What is the best way to store an ironing board? 3 storage ideas that will make your life easier

Figuring out how to best store an ironing board is not an easy feat. Especially since most traditional ironing boards tend to be quite large and heavy. But they’re not very nice to look at either, so coming up with some clever ironing board storage ideas is essential.

But don’t worry, you’re not alone in this as we’ve asked some organising pros for advice on finding the best and most practical spot for your best ironing board to live in within your home.

And they came back with 3 game-changing tips that will make your life a lot easier, your storage cupboard tidy and your walkways free of a bulky ironing board in the way.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

3 ironing board storage ideas

Taking the recent ironing debate into account, before deciding on how to store your ironing board, it’s worth asking yourself how often you actually use it and go from there, according to Siân Pelleschi, founder of Sorted! and APDO president.

‘When it comes to storage of these large items it’s worth asking yourself this: realistically, how often do you iron? Are you an ironing fanatic where it takes pride of place in your living room or someone who only gets it out to iron something for an interview, funeral or wedding? Either way, if you understand the needs for your ironing board you can then start to work out where it might need to live and the best storage solution for it. Generally keeping them out of the way and ideally out of sight when not in use is the best solution.’

And these are the 3 ways how to do that best.

Siân Pelleschi Social Links Navigation Professional organiser, owner of Sorted! and APDO president Siân Pelleschi is the owner of Sorted!, a Cheshire-based home and office decluttering and organising service, and the current President of APDO - the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers. With Sorted!, she aims to take away the stress and hassle that everyday life can sometimes bring, both in your home and working environment.

1. Hang your ironing board

Utilising wall or door space to hang your ironing board and keep it off the floor is one of the best ways to store it, whether that’s in a cupboard, a utility room or your kitchen. And a set of hooks with an incorporated shelf for your best steam iron is the easiest way to achieve this.

‘Think about a durable hook or combinations featuring hooks for the board and a shelf for the iron,’ says Simon Glanville, managing director of A Place for Everything. ‘Even if you do have a utility room then thinking vertically and making use of the wall or the back of a door can really make the space work for you. If you’re able to create the look and feel of a tidy space while keeping everything accessible then job done!’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

2. Keep it close to where you need it

We said it before and we’ll say it again, these tips are designed to make your life easier. And while this one might seem obvious, you’d be surprised how many people keep their ironing board in a different area of their house to the one where they need to use it in.

‘Actually having an ironing board and iron in an area you would use it is best,’ Siân advises. ‘In my house we only iron the odd shirt for my husband and that tends to be the night before he’s due to use it. So for us, having the iron and ironing board in a bedroom near to where he’ll be dressing and where the wardrobe is, is essential and saves him time and energy having to transport the shirt to a different part of the house. Our board and iron are tucked away behind a wardrobe and on a closed shelf with easy access but out of sight.’

So don’t make your life more complicated by putting your board in an area of the house that’s difficult to access or far from the room you actually really need it in.

(Image credit: Brabantia)

3. Swap your board for a smaller, space-saving option

If you’re not working with a lot of space then investing in a board that doesn’t take up too much space might be the best decision you could make.

‘If you’re struggling for space to house the ironing board, consider getting a smaller one. More often than not people buy the biggest board they can get thinking it’s the best option, but if you can’t find a suitable home for it whilst not in use, it then becomes cumbersome to keep,’ Siân says.

FAQs

Where can I hide my ironing board?

The best way to hide an ironing board is either by storing it in a utility cupboard, ideally hung on some hooks and lifted off the ground, or using nooks and crannies that keep the board within reach but out of sight, for example next to a wardrobe if you have that kind of space.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

What is the best way to hang an ironing board?

As previously mentioned, hanging your ironing board on some sturdy hooks is one of the best ways to store it. But pick your hooks wisely and be careful when hanging your board.

‘With the hook, make sure the ironing board is clamped shut so it doesn’t fall open and of course that the hooks are durable enough to hold the weight,’ Simon warns.

Siân adds, ‘You can hang them either on the back of a door or unit.’

‘At the end of the day, whether you iron every day or just once a year, if you’re going to have an ironing board in the house, make sure it’s easy to access, close to where it’s required and not blocking walkways,’ Siân concludes.