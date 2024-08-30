What's the difference between a stick vacuum and upright vacuum? The pros, cons, and how to choose the right one

When shopping around for vacuums, two of the most popular options you'll come across are often stick and upright vacuums. However, what exactly are the differences between the two and when weighing up stick vacuum cleaners vs upright vacuum cleaners, which is the ideal choice for your cleaning needs?

Many of the best vacuum cleaners currently available on the market range typically fall within the stick and upright categories, with each vacuum type boasting their own respective advantages and disadvantages. If you're looking to invest in a new cleaning appliance for whatever reason, knowing the differences between stick and upright vacuums will ensure you know exactly what you're paying for and help you make an informed decision before dropping hundreds on the newest model.

Below, we've asked experts to outline the pros and cons of the two and how to know which is the better investment for your home.

Stick vacuum cleaners

Stick vacuum cleaners are best identified because of their (you'd never guess) long, stick-like body, whereby the dustbin is often located at the top near the handle. It's typically the most popular design for a lot of the best cordless vacuums out there and are often very lightweight, portable, and convenient to reach for.

'Stick vacuums are lightweight, ideal for small spaces or homes with multiple levels. Some models weigh just 2kg, making it easy to clean stairs. Many stick vacuums also come with a detachable handheld unit, which is great for getting into tight spots like car interiors or couch crevices,' explains Mohammed Yakub, floorcare expert at AO.com.

The versatility of being able to convert between a stick and handheld unit is what makes this vacuum type such a favoured option for a lot of people, ditching the need to buy a dedicated handheld vacuum, instead having all you need in one appliance.

However, Henrique Conceicao, area manager at Total Clean does note that stick vacuums do tend to have smaller bins though, so you'll be emptying it out much more frequently. Not to mention, if you have a cordless stick vacuum you've also potentially got to account for frequent recharging with some of the more basic models, which can easily become a pain if you've got many rooms and floors to cover in a home.

Battery life is one of the biggest focus areas for improvement among some of the bestselling vacuum cleaner brands, with more and more launches promising runtimes of up to over an hour, so this concern is quickly minimising.

To give you an example and idea of what to look for in a stick vacuum, here are 3 of our favourite stick vacuum cleaners we've tried and tested at Ideal Home.

Upright vacuum cleaners

Upright vacuum cleaners, on the other hand, are more so known for their powerful suction, larger dustbins and of course, being able to stand upright on their own without the need for a stand. Historically, many upright vacuums have been corded; however, more and more we're seeing uprights transition into cordless models, offering the power of a corded vacuum without the need to be tethered to a plug.

If your home is mainly carpeted or are after the best vacuum for pet hair, going for an upright vacuum is typically the best way forward because of the powerful suction. Polya Petrova, cleaning professional at Fantastic Services explains that this is because 'upright vacuum cleaners have a motorised brush that easily loosens up and removes any dirt and particles. They also come equipped with attachments for more specific cleaning situations, have a wider cleaning path, and are ideal for cleaning dust, hair, and other allergens.'

(Image credit: Gtech)

Mohammed also notes that uprights are 'designed to be comfortable to use while standing, with foot controls and features like swivel steering for easy manoeuvring around furniture, so you won't need to bend down to transition from carpet to hardwood.'

Unlike stick vacuums, uprights tend to be on the larger and heavier side, with Henrique cautioning that 'carrying them upstairs can be challenging.' However, some models such as the Shark ICZ300UKT cordless upright vacuum – which we rated 5 stairs in our review – come with a Lift-Away feature that allows you to easily clean stairs just as you would with a handheld.

For a better idea on what to look for in an upright vacuum, here are our favourite upright vacuum cleaners the Ideal Home team have tested, including the mentioned Shark vacuum above.

FAQs

Which is better, a stick or an upright vacuum?

In the toss up between a stick vacuum and an upright vacuum, it's not necessarily a case of which is better; but rather which is more suitable for your circumstance. If you're after something lightweight and easy to pick up for quick cleaning tasks, then a cordless stick vacuum will be the best choice for you. However, if you need more cleaning power for deep cleaning, opting for an upright vacuum could be the better choice.

'If pets or thick carpets are a factor, an upright may be your best bet. For quick clean-ups in smaller spaces, a stick vacuum's agility stands out,' explains Henrique Conceicao at Total Clean.

Are stick vacuums as good as uprights?

Stick vacuums excel in cleaning smaller spaces and for cleaning smaller messes, such as surface dirt and debris on hard flooring, rugs, and light carpets. Nowadays, stick vacuums are becoming more technologically advanced by the day, offering suction power and prolonged battery life that could make them comparable to upright vacuums.

'Their main advantage is that they're usually battery-powered and cordless, and because of their smaller size, they're also more lightweight, which makes them ideal for people with mobility issues and makes them easier to store away,' explains Fantastic Services' Polya Petrova. 'However, the downside to these vacuum models is that they're noisier and have a smaller bin capacity for dirt collection.'

Verdict

When choosing between a stick vacuum and an upright vacuum, the choice is ultimately yours and the winner of the long-standing debate will depend entirely on your cleaning needs.

'If you want something easy to move around, flexible, and easy to store, go for a stick vacuum. But if you need deep cleaning power, especially for carpets, an upright vacuum might be the way to go,' concludes Mohammed.

Based off the pros and cons we've outlined about the two, these should provide better insight into which is the best choice for your home, to ensure you invest in a cleaning appliance that will stand the test of time.