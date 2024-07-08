Why is my steam iron leaking water? 5 possible causes and how to prevent it, according to experts
How to troubleshoot your appliance
Irons have long been the tried and tested way to get unwanted creases and wrinkles from clothes by producing water vapour under high pressure. With frequent use, you may run into some hiccups with your appliance, such as needing to figure out why your steam iron is leaking water.
Whether we like it or not, even the best steam irons will require some troubleshooting occasionally. If your iron is leaking water – irrespective of whether it's a corded or cordless iron – there are several reasons why this may be the case.
'We recommend checking the following things to make sure your iron is in tip-top condition,' begins Thea Whyte, small appliances expert at AO.com.
1. An overfilled water tank
One of the most common reasons why your steam iron is leaking is because of an overfilled water tank.
'It's easily done, but if your iron's water tank is filled beyond its maximum capacity, any excess water can leak out. Try to fill the tank only up to the recommended level in future,' advises Thea.
2. Temperature settings
'Another reason your steam iron is leaking is because the iron is not meeting its required temperature, therefore, the water is not able to turn into steam,' explains Thomas Bird, materials expert at Fabric Online.
As a result of incorrect temperature settings, the water you put into the tank can leak instead of turning to steam. To avoid this, it's important to ensure the iron is fully heated up before attempting to use the steam function.
To add, Thea urges you to use the 'appropriate temperature setting for the fabric you're ironing'. So, be diligent in checking clothing labels to avoid falling foul of a clothes ironing mistake.
3. Blockages
As with any appliance utilising water, there is a chance for mineral deposits from hard water to build up inside your iron. 'This affects your iron's steam generation, and these blockages cause leaks,' explains Thea.
This is why regular maintenance and cleaning an iron frequently is so important to prevent you from running into this issue in the future.
4. Incorrectly storing it
Another possible reason why your steam iron is leaking is because of the way you are storing your iron. Similar to being clued up on the best way to store an ironing board, the same should be applied to when your appliance isn't in use.
'Remember to always store your iron upright because if you put it in a horizontal position, it may cause the water to leak,' cautions Thomas.
5. Faulty seals
Naturally, with frequent use an appliance will also go through normal wear and tear, which could also be a reason why your steam iron is leaking water.
'Over time, seals or gaskets inside your iron can wear out or become damaged. This can lead to leaks, so take the time to inspect your iron and spot any signs of wear or damage,' explains Thea.
Alternatively, the issue could just be damage to the internal components of your iron altogether. 'If none of the above solutions works, it may be a sign of a more serious internal issue – you may be better off investing in a new iron,' advises Thea.
Shop steam irons
We loved the design of this iron, as well as its outstanding performance during testing. It's a cordless model, which makes it super convenient with no faff in returning the iron to its lightning-fast charging base when it needs more juice. It's equipped with powerful vertical steam and glides well on most fabrics.
The versatility of this iron is what makes this a star buy, with its ability to be both cordless and corded, yet not faltering in either mode. It's perfect for small laundry piles and uses a base for a quick burst of charge or is fixed to the bulk of the iron as you go, meaning there's no need to stop for a charge.
Now you know how to troubleshoot the possible causes surrounding why your steam iron is leaking, you can work to fix the issue, consider investing in a new model, or even look into the complexities of the big steaming vs ironing debate to help you decide which route you'll be sticking to for creaseless clothes.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
-
Should you get rid of clover in lawns? Not necessarily, say lawn experts
All the pros and cons of keeping clover in your lawn
By Sophie King
-
This Victorian cottage is a lesson in pale perfection
Delicate shades allow the period features of this pretty home take centre stage
By Pippa Blenkinsop
-
I got a preview of the new John Lewis homeware range launching in autumn – these are the buys to bookmark now
I've rounded up my top picks from the John Lewis autumn/winter 2024 showcase to look forward to later this year
By Sara Hesikova
-
Dick and Angel Strawbridge share the organising tool that is essential to keeping the Chateau in order
They've even bought the kids one!
By Rebecca Knight
-
Do portable clothes steamers really work? Experts explain how to effectively use one to remove creases
Is this handy appliance replacing irons?
By Jullia Joson
-
6 mistakes you're making while ironing your clothes - what experts say you should be doing instead
Streamline the process by steering clear of these no-nos
By Jullia Joson
-
Does an oscillating fan use a lot of electricity? Experts reveal their top tips to beat the heat while saving on running costs
Stay cool at home while being savvy
By Jullia Joson
-
TikTok introduced me to a genius tool for cleaning shower head nozzles easily – experts say it’s a 'useful tool' everyone should have
This genius hack will let you clean and unclog the hard-to-reach shower head nozzles – and it’s less than £5!
By Sara Hesikova
-
14 top tips for decluttering a bedroom – how to create a calming and clutter-free environment without getting overwhelmed
What decluttering experts recommend to achieve a clear and soothing space in your bedroom
By Linda Clayton
-
What is smart security? Everything you need to know about this cutting-edge technology and how it can protect your home
Keep your home (and the people and things in it) safe from intruders with a smart home security system that you can monitor wherever you are in the world
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Amazon is selling a dupe for this cult IKEA buy – it's cheaper but almost identical
Snag this cult buy for less
By Jullia Joson