slowly in multiple directions to ensure deep cleaning,' he says.

2. Test a small area

The next step to clean carpet with bicarbonate of soda is optional, but Luis suggests testing a small area on your carpets – particularly if you've never used baking soda to clean a rug or carpet before.

'Before doing a full treatment, sprinkle a small amount of bicarbonate of soda in an inconspicuous spot and leave it for a few hours. Vacuum it up and check for any discolouration or residue. It's rare, but it’s good practice,' Luis says.

3. Apply the bicarbonate of soda

Once you've given your carpets a good vacuum – and patch tested if necessary – it's time to apply the baking soda.

For even application, shake the bicarb evenly over the carpet. To ensure the powder is applied evenly, Barbara Stern, cleaning expert at Ottoman Textiles, recommends using a sieve as it doesn't clump and provides full coverage.

'If the goal is to eliminate odour, gently work the baking soda into the fibres with a soft-bristled brush. This helps the powder seep deeper into the carpet where smell tends to linger,' she points out.

Of course, you'll need to be a little more targeted if you want to remove stains from carpet, and you may need to use a little more or less depending on the type of stain.

'For odours or light stains, a standard dusting is enough. For heavier odours or mild stains, use more and work it lightly into the fibres using a soft-bristle brush,' advises Luis.

For stubborn stains, you could also add a small amount of water to mix into a thick paste. 'Use a stiff brush such as a scrubbing brush, old toothbrush or an old bamboo dish brush, depending on the stain and the type of carpet, to gently work it in using circular movements,' recommends Laura Harnett, founder of eco cleaning brand, Seep .

4. Let it sit

Once you've applied the baking soda, you'll need to give it time to work its magic. How long you leave it will depend on how deep-rooted the stain is – but cleaning experts advise ideally leaving it to sit for at least four hours.

'For the best results, especially for odour neutralisation, leave it overnight. It needs time to absorb oils, odours and moisture from the fibres,' says Luis.

It's worth bearing in mind that leaving it overnight may be tricky if you have pets and young children, but you should still see effective results after just a couple of hours.

5. Vacuum the area again

The final step when you clean carpet with bicarbonate of soda is to vacuum thoroughly. Try not to rush this step – vacuum slowly and repeatedly to make sure you remove all traces of baking soda.

'A powerful vacuum with good suction is best. Empty the vacuum afterwards, as it can clog filters over time,' advises Maria from Wecasa.

And don't worry if your vacuum struggles to lift the powder in one go, keep going over the area, and allow the vacuum to work in different directions to see the best results.

'If there’s still a visible stain after this treatment, you can follow up with a spot-cleaning solution, such as a mix of white vinegar and water,' adds Barbara. 'But you'll often find the baking soda alone makes a huge difference without the need for extra chemicals.'

FAQs

Is baking soda or vinegar better for carpet?

Cleaning your carpets with white vinegar is another natural home remedy you're probably familiar with – but which is better, baking soda or vinegar?

'Baking soda and white vinegar can both be used to clean carpets, it depends on how dirty the carpet is and what needs to be cleaned,' explains Laura from Seep. 'If it’s just generally dirty from day to day foot traffic without any heavy soiling or particular stains then using baking soda on its own is best.'

On the other hand, white vinegar tends to be more effective for spot cleaning stains – especially those caused by pets, or hard-to-shift drink spills such as coffee or wine.

However, white vinegar isn't suitable for all carpets. If you have delicate carpets or ones that can be easily discoloured, white vinegar could make the problem worse.

Laura recommends using a refillable spray bottle to avoid over-saturating the carpet. 'Fill the bottle with half water and half vinegar and lightly spray over the area to be cleaned. Keeping the windows open will also help it to dry properly,' she says.

What happens if you leave baking soda on carpet too long?

It is generally safe to leave baking soda on carpet overnight. That said, if you do leave it on too long (we're talking a few days) it may become harder to vacuum out and can leave carpets slight discoloured.

In rare cases, it may leave a chalky residue or clog certain vacuum filters if it's not properly removed. It won't cause permanent damage, but it can dull the carpet texture over time if it's overused or not extracted properly.

If you're cleaning a wool carpet you'll need to take extra care and test an inconspicuous spot first, such as under a chair or piece of furniture. Be careful not to over-saturate the area, particularly if you're using another treatment alongside it (such as white vinegar).

'Baking soda is best used on carpets that aren’t heavily soiled. If the whole carpet needs considerable attention, then look at spot cleaning the worst areas first before treating it with baking soda overall,' Laura suggests.

Now you know how to clean a carpet with bicarbonate of soda in just a few simple steps. Let us know if you've given this natural cleaning remedy a try!