This DIY panelling mistakes could cost you £2,000 – get one easy step wrong and you could ruin your walls

Pannelling is an easy and effective way to elevate your interior designs, and with the myriad panelling ideas available, there is a design and style for every space. So, it's no surprise that the trend for wall panelling ideas is showing no signs of abating as we head towards 2026.

DIY wall panelling is a great budget decorating idea and something achievable for most novice DIYers. However, get one very easy step wrong and you run the risk of ruining your walls.

To ensure your DIY attempts don't end up racking up a huge bill, we'll talk you through the most important part of panelling your walls.

Most common DIY panelling mistake

Whether you are an old hand at DIY or are only just learning how to panel a wall , preparation is vital. Failing to do so is the most common panelling mistake and the one that could have the most serious consequences.

While it might be obvious, failing to prepare your walls before installing panelling could prevent the panels from properly adhering to the wall. Ineffective adhesive could cause the panels to come away from the wall, taking the plaster with it.

Not only does this ruin all your hard work, but it will require the room to be replastered – work that Checkatrade estimates to cost between £1,100 for a small room and £1,900 for a large room (12m2). Plus, the money spent on the panels and adhesive in the first place.

You will need

What to do instead

Preparing the walls is easier than it might sound – in fact is very similar to the method used to prepare walls for painting.

Start by filling cracks and patching up holes in plaster with caulk for smaller cracks or patching compound for larger ones. If you have substantial cracks, you should check to see if the cracks in your walls are something to worry about (like signs of subsidence) or whether they are largely cosmetic.

If there is wallpaper on the wall, this also needs to be removed before installing panelling. Wallpaper adhesive isn't strong enough to hold the weight of the panels, and as the adhesive weakens, the panels will become detached from the walls. The best way to remove wallpaper is to use a steam stripper – like this Black & Decker model available on Amazon – and then allow it to dry before addressing any holes.

Once fully dry, wash the walls with a sugar soap solution to remove any grease or grime, which can weaken the adhesive. This is particularly important in the kitchen or hallways, where the walls are likely to be greasier or dirtier than other rooms.

Finally, sand walls back to a smooth finish, cleaning any dust. Sanding the walls also helps to take the gloss finish off any paint, remove any grease, and provide a 'key', ensuring better adhesion.

Before installing your panelling, the walls must be dry; if they are still slightly damp, you run the risk of rot and mould behind the panels, which will require them to be removed and the walls replastered further down the line.

With the walls prepared and dry, you can then install your wall panelling.

Use grab adhesives, such as NoNails available on Amazon to secure panels to the walls. Apply evenly to the back of each panel – many experts advise an S pattern, keeping the adhesive from the edge of the boards to prevent spillage.

If you get all these steps right you should avoid a costly £2,000 fee to replaster your walls and start from scratch again. Have you made this mistake before?