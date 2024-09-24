Heating experts are warning households to get their boilers serviced now to beat the winter rush for engineers

Is your boiler serviced and ready for winter? With cold weather fast approaching, experts have revealed that getting your boiler serviced now ahead of winter is the best way to maintain the effectiveness of your boiler and also save you money.

You should get a boiler service every 12 months. According to experts, early autumn a.k.a right now, is the best time to do it.

I don't blame you for putting off all thoughts of boilers and heating bills to the back of your mind until temperatures start to drop. However, getting your boiler serviced at the same time as when you need it could spell disaster for your comfort levels and bank account.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

Why should I service my boiler now?

‘Getting it done now means that the risk of breakdowns when you need heat the most is reduced, and you'll also avoid the winter rush for heating engineers,’ says Nicholas Auckland, heating and energy expert at Trade Radiators.

‘It also ensures that your heating system is running as efficiently as possible, which can help lower your energy bills - this is something that's particularly important with the Oct 1st energy price increase.’

If you suddenly spot signs your boiler is about to break over winter, you may end up stuck without heating for days as it’s the busiest time of year for engineers. Having your boiler serviced during the quieter months - from summer to October - your engineer would be able to spot and fix any issues ahead of your turning the heat up.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

Will it save me money?

The good news is that keeping on top of your boiler servicing will save you money in the long run. However, the boiler servicing will initially cost you between £50 to £100.

‘Having an efficient, properly serviced boiler could save you up to 15% on your heating bills annually, compared to a non-serviced boiler,’ says Nicholas.

‘Getting your boiler serviced also means that you're less likely to have to fork out for emergency boiler and heating repairs, as any smaller issues will be noticed and addressed at the time of servicing.’

Servicing your boiler can increase your boiler's efficiency, which means you're getting the most out of the energy you pay for.

‘During a boiler service, engineers will identify any potential issues before they develop into serious problems. Spotting a problem early on will help to extend the lifespan of your appliance,’ says Ian Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General.

‘A new boiler can cost up to £5,000 including installation so it is well worth servicing annually and getting boiler cover to prevent you needing to replace prematurely.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Amelia Thorpe)

Where can I get my boiler serviced?

‘There are definitely some good deals to be found, especially as we head into winter,’ says Rebecca Arsmtrong, CEO, Making Energy Greener.

‘Some energy providers or local councils might offer discounted or even free servicing, particularly for those in vulnerable situations. It’s worth checking with your energy provider or local council to see if you qualify for any of these schemes.

Even if you don’t, the cost of a service is a small price to pay for the peace of mind it brings, knowing that your boiler is ready for the cold months ahead.’