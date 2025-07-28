Have you tried the 'Bucket of Doom' mosquito hack? It's a game-changer for getting rid of mozzies this summer

If you're anything like me, you can't go anywhere without a can of bug spray and a tube of bite cream. I don't know why, but I am like catnip to flying, biting insects.

As a result, I am always on the lookout for new ways to get rid of mosquitoes – hoping to be free from the sticky bug sprays and itchy bites once and for all – so, I was super excited to discover this Bucket of Doom hack. It is supposed to banish swarms of mosquitoes from your garden for good.

Not only has there been lots of anecdotal evidence of this hack being a great way of minimising the mosquitoes in the garden, but it also makes sense scientifically, too.

How does the 'Bucket of Doom' mosquito hack work?

Having recently found out that citronella candles don't repel mosquitoes , I have been on the hunt for a low-effort alternative, and the Bucket of Doom appears to be just that

Surprisingly easy, the 'Bucket of Doom' Mosquito hack works by creating the ideal environment to encourage the mosquitoes to breed and then killing the larvae – using Mosquito Dunks (available on Amazon) – before they have a chance to become fully-fledged mosquitoes.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Get a small bucket – this one from Amazon would be perfect – and line the bottom with green waste – grass clippings are a great option. Add water – enough to thoroughly cover the green waste. Throw in a Mosquito Dunk – they are available to purchase on Amazon or Ebay. Cover the top with chicken wire to prevent anything from falling in or making its home in your trap. If your bucket has a lid, then fit the lid and drill a few large holes into the top (this will let the mosquitoes fly in and out). Since a bucket of water and grass clippings isn't the most aesthetic, hide it away in a quiet corner of the garden. Behind a shed or near the compost heap would both be good options. It is important to note that the dunks only last 30 days – so you need to drop a fresh Dunk in the bucket each month. Setting a notification in your calendar or an alarm will ensure you don't forget.

Does it work?

Initially, it sounded too good to be true, but reviews for Mosquito Dunks on Amazon seemed promising. One reviewer reported '90% of larvae dead within a day,' and another 'this works really well to keep them from laying eggs in standing water.'

With 4.3 stars from 247 ratings, it seemed like the dunks worked to prevent mosquitoes from successfully reproducing, and the science supports this.

Originally designed to keep mosquitoes out of bird baths, water features and ponds, the dunks kill mosquitoes using a similar approach to using nematodes to kill slugs.

‘Mosquito dunks are tiny doughnut-shaped tablets filled with Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which is a naturally occurring bacterium that will kill mosquito larvae but harm none to birds, pets, or wildlife ,’ says Tony King, pest control expert, owner, and manager of The Pied Piper .

Killing the larvae promises to be more effective than swatting the mosquitoes or relying on plants that deter mosquitoes. Each mosquito can then lay between 50 to 300 eggs, so with one bucket, you are removing thousands of potential mosquitoes, thus reducing the number in your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How quickly does it work?

The dunks kill the larvae really quickly – something that is essential as mosquitoes go from eggs to larvae within 48 hours and into flying biters around three days after that. However, it will take a few weeks for you to notice a difference in the number of mosquitoes in your garden.

You have to wait for the lifecycle of your current female mosquitoes to end (between two to four weeks) – but once you've broken the reproductive cycle, you should notice a marked improvement in the number of mosquitoes in your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you wait for the bucket to take effect, some products can help reduce the number of flying mosquitoes. This rechargeable electric camping light mosquito killer on Amazon is ideal for hanging from a pergola or parasol to prevent mosquitoes from spoiling your sunbathing or alfresco dinner.

Unfortunately, other flying insects, like midges, are less affected by BTI (the bacteria that kill the mosquito larvae), so you'll still need to rely on other methods to get rid of midges outside and to get rid of flies.

Have you tried this hack? Let us know if it worked for you.