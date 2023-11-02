Lakeland is offering a special deal on its best-selling heated airers (which are rarely on sale)

If Lakeland is best known for anything, it's (arguably) their inimitable heated clothes airers, which are among the best-heated clothes airers on the market. In fact, they're also a best-selling product among their customers, with people won over by how easy they are to use, and the fact that they dry wet clothes in mere hours.

However, there's one thing that is also undeniable about Lakeland's heated airers, and that's that they are pricey. While the most basic heated clothes airers out there start at around £40, Lakeland's options tip the scale (at their most expensive) at around £200, making them a definite investment for most of us. Plus you need to shell out extra for the cover to make them really worth it.

But Lakeland are currently offering some very rare discount Dry:Soon heated airer and cover bundles.

Lakeland's Dry:Soon heated airer deals

At the moment, Lakeland are offering some bundle deals on their heated airers. Typically you would need to buy the heated airer and the corresponding cover that speeds up drying time separately. Since these covers cost an additional £45, we were excited to see Lakeland offering a deal where you could buy both together and make a tidy saving.

Lakeland is offering this bundle deal on the Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer and the two smaller alternatives.

Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer bundle | Was £244.98 , Now £224.98 at Lakeland Lakeland's most premium airer, the Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer, and its corresponding cover, are currently on offer as a bundle for £224.98 meaning you'd currently be making a saving of £20.

Dry:Soon 3-Tier Heated Airer Bundle | Was £204.98 , Now £189.98 at Lakeland Lakeland's regular, more affordable Dry:Soon 3-Tier Heated Airer has the same bundle offer, meaning you can get it and its cover for £189.98, rather than £204.98 if you bought them separately; a saving of £15. This version can hold up to 15Kg of washing and cost 9p an hour to run.

Dry:Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer Bundle | Was £169.98 , Now £159.98 at Lakeland The mini 3-tier heater also has a bundle offer with a smaller £10 saving, again allowing you to buy both the cover and airer for £159.98, instead of £169.98. This is the most affordable option suited to smaller homes, however despite it's tiny footprint it can still take 15kg of laundry.

While the savings on these bundles obviously won't allow you to recoup £100's, there are some of the best discounts you're likely to see on these Lakeland products, as they really aren't on offer that often.

It's unlikely that they'll see much more of a price reduction around Black Friday or similar sale events, so if you want to save a least a little bit of cash on these airers, we'd argue that now could be the best chance you'll have all year!

These heated airer's are really good. I know from hands-on experience testing the Deluxe Dry:Soon 3-Tier Heated Airer and the regular Dry:Soon 3-Tier Heated Airer at home. They were very easy to manoeuvre and fold away when not in use – and if you're wondering how expensive heated clothes airers are to run, you'll be pleased to know that most of Lakeland's airers cost less than 10p per hour.

But most importantly, the Lakeland airers are super speedy at drying clothes – generally, I found that (when turned on), the airers will dry a full load of laundry in around 4/5 hours. If you're wondering if the extra cover is worth it, it really is as you can slash that drying time down even further with one as it improves the heated airers efficiency. Plus they can be zipped up and used as storage covers when your heated airer is not in use.

So with winter having firmly made its arrival, and some rare discounts on the airers at the moment, why not give them a try?