Can you dry clothes outside during winter? Experts reveal how to save money and get fresher smelling laundry

When thinking about drying your clothes in winter, I’m sure we all think of the same thing - clothes hanging on airers cluttering up the house as you try to avoid the tumble dryer.

Don’t you just miss that fresh air scent you get from drying your clothes outside? Well, it turns out that you can still dry your clothes outside during the winter months - which is also a great way to save energy at home.

Even if you have one of the best-heated airers, or give your clothes an extra spin to kickstart the drying process, sometimes you just want that open-air freshness that comes from drying laundry outside - but there are a few conditions to be aware of.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When to dry your washing outside in winter

More than a fifth of people in the UK (22%) refuse to dry their clothes outside if the temperature is less than 15 degrees, according to a report by Brabantia .

‘Drying your clothes outside in winter might seem counterintuitive, but it can be an effective way to cut energy costs,’ says Ciara McGurk, Co-founder of luxury laundry shampoo and conditioner brand, Tallow + Ash .

‘The cold air, while not as efficient as the summer sun, can still help evaporate moisture from fabrics.

‘If the weather is dry and there’s a bit of wind, you’d be surprised how much moisture can be pulled from your laundry.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Surprisingly, you can dry laundry outside in temperatures as cold as 5 degrees, according to Brabantia's Drying Digest report.

‘Of course, when it's colder it might take some garments longer to dry, but they will, and you’ll have that fresh just washed smell on your laundry,’ says Jo Farrow, a meteorologist who teamed up with Brabantia for The Drying Digest report.

‘Many people think that it is just about the air temperature and that it needs to be a warm Summer’s Day.

‘This is a common misconception. Wind is important, and so is humidity, as the moisture left in your clothes after washing must evaporate into the air.

‘The lower the relative humidity, the faster the clothes will dry. Warm air can actually hold more moisture. Murky, low cloud or mist means that the air is already saturated, so that won’t help with drying your laundry. A cold, blustery but dry day will dry clothes faster than a warm, humid one.’

Jo recommends getting your washing outside when the temperature is between 12 and 14 degrees with no rain, a gentle breeze and little dampness.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Benefits of drying clothes outside in winter

‘There are so many benefits when it comes to drying your clothes outside, not only does it save money and energy, but it is also great for the environment, gentle on your clothes and can actually be a relaxing and meditative experience. Your clothes will also smell fresher for longer,’ says Jo.

It can also help with damp inside your home.

‘Drying clothes inside during winter can increase moisture in your home, which might lead to issues like mould. Drying them outside keeps your home drier and healthier,’ says Ciara.

And one of the main benefits is of course saving energy - the wind is free after all!

‘Using a tumble dryer can be one of the most energy-hungry appliances in your home. The cost per cycle can range from 63p to £1.70 on average, depending on the type of dryer, so if you dry your clothes outside instead, you eliminate that cost entirely,’ says Ciara.

‘Even though drying outside in winter may take longer, using natural air means you’re not using any electricity, which could save you a significant amount over the colder months.’

What to buy

Don't be afraid of a light chill this winter - utilise it and get your washing outside on the line.