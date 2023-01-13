Commit to that cleaning New Years resolution this year with a brand new vacuum cleaner

The tree has been packed away and the final celebrations chocolate demolished, all that is left is the clean-up and following through with that New Years' resolution. If you’ve committed to keeping your home spic-and-span in 2023, it can help to have a little incentive to get the ball rolling…perhaps a shiny vacuum cleaner?

Whether you’re looking for a new state-of-the-art vacuum or a powerful carpet cleaner, Curry’s (opens in new tab) has some incredible deals across its floorcare range this January. Samsung, Bosch, Hoover and more all have savings up to £130 on some of there best floorcare buys.

(Image credit: Currys)

If you’re not sure where to start here are a few of the deals we’ll be keeping our eyes on.

(opens in new tab) Bosch Unlimited 7 Cordless Vacuum| Was £399 Now £269 (opens in new tab) This lightweight vacuum cleaner (just 3kg to be exact) offers 80 mins run time and a powerful turbo spin motor making it as powerful as a corded vacuum. Getting under sofas or beds will no longer be an issue with the unique FlexTube technology that can bend 90 degrees.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Jet 60 turbo max cordless vacuum cleaner | Was £329 Now £199 (Save £120) (opens in new tab) At a lower price point is the Samsung Jet turbo max, while it has a shorter run time of 60 mins it is fitted with a Multi-layered Filtration System that captures up to 99.99% of microdust particles, dust and allergens, for a seriously clean home.

(opens in new tab) Vax rapid power upright carpet cleaner | Was £199 Now £149 (save £50) (opens in new tab) Sometimes you need a little more cleaning power than a vacuum can offer, and that’s where the Vax carpet cleaner comes in. Whether you’re cleaning carpets or upholstery, the large tank and automix system promises to make the whole process a breeze.

(opens in new tab) HOOVER Anti-Twist Pets HF522STP Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £299 Now £199 (save £100) (opens in new tab) It is the Anti-Twist floorhead that makes this cordless vacuum cleaner a must for pet-owners. It stops hair from getting trapped as you clean, the pet brush also features motorised bristles that plush each and every hair from carpets or sofas.

How to choose the right vacuum cleaner for your home?

Investing in a vacuum cleaner is a no-brainer, but how do you choose what type between the maze of different cords, battery types and floor heads? Our advice is to consider the layout of your home and how often you need to clean up. If you have lots of stairs a cordless vacuum cleaner will be a lifesaver for quick cleaning. However, if you plan to use it for longer deeper cleans we’d recommend paying attention to the battery run time or even sticking to a corded variety.