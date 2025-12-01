5 methods I’ve honed over 5 years to keep warm while working from home — without the heating on all day

As someone who has worked from home for the last five years or so, I have managed to perfect my home office set up. I'm fortunate enough to have a space that I can dedicate as an office, which helps separate my work life from my home life.

However, this can mean much higher energy bills at this time of year than when I was office based, so I have spent the last few years honing my approach to staying warm while working from home in winter, without reaching for the thermostat on my central heating.

But that's not to say I don't use my heating at all. When it comes to how many hours I have my central heating on for on a normal day, it's between four and five. About an hour and half in the morning while I'm getting up, and then a couple of hours in the evening when I've finished work. But while I'm in my office, there's no point in having the heating on to warm up the whole house. So this is what I use instead to keep warm at my desk — and a couple cost absolutely nothing to run.

1. Blankets

I love a good blanket. Wherever you are in my house, I can guarantee that there is a super snuggly blanket within your reach at all times.

My favourite because of just how warm it is has to be a sherpa lined blanket — ridiculously soft, uber toasty, and when used to cover my legs and feet, is not visible when I'm on any work calls.

My best advice here is to buy a bigger size than you think you need. I chose a larger blanket and it means I can lay it on my office chair, and then wrap it forwards so it's easy to be completely enveloped in it when it's really cold.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket WAS £19.99, NOW £16.99 at Amazon Beyond the amazing levels of comfort you'll feel with this blanket, it costs absolutely nothing to keep you warm, and it can move with you around your home really easily.

2. Really good slippers

Since I'm working from home, I don't wear shoes while I'm at my desk, and I've found that I absolutely cannot concentrate if my feet are cold.

I love a pair of cosy socks, but when you mix them with hard floors, you get a scarily slippery death trap situation going on. And so a good pair of slippers is a must for me.

Green Check Mule Slippers £16 at Next UK I've just upgraded to these check slippers from Next and my cold toes are a thing of the past. Plus, they're another option that won't add a single penny to your energy bills. Result!

3. Microwavable heat pad

Largely, my blanket and slipper combo will be enough to keep me toasty warm, but on particularly cold days, I may need an extra boost of warmth, and that's where my microwavable heat pad comes in.

A quick blast in the microwave and then I pop it on my lap under the blanket and warm up instantly.

KALORE Wheat Bags Microwavable Neck and Shoulder Wrap £9.99 at Amazon UK Not only good for warming you up, these heat wraps are brilliant for shoulder and neck tension or back ache. And they're less than a tenner!

4. Stoov heated cushion

I also have a heated cushion from Stoov, which provides a lovely dose of heat. On the highest heat setting (which is my favourite) I'll get a good couple of hours of consistent warmth before it needs to be recharged.

While this one obviously needs to use energy when recharging, it's a good alternative to heating the whole house unnecessarily.

Stoov Ploov heated cushion 45x45cm WAS £89.99, NOW £71.99 at Stoov A comfy cushion that also warms you up when you need it? Yes please! It's not cheap, but it's lovely to lean against my office chair.

5. Electric heater

While electric heaters aren't cheap to run, I do use one in my home office if it's feeling a little too cool for comfort. It heats up quickly, so I don't need it on all the time, which is the most cost-effective way to use it.

Duux Threesixty Smart Ceramic Heater WAS £119, NOW £89 at Very This Duux electric heater was crowned the most stylish in our round up of the best electric heaters you can buy. It's powerful and compact, so won't be cumbersome in a small office like mine.

A couple of wish list options for my toasty WFH set up

While I feel like I have been pretty good at creating my toasty working from home set up, there are a couple of things I'd still like to add to absolutely perfect it.

A coffee machine

In winter, is there anything better (or more motivating) that a lovely hot drink? I love the idea of having a hot drink on hand whenever I need a little warm up from the inside out.

Tassimo by Bosch Finesse Friendly Pod Coffee Machine WAS £118.99, NOW £39.99 at Amazon Although I am a big advocate for making sure we all regularly step away from a desks even during a busy work day, the idea of having a coffee machine right there seems like a good one to me!

A smart thermostat

As part of my mission to reduce my energy bills and improve my home's efficiency, it's definitely on my list to invest in a smart thermostat and thermostatic radiator valves to be able to control my heating in the most efficient way possible, whether I'm working from home or not.

Hive Thermostat Mini for Heating Control WAS £79, NOW £63.59 at Amazon For a longer term solution for heating your home in the most efficient way possible, smart thermostat is a must. This Hive version is suitable for combi boilers.

FAQs

How can I keep my home office warm? The best way to keep your home office warm while you are working is to keep any doors and window closed to keep the heat you do generate in. Before you start, check for any draughts, and block them with either a draught excluder or draught excluding tape, like this from Amazon (£5). Then, if you don't want to rely on your central heating all day long, then use a combination of the products mentioned above to keep yourself warm and generate a boost of heat when you need it.

However you plan to keep warm while you work, boost your productivity by avoiding these home office design mistakes at all costs.