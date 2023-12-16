How to clean a glass oven door - get your oven door pristine and ready for Christmas dinner

Scrubbing the oven is a loathsome chore as it is, add on figuring out how to clean a glass oven door and we can see why it’s the last thing you’d want to do at this time of year. But unfortunately, when it comes to how to clean an oven, the door does need extra attention as it gets dirty so quickly.

Dean Wilson, a specialist at Ovenclean explains, ‘Food particles can bake onto the glass surface and turn into carbon deposits if not removed in time. Grease and oil also may become airborne during the cooking process and splatter onto the oven door.’

And it only gets worse the longer it’s left, ‘If this is allowed to accumulate, over time it will create a layer of grime on the oven door which gets harder and harder to remove. Cooking at high temperatures also causes these spills and splatters to burn onto the glass, again, making them even harder to remove,’ Dean says. So whilst cleaning your oven door is a pain, keeping on top of the chore and adding it to your cleaning calendar will make it easier over time.

How to clean a glass oven door

The whole point of the door being glass is to make keeping an eye on your food easier, which is impossible if it’s caked in grease. Dean tells us, ‘It’s nice to be able to see how your food is cooking without the need to open the door and let out all the heat, which can then impact the cooking time or cause food to become undercooked.’

So, we know it’s an important job but now we need to know exactly how to clean a glass oven door, and that’s where the experts come in. We’ve put together tips from a selection of those in the know to make cleaning you glass oven door a breeze.

What you'll need

Step-by-step

1. Check if the glass can be removed

Leaning down on an open oven door to clean it can be risky, especially when applying force whilst scrubbing. Natasha Sweet, a product specialist at AEG tells us, ‘Some oven doors and glass panels can be removed for even easier cleaning, so please check the instructions in the manufacturer’s user manual.’

If your oven door glass can be removed, Natasha advises, ‘Be sure to place it carefully onto a soft, flat surface, such as a towel.’

However, if your glass cannot be removed, just remember that the hinges of the door can only take so much pressure, so be mindful when leaning on the glass to clean it.

2. Loosen the dirt beforehand

To speed up the cleaning process, it’s an idea to use steam to loosen some of the caked-on dirt. Matt Ayres, a consultant at RDO, one of the UK’s largest independent appliance retailers, advises ‘To save yourself some trouble, place a large heat-proof dish filled with water and a few tablespoons of vinegar on the middle rack of the oven. Set the oven to low heat and let it sit for 30 minutes. The steam generated will help loosen up any burnt bits and grease, making it easier to wipe away.’

3. Try a dishwasher tablet

Dishwasher tablets are designed to break down grease, making them ideal for oven doors. Catherine Green, smol’s sustainable cleaning guru advises, ‘Dip a dishwasher tablet in warm water and use it to scrub directly onto the oven door. Work across the door, continuing to occasionally dip your dishwasher tablet back into the water, then simply wipe clean!’

You could also try another oven door hack – cleaning the oven with a lemon. The citric acid in lemons gives them the power to cut through grease, especially when combined with baking soda. Simply cut the lemon in half, sprinkle the exposed lemon flesh with a liberal amount of baking soda and then rub it all over the glass in circular motions until the baked-on grease is loosened. If the glass is particularly dirty, you may need a few lemons.

4. Use a scraper for stubborn stains

If most of the dirt and grease has lifted from the glass but there are still some stubborn areas that won’t shift, they may require some manual scraping. This step requires finesse – you don’t want to end up with scratched glass!

The trick is to keep the scraper at a 45-degree angle so that you’re basically slipping under the edges of the food and lifting it off, rather than scraping the glass itself. Practice on an inconspicuous part of the glass (perhaps around the lower edges) until you have the hang of it and even then, go slowly and gently.

5. Don’t forget the outside

Now that your oven door is gleaming on the inside, you want to make sure it’s just as spotless on the outside too. Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance expert at Domestic & General says, ‘Cleaning the outside of your oven is very similar to cleaning your windows. Spritz with a glass cleaner, wipe with a damp cloth in circular motions until all the dirt has disappeared and then buff the glass with a clean dry cloth to remove any streaks.’

Extra tip: Shiny knobs

Now that your oven door looks pristine, don’t let dirty knobs spoil the overall look. Ian says, ‘Remove all the knobs and soak them in either white vinegar or warm, soapy water. Rinse them and then let them dry, clean the area where knobs sit whilst you wait to make sure any dirt isn’t left behind.’

If your knobs aren’t removable, use an old toothbrush or crevice brush to get in behind them.

FAQs

How do you get burnt on grease off a glass oven door? There are specialist oven cleaning products but they often contain harsh chemicals. If you’re looking for a more natural solution, Matt Ayres from RDO explains how to make your own cleaner, ‘There are plenty of homemade options that will do the trick. Mix a paste of baking soda and water and spread it on.’ Or Matt says you can, ‘Create an oven spray with some diluted vinegar, which will help break down grease.’ For grease that is especially burnt on, you may need to gently lift it off with a non-scratch glass scraper.

How do you clean the glass inside an oven door? Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance expert at Domestic & General advises you give the products you use on the glass some serious thought, ‘Make sure to check the product isn't abrasive or overly strong as this can lead to cracks or shattering and mean you will require an oven repair.’ Try using either a dishwasher tablet, the baking soda paste or vinegar spray that’s mentioned above and apply until the entire surface of the glass is coated. Leave for at least 15 minutes and then gently scrub off the cleaning agent and dirt in circular motions before rinsing off and drying completely.

Now you just have to face cleaning the rest of the oven.