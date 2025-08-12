I predict it’s going to be a bestseller — Minky just dropped its first steam cleaner for powerful, chemical-free cleaning
And I've been using it non-stop since it arrived
As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, I get pretty excited when new products launch. Especially when they’re from a big brand I know and love. And when I learned that Minky (yes, that Minky) had come out with their very first steam cleaner and mop - the Minky Opti-Clean Steam Cleaner (£99 at Amazon) I knew I had to get my hands on it.
After all, I’m a huge fan of the best steam cleaners and mops, and I also have way more Minky microfibres and cleaning pads than I’d like to admit. And as this particular steam cleaner comes with a whole host of tools to get into every nook and cranny, I couldn’t wait to see if the product could live up to the big name of the brand. My verdict? 100% yes.
Lightweight and powerful, this new steam cleaner and mop weighs just 1.8kg (which is way below the industry average) and can be used as either a full-size steam mop or a more compact handheld steamer. It also offers three heat settings and heats up in just 20 seconds, which means you don’t have to wait too long to start cleaning.
As someone who has a limited number of plug sockets in my house, I was also happy to see that it has a 5-metre cord, and I could stretch it all the way from my kitchen to my downstairs bathroom without any issues.
But what I loved most - and what I think others will love - is the fact that it comes with so many handy cleaning tools, including a round nylon brush, triangular brush, grout brush, and jet nozzle, so you can take advantage of the many things you can clean with a steam cleaner.
The jet nozzle is ideal for those hard-to-reach areas and can be used as an extension for the grout brush (which, as you’d expect, is used to clean grout and smaller corners) and the round nylon brush (which can be used to clean bathroom taps and fittings).
The triangular steam brush can then be used for cleaning larger surfaces or corners, which are notoriously difficult for steam cleaners to clean due to their (often) large cleaning heads.
My favourite tool of all of them has to be the grout brush, though, and I decided to use it for the first time during my lunch break. Fast forward an hour, and I hadn’t had any lunch, but the grout of my kitchen tiles looked immaculate.
In fact, I had convinced myself that we actually chose darker grout to match the darker colours within the terrazzo tiles in the kitchen. But a couple of seconds with the Minky Opti-Clean Steam Cleaner and I quickly (and very embarrassingly) realised that wasn’t the case. It had just looked darker because it was well and truly dirty - but not anymore.
However, it also works extremely well as a steam mop, which shouldn’t have come as a surprise to me, considering two of Minky’s mops have made it into my best mops guide. But the perks don’t end there, as it also comes with a storage bag for all of the extra goodies, as well as a spare mop pad for when you’re washing the other one in the machine (at 30 degrees, as recommended by Minky).
The only downside is that it doesn’t come with a carpet glider, so you can’t use it to steam clean a carpet, rugs or upholstery, but that’s the only small niggle. If you do want to do that, I’d recommend the Kärcher SC 1 Multi & Up Extra (which is the same price) or the Vax Steam Fresh Total Home, which is slightly more expensive.
But whether you opt for the Minky steam cleaner or another model, just be wary of the things you should never clean with a steam cleaner, as high-pressure, high-temperature steam can be extremely damaging if you use it on the wrong materials. Used correctly, however, and it’s the perfect way to clean your home without chemicals.
And for just £99 right now, why wouldn’t you?
Alternative steam cleaners
If the new Minky steam cleaner doesn't quite suit your fancy, these are alternatives I recommend.
Crowned the 'best overall' steam cleaner and mop in our guide, this Vax offering impressed us immensely during testing. It heats up in 30 seconds and comes with a triangular floorhead, two cloths, a carpet glider, and a pop-out handheld. The only thing is that it is quite heavy, at 3.7kg (almost 2kg heavier than the new Minky model).
If you don't need the mopping capabilities, a handheld steam cleaner like this one will suit you better. Our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, tested this one and gave it a glowing 4.5-star review thanks to its eight different attachments and its compact and lightweight design. Just be warned, it doesn't have a continuous steam function.
If you have a bigger budget to spend and you're after a steam cleaner and mop that'll also tackle upholstery, this is the one for you. During testing, it excelled thanks to its large water tank, and the onboard tool storage is ideal for on-the-go cleaning. Of course, the elephant in the room is that it's expensive.
Have you ventured into the world of steam cleaning yet? It's honestly game-changing.
