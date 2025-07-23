I tried a crease release spray on my crumpled bedding – it's safe to say that I won't be ironing my sheets any time soon

Few things in life compare to the feeling of getting into fresh bedding after a long day, in my opinion. But my one gripe after I've changed the sheets is how creased they look. Even with the luxury of drying bedding outdoors, they still come off the line with a multitude of wrinkles.

While I've tried to embrace the crumpled sheet look for many years now - I'm just not one for ironing the bedding, and I don't think I ever will be - I've always felt a little frustrated with how it made the bed set-up look. But after discovering the Lenor Crease Release Spray (available on Amazon) during my bid to get wrinkles out of clothes without an iron, I wondered: could this product work the same magic on my sheets?

After putting it to the test, it's safe to say that I'm a fan of using a crease spray on bedding.

You can pick up a bottle of the same Lenor Crease Release in Summer Breeze from Amazon (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

I used the Lenor Crease Releaser in the Summer Breeze scent, and from the moment I gave it a spritz, I was sold on the smell alone. It filled the whole bedroom with a fresh, just-cleaned scent that made the chore feel instantly more enjoyable.

After popping my fitted sheet over the mattress, I decided to test the crease spray on this first. As you can see, it's heavily wrinkled - and this is after leaving the sheet to dry naturally outside.

My bedding before spraying it with the crease release (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

I spritzed the crease spray generously over the sheet, then used my hand to smooth over the fabric in quick, sweeping motions. Because of how creased the sheet was, I felt like the spray needed a helping hand to be effective.

Bedding after being sprayed with the Lenor crease release (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

It's fair to say that I was impressed. After a few minutes, the sheet looked noticeably better, and smelled more fresh to boot. While the spray hadn't worked out every single crease (that would require a serious bit of power), there was no denying the difference it made.

Next, I repeated the process on the duvet cover, and I was equally impressed. I do think using your hand to really press the spray into the bedding makes a big difference - but I doubt I would have got the same results by just smoothing over the sheets without adding the spray first.

Image 1 of 2 Before (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims) After (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

The bed looked far less rumpled and instantly fresher after using the crease spray on it, which in turn made it look even more inviting than usual.

Suffice to say that I'll definitely be using Lenor's Crease Releaser on my bedding going forward. It’s a quick, low-effort solution for anyone who can't be bothered to iron the sheets but still wants their bed to have that crisp, hotel-esque look.