John Lewis has released their annual How we Shop, Live and Look Report, and with it comes a bold prediction for 2026. The retailer predicts ice-cream makers will overtake air fryers as the ‘it’ kitchen appliance.

There’s no denying that ice-cream makers saw a huge surge in popularity, especially during the summer months, with shoppers racing to get their hands on the coveted Ninja Swirl or the rival Cuisinart Frost Fusion, which allowed families to serve up homemade 99s.

But to overtake the best air fryers in popularity? It’s a bold prediction, but one that is seemingly becoming true. Here’s why.

The John Lewis report found an increase in ice-cream maker sales of 17% in 2025, stating that the sales were likely to increase again in 2026 due to the social media trend of using the appliance to make protein-heavy ice creams and frozen smoothies.

A big driver behind the revival is also the new sleek appearance. While ice cream makers used to be big, bulky and noisy, the arrival of the Ninja Creami (£169.99 at Ninja) back in 2022 has transformed the market, making space for sleeker appliances that fit neatly on or under a kitchen worktop.

While air fryers have been a kitchen staple for a number of years now, John Lewis is expecting ice cream makers to reach the same level of cult status.

‘Air fryers remain a kitchen staple, but ice cream makers are quickly becoming the appliance of the moment. At John Lewis, sales of ice cream machines rose by 17% in 2025, while across the John Lewis Partnership, Waitrose has seen double-digit growth in its No.1 ice cream range - driven by quality, flavour innovation and nostalgia,’ says Karen Sime, Kitchen Appliances Buyer at John Lewis .

‘The category has been given fresh momentum by social media, where ice cream makers have gone viral, inspiring a wave of at-home experimentation. From classic flavours to protein-rich frozen smoothies, customers are embracing indulgence with control, knowing exactly what goes into every scoop.

‘While they may not replace everyday essentials, ice cream makers are carving out a lasting role in the kitchen - less about necessity, more about creativity, comfort and moments of joy at home.’

However, not everyone is convinced, considering that while an air fryer can be used in place of an oven, an ice cream maker will get its most use during the summer months.

‘It is unlikely that they will become more popular as air fryers, as air fryers are something that can be used daily in the place of an oven. Although ice cream makers will still probably be popular, they are considered to be more of a niche or novelty appliance that is used occasionally instead of every day,’ says Steve Larkin, a kitchen expert from Kitchen Door Hub .

So, while it’s unlikely that ice cream makers will overtake air fryers in terms of popularity, they are still receiving the same viral hype air fryers received a few years ago. Because of this, we can expect to see them become more and more popular next year, especially as they mean we can create fresh, healthier desserts.

If you want to get ahead of the trend, these are the ice cream makers, tried and tested by us, that we recommend.

One thing is certain, ice cream makers will continue to spike in popularity in 2026. But will you be adding this star appliance to your kitchen?