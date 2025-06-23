Shark has jumped on the hottest appliance trend of the year with its new release – but it’s £100s cheaper than competitors

One of the perks of being Ideal Home’s floorcare expert is that I get to test out new cleaning appliances before they’re officially released. The latest floorcare innovation to come across my desk? The brand-spanking Shark VacMop, which is available for you to buy from today… and I highly suggest you do.

Merging the debris-busting power of the best vacuum cleaners with the cleaning prowess of the best mops , Shark’s new release is the ultimate grab-and-go tool for everyday spills and stains. And after taking it for a spin these past few days, I can safely say that the Shark VacMop is a game-changer - especially if you live in a small home and don’t have a lot of storage space.

Shark VacMop Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum Mop with Targeted Spray VM200UK £99.99 at Shark For just £99.99, you get the Shark VacMop itself, a charging cable, 6 disposable VacMop pads and 350ml Multi-Surface Cleaning Solution. So, you can start cleaning as soon as possible - and for a steal, too.

I hate to blow my own trumpet, but I recently predicted that vacuum mop combos would be just as popular as vacuum cleaners by the end of 2025 - and it seems as though Shark is helping that prediction come to life. After all, more and more appliance brands are coming out of the woodwork with vacuum mops this year, and the Shark VacMop is another to add to that list.

Luckily for you, the Shark VacMop dropped today and is available via Shark directly or through Amazon - and it comes in three stunning colourways, including grey and green, lavender (my personal favourite), or lime green. In fact, you might notice these colourways are identical to those of the viral Shark HydroGo Fan , so you can match your appliances if you’re that way inclined.

(Image credit: Shark)

But what is the Shark VacMop, I hear you ask? Well, unlike traditional mops that can often just push dirt around (especially if you make these mopping mistakes or forget to vacuum up larger debris first), the VacMop uses strong suction power to lock away dry debris within a dedicated debris chamber on a disposable mop pad. In fact, it’s almost like a very, very lightweight cordless vacuum , just without the traditional dust canister.

Then, you can use the targeted spray mop function for wet messes or to mop every type of floor the right way with the Shark-provided cleaning solution. There are no cords - just a charging cable for when it runs out of battery - and when you’ve finished cleaning, you can simply pop the disposable pad into the bin and snap on a clean one for next time.

And as someone who has hard flooring throughout the downstairs of my house and the paw-rent of a very mucky dog, I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m a big fan of vacuum mop combos. And after testing this baby out for the past few days, I can say that Shark’s onto a winner with this one.

The cleaning solution smells delicious, the VacMop itself is ridiculously light and easy to use (and store, thanks to the hook on the handle), it left my floors wet without leaving them soaking, and removing and replacing the mop heads literally takes seconds.

One thing I will note is that you NEED to follow Shark’s very specific instructions for this new floorcare appliance, as, unlike other vacuum mops, you can’t vacuum and mop at the same time. As per the instructions in the manual, you should always use the suction setting first to remove any surface debris on your hard flooring before using the spray solution and mopping your floors.

If you don’t, you may damage the electrical components and ruin your appliance before you’ve even had the chance to make the most of it. And it’s important to note that this is the one thing that makes the Shark VacMop very different to the other vacuum mops.

On the one hand, you could say it’s very basic compared to the likes of the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Edge or the Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop , which have clean and dirty water chambers that allow you to vacuum and mop at the same time without having to separate the two tasks.

However, it’s also hundreds of pounds cheaper than these models, so I don’t necessarily see this as a negative. In my eyes, the Shark VacMop is the ultimate introduction to those who love the idea of a vacuum mop combo but aren’t sure they’ll use it enough to warrant the £400+ price tag of these pricier models.

And for me as a small home dweller? The fact that it’s super compact and perfect for quick cleans makes it a major winner in my book. I think a lot of homes will benefit from it, too - even as just a complimentary cleaning tool.

So, will you be snapping up the Shark VacMop? If you do, let me know how you get on!