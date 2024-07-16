This 'genius' £6.99 Dyson vacuum accessory holds the trigger down for you – and you can buy it on Amazon

Dyson vacuums can be dubbed second to none in terms of suction power, ease of use, and cleaning technology; however, one of their most notable features is also the one thing bringing them down to many people. What is it, you ask? The trigger mechanism. Luckily, we've found an affordable solution to help solve this problem for good: a nifty trigger lock, and it'll only set you back £6.99.

The trigger controls on many top-of-the-line Dyson vacs have garnered divided opinion—either being someone's most loved or hated feature on this selection of best vacuums on the market. This includes some of our favourite models like the Dyson V15, V11, and V10 Absolute.

While the trigger controls work brilliantly when you're trying to vacuum finicky places like stairs and hard-to-reach areas, if you're cleaning one large area for a long period, holding down the button can become tiresome and even inaccessible for those with disabilities, wrist, or hand pain.

So, when we came across these Aieve trigger locks, on Amazon thanks to a handful of viral TikTok videos, we knew we had to shout about them straight away as a must-have accessory to make your Dyson vacuum even easier and more convenient to use on a day-to-day basis.

Aieve Trigger Lock for Dyson Vacuum Cleaner £6.99 at Amazon Say goodbye to continuously holding down the trigger to vacuum large areas with this handy trigger lock, the perfect companion to your Dyson vac.

To attach the trigger lock to your vacuum, simply mount the lock onto the power button and press it down until it fits snugly. Once it's on, you can simply toggle the power on and off by pressing the button bar between your thumb and index finger. And voila, you've just made some of the best cordless vacuums out there even better.

The Aieve trigger lock has over 3,700 5-star reviews from verified shoppers on Amazon, with many praising how it's changed the vacuuming game for them and dubbing it 'genius'.

One review says, 'This product effectively locks the power button in place, allowing for continuous use without the need to hold the button down manually. It significantly improves the usability and convenience of the Dyson V15, making vacuuming much easier and less tiring,' with another review agreeing that it 'solved the annoyance of having to constantly hold the trigger while using V15 Detect for long periods.'

As mentioned, we came across this handy little tool from TikTok content creators sharing their favourite affordable Amazon finds. One video gained over 37,000 views after posting the 'small but mighty little gadget' that has 'made her vacuum even better.'

Many comments from fans agreeing that they 'need' one for themselves because their 'wrists are fighting for their lives', with another comment saying, 'As someone who cares for disabled parents I love seeing products like this.'

Better yet, we agree! Even our own team of Ideal Home expert reviewers have sang nothing but praises about the newest Dyson vacuums they've tested, with both of our reviews for the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and Dyson V15 Submarine earning glowing 4.5-star ratings—the only thing marking them down being the fact that the continuous trigger can be 'annoying' or 'easily tiring'.

Therefore, spending a cool £6.99 on a trigger lock could be the very thing to make a difference to your cleaning routine and streamline just how easy it is to vacuum more often and even so much as make the bothersome task not feel so long.

And if you ask us, we think it's a small price to pay for an elevated and effortless vacuuming experience all across the board.