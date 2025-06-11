Should you use distilled water in an iron? This is the perfect water combination, experts say everyone should be using in their iron

Knowing what type of water to use in an iron can be confusing, and if you've been asking the question, 'should you use distilled water in an iron?' - you're not alone.

If you want to keep your iron in tip-top condition for years to come, the experts do recommend using distilled water - but the best practice is actually to use a combination of tap and distilled water.

Using distilled water is not a necessity per se, but it will mean you need to replace your iron less frequently. And if you've invested in one of the best steam irons, all the more reason to look after it. Here's all the info you need on the question: should you use distilled water in an iron?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isabella Forgione, small appliance expert at AO.com , recommends using distilled water in your iron to help it keep running smoothly for longer. 'Because it doesn’t contain the minerals found in tap water, it helps prevent limescale build-up inside the iron’s steam vents and water tank,' she explains. 'This is especially useful if you live in a hard water area, where mineral deposits can clog up your appliance much faster.'

While you can descale an iron with white vinegar, using distilled water will reduce the frequency with which it needs cleaning. 'Distilled water helps the iron live longer because it is free from the minerals you get in tap water, which can clog the iron over time,' Maria Roderigue, professional cleaner at Wecasa agrees. 'It can also help avoid leaving any marks on your clothing.'

This handy postcode checker from Aqua Cure will indicate how hard the water is in your local area. If it comes back as hard, or even medium, it's worth using distilled water in your iron from here on out - but not exclusively, the experts advise.

Why combine distilled water with tap water?

For most irons, it's recommended to use a combination of tap water and distilled water. This applies whether you're using a corded or cordless iron.

'Some manufacturers recommend using a mix of distilled and tap water, or even just tap water, depending on the model,' Isabella explains. 'That’s because a small amount of minerals can help the iron’s sensors function properly. So it’s always worth checking your user manual first to see what’s best for your specific iron.'

If your iron is an older model, it's more likely to benefit from distilled water as it likely isn't designed to combat limescale build-up. 'Whereas newer models are usually designed to handle tap water and may include built-in descaling features,' Isabella adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Iron maintenance tips

So, check the manufacturer's instructions to see if they recommend distilled water or tap water in your iron. In general, a combination of the two is best.

Try to keep on top of cleaning your iron too. Whichever type of water you're using, a helping hand never goes amiss when it comes to preventing limescale.

'My top tip is to empty the water tank after each use and give it a quick wipe down,' Isabella advises. 'And if you do notice any white flakes or reduced steam output, it might be time to give it a good descale – especially if you’ve been using tap water regularly.'

Pure Chem White Vinegar 5l £5.99 at Amazon Cleaning with white vinegar always brings reliable results, and the same applies to your iron. Use it to flush out any limescale that's built up and keep your appliance in ship shape. Morphy Richards Easycharge+ Cordless Steam Iron £69.99 at Amazon The Morphy Richards Easycharge+ Cordless Steam Iron currently holds the top spot in our buying guide. It's recommended to use a combination of distilled and tap water in this iron for best results. CO-Z Stainless Steel Water Distiller £119.99 at Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to get distilled water at home, this distiller comes highly rated. It's available in a range of sizes and finishes, and filters water at a rate of at 0.3 gallons per hour.

Now that we've cleared up the question - should you use distilled water in an iron - you can follow the experts' advice and keep your iron ticking away for years to come.