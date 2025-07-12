This completely free hack will turn your bedding into a DIY air conditioner and cool your room fast without a fan

Get your sunglasses out and your suncream on, it’s set to be a scorcher! While I’m not about to start complaining about sunny weather, sometimes it can get a bit much, and you're left wondering how to stay cool in the heat. When this happens, you need to try this completely free old-school cooling hack that will turn a bed sheet into an air conditioner.

This week, the best portable air conditioners have been like gold dust to get hold of and have been selling out fast. Of course, there’s also the option of using one of the best fans , but if you’re looking for that AC feeling, I suggest you try this hack out.

It’s simple. Hang a cold, wet bedsheet over an open window and relax as a cool breeze passes over you. Here’s how it works.

What is the wet bed sheet cooling hack?

Using a damp bed sheet to create a DIY bed sheet is both effective and completely free. It works better than other DIY air conditioner hacks , such as placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan, as it doesn’t combine water and electricity, making it a safer choice.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mark Scott)

'During this season’s warmer nights, creating a cool sleep environment can make a huge difference to the quality and quantity of your rest,' says Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams .

'One of my favourite low-effort hacks is to hang a damp sheet or towel in front of an open window. As air flows through the fabric, the moisture begins to evaporate, a process that draws heat out of the surrounding air.

'This is known as evaporative cooling, and it may help lower the temperature in your room without the need for fans or air conditioning. It’s a simple, sustainable way to bring much-needed relief on hot, stuffy nights and support more comfortable, uninterrupted sleep!'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The idea is that the wet sheet will cool hot air as it enters your home through the window. It means you don’t have to rely on a fan. However, I’d argue using a powerful fan, such as the Meaco MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator (£99.99 on Amazon) , will help the cool air circulate around your room.

Is this a good hack to use?

The bed sheet hack requires no electricity, so you don’t need to worry about using it all night to cool a bedroom . It’s also easy and free, making it accessible for everyone. After all, who doesn’t have an old bed sheet lying around for DIY projects?

(Image credit: James French)

‘This is a good method to cool a room during a heatwave, as it works through evaporative cooling,’ says Liam Spencer, owner of Northallerton Glass .

‘In order to evaporate, water needs to absorb heat energy from the environment, and as it has a high level of surface tension, it needs a large amount of this to turn into a gas. As this process absorbs heat, it cools down the room as the air passes through the sheet.’

For even better results, you could even stick your sheets in the wet sheets in the freezer for a few minutes before use. You don’t want to freeze them completely, but a blast in the cold drawer will make them even colder.

Alternatively, there are still a few portable air conditioners in stock, so if you want the real deal, check these out.

BLACK+DECKER BLACK+DECKER Portable 5000 BTU 3-in-1 Air Conditioner: Was £449.99 now £269 at Amazon Believe me, it's very rare for this air conditioner to be both in stock on Amazon right now. Reviews state this unit is great and lowers the temperature of a room quickly. Bush Bush 7k Air Conditioner £400 at Argos The Bush 7K air conditioner is in stock at Argos right now, who have a brilliant record for rapid delivery times. Duux North 9K Smart Air Conditioner £850 at Argos £850 at Argos Check Amazon This stylish air conditioner has WiFi connectivity and comes with a window kit. Our tests found it lacked a little power and was a little noisy, but it performs well.

Will you be trying out this cooling hack? Or do you have any other methods you swear by?