I've been following Martin Lewis' 'tactical' 4pm rule for years, and I never have to turn my heating on for a sneaky extra hour in the evening

Now that temperatures are dropping and evenings are drawing in, I am on a mission to keep my energy bills as low as possible. So I've been adopting the Martin Lewis approved 'tactical' curtain rule for more than three years, and can confirm it's an absolute game-changer for chilly nights.

When it's cold and dark as I settle down to relax in the evening, it's all too tempting to pop my central heating on for another hour for an extra dose of warmth. But heating your whole house in this way is definitely not the best approach to save energy at home, and to lower your energy bills.

Fortunately, this curtain hack can help; it won't cost you a penny, and I can confirm it works a treat. We all know that any way to have your central heating on less is a way to use less energy and keep your bills as low as possible.

What is the tactical 4pm curtain rule?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

The tactical part of the curtain rule comes from keeping your curtains open while the sun is out to benefit from solar warmth, and closing them as soon as the sun goes down.

'When the sun is shining, it's letting light and heat into the house, so you want the curtains open, explained Martin on his ITV money saving show. 'When it gets dark, it's not, you want to keep the heat in, so close the curtains.

'I know we all know that, but doing it rigorously can help insulate.'

This is where the 4pm time slot comes into play, as right now, the sun is due to set at 4.12pm. So if you are home make sure you are closing your curtains at this time to keep any warmth you've generated in. It's worth keeping track of sunset times in the weather app on your phone and adjusting the time you close your curtains accordingly for maximum benefits.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For this energy-saving method to work best, you'll need thick curtains. Specially designed thermal curtains are best, or you could add a thermal lining to existing curtains. For a real budget-friendly hack, Martin recommends using fleece blankets to add a thermal layer to your curtains.

Habitat Plain Chenille Blackout Lined Curtain - Grey £45 at Habitat UK Upgrading to thermal curtains can help make this tactical hack more effective, keeping even more heat inside, making your home more comfortable and, in turn, lowering your energy bills. Dunelm Thermal Eyelet Curtain Linings £14 at Dunelm If you already have curtains you love, or don't want to splash out on a new pair, then try a thermal lining instead. They're more affordable and super easy to fit. Blinds2Go Cordless Double DuoShade Stucco Thermal Blind £29.35 at Blinds2go UK Don't forget kitchen and bathroom windows. Using dedicated thermal blinds will help ensure these spots stay warm by keeping heat in and cold out.

Fortunately, I have had thermal curtains in the bedrooms and my living room, since 2022 and have been religiously closing them as soon as it gets dark ever since. If I time, closing my curtains when it gets dark, with when the heating comes on for a couple of hours in the early evening, then my house will stay nice and cosy well into the evening.

If you're not home until later, make sure you close your curtains as soon as you get home. If this is the case for you, it might also be worth investing in other measures that can help keep heat in your home, such as radiator reflectors or thermal window film. I'm a big fan of the Radflek radiator reflectors (£24.49 for 3 sheets on Amazon).

Do you really have to shut your curtains that early?

For some, the idea of closing the curtains at 4pm might feel utterly miserable. And I get it, if you loathe the darker evenings, then this may be tricky. But when your home is feeling warmer for longer in the evening, and you have lower energy bills, it's amazing how quickly that can flip your perspective.

It's also worth thinking about it from a winter security perspective, and closing your curtains to keep unwanted eyes out of your home.

As a balance, making sure your home feels cosy and inviting when the curtains are closed, can help make all the difference.

Next Baked Gingerbread 1 Wick Light Up Candle £10 at Next UK Tip-toe into the festive season with this cosy candle and its mouth-watering gingerbread scent. Habitat Glass Tortoise Shell Table Lamp - Brown £30 at Habitat UK We love this tortoise shell lamp, with it's striking pattern sculpted design, which is the epitome of cosy luxe. Deyongs Fox & Deer Super Soft Sherpa Throw Blanket 180x140cm £21 at Amazon UK Is there anything cosier than snuggling under a blanket on a cold night? I was gifted this blanket last Christmas and can vouch for its 10/10 snuggle factor.

Will the tactical curtain rule work for everyone?

While the tactical curtain rule will work to some extent for everyone, there are circumstances that can make it less effective.

For example, if your home is poorly insulated, or very draughty, then heat will be escaping whatever you do, and you won't feel the full benefits of closing your curtains early to keep warm when it gets dark.

If that's the case in your home, it's important to address these issues as a priority. You're likely to see a huge beneficial change in your energy bills when you do.

On the chilliest of evenings, when even closing the curtains can't take the edge off the chill, try one of the best oil-filled radiators to heat the room you're in rather than your whole house to keep energy bills under control.