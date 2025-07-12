This completely free hack will turn your bedding into a DIY air conditioner and cool your room fast without a fan
Experts love this method to beat the heat
Get your sunglasses out and your suncream on, it’s set to be a scorcher! While I’m not about to start complaining about sunny weather, sometimes it can get a bit much, and you're left wondering how to stay cool in the heat. When this happens, you need to try this completely free old-school cooling hack that will turn a bed sheet into an air conditioner.
This week, the best portable air conditioners have been like gold dust to get hold of and have been selling out fast. Of course, there’s also the option of using one of the best fans, but if you’re looking for that AC feeling, I suggest you try this hack out.
It’s simple. Hang a cold, wet bedsheet over an open window and relax as a cool breeze passes over you. Here’s how it works.
What is the wet bed sheet cooling hack?
Using a damp bed sheet to create a DIY bed sheet is both effective and completely free. It works better than other DIY air conditioner hacks, such as placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan, as it doesn’t combine water and electricity, making it a safer choice.
'During this season’s warmer nights, creating a cool sleep environment can make a huge difference to the quality and quantity of your rest,' says Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams.
'One of my favourite low-effort hacks is to hang a damp sheet or towel in front of an open window. As air flows through the fabric, the moisture begins to evaporate, a process that draws heat out of the surrounding air.
'This is known as evaporative cooling, and it may help lower the temperature in your room without the need for fans or air conditioning. It’s a simple, sustainable way to bring much-needed relief on hot, stuffy nights and support more comfortable, uninterrupted sleep!'
The idea is that the wet sheet will cool hot air as it enters your home through the window. It means you don’t have to rely on a fan. However, I’d argue using a powerful fan, such as the Meaco MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator (£99.99 on Amazon), will help the cool air circulate around your room.
Is this a good hack to use?
The bed sheet hack requires no electricity, so you don’t need to worry about using it all night to cool a bedroom. It’s also easy and free, making it accessible for everyone. After all, who doesn’t have an old bed sheet lying around for DIY projects?
‘This is a good method to cool a room during a heatwave, as it works through evaporative cooling,’ says Liam Spencer, owner of Northallerton Glass.
‘In order to evaporate, water needs to absorb heat energy from the environment, and as it has a high level of surface tension, it needs a large amount of this to turn into a gas. As this process absorbs heat, it cools down the room as the air passes through the sheet.’
For even better results, you could even stick your sheets in the wet sheets in the freezer for a few minutes before use. You don’t want to freeze them completely, but a blast in the cold drawer will make them even colder.
Alternatively, there are still a few portable air conditioners in stock, so if you want the real deal, check these out.
This stylish air conditioner has WiFi connectivity and comes with a window kit. Our tests found it lacked a little power and was a little noisy, but it performs well.
Will you be trying out this cooling hack? Or do you have any other methods you swear by?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
