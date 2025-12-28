A new year is nearly upon us, and with 2025 on its way out, at Ideal Home, we're busy thinking about which home decor trends are set to disappear with it, and which decor trends are ready and waiting in the wings, about to take center stage in 2026.

The biggest bedding trends of 2025 were all about maximalism and dopamine decor. The high street was awash with bright colour and bold mix-and-match pattern-clashing prints. But, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I spend a good proportion of my working life keeping tabs on where to buy the best bedding, and I sense that there's a change in the air.

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

According to multiple bedding experts, I'm not alone in seeing a shift in how many of us want our bedrooms to look, and most importantly, *feel* in 2026.

These are the bedding trends we'll be saying goodbye to in 2025, and the trends that all of the best-dressed beds will be wearing in 2026.

Out: Bold Pattern & Dopamine Decor

Yep, it looks like those bright, bold patterns of 2025 are going to be the first trend to drop out of favour in 2026.

'In 2025, we saw a surge of bold prints and abstract designs in saturated colours,’ says Claire Roberts, design lead at Marks & Spencer, and whilst there's nothing wrong with the fun, playful energy of dopamine decor in other parts of the house, as Claire explains, 'these loud, dramatic patterns are now being questioned in light of a broader wellness and calm-driven design shift.'

After all, dopamine decor is designed to stimulate the brain, and relaxation is the name of the game when it comes to bedroom design ideas.

What's replacing it: Calm, Grounded, Wellness-Driven Design

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

In contrast, in 2026, 'the bedroom is being treated more like a wellness sanctuary,' shares Clare. 'As noted by some trend reports, people are focused on creating calmness and rest through their design choices.'

'This ties into a palette shift towards serene neutrals, and also choice of bedding fabrics: breathable, natural, sustainable materials are likely to continue gaining ground.'

'Natural fibres will become even more important in 2026,' agrees Molly Freshwater, co-founder of bedding brand Secret Linen Store. 'A return to nature, but in a way that feels fresh.'

Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet £120 at bedthreads.co.uk In 2026, bedding will see a focus on natural materials. Expect plenty of linen bedding, especially washed or slubby linens that showcase the material's weave. H&M Cotton Muslin Bedspread £34.99 at H&M Layering will also reflect a resurgence of natural materials, with a movement towards organic textures, such as the irregular weave on this cotton muslin bedspread. TBCo Recycled Wool Blanket in Mackellar Tartan £79 at tbco.com And wool will continue to grow in popularity, both for layering via blankets, and used in bedding and mattresses thanks to its natural warmth and breathability.

Out: Oversized & Maximalist Florals

As we see a shift away from bold and dramatic bedding, it's perhaps no surprise that oversized and maximalist-style florals are the next trends on their way out of style.

'Large-scale florals are now starting to feel overdone,' says Claire, 'especially the “maximalist floral” movement. Instead, florals are now being reinterpreted for 2026.'

What's replacing it: Soft & Delicate Florals

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

So what will these reimagined florals look like in 2026? 'Rather than bold statement florals, it’s more about heirloom-style, soft florals or faded, distressed vintage looks,' reveals Claire.

'In 2026, we'll see far more heritage-inspired patterns and delicate florals,' agrees Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of bedding brand Piglet in Bed. So expect to see more bedding 'leaning into vintage, soft vibes' this coming year.

Yep, it sounds like 'pretty' is staging a comeback in 2026, with bedding unapologetically embracing softer, gentler, more delicate floral prints.

Out: Stark Minimalism

Of course, the move towards more gentle, calm, grounded decor in the bedroom sees a shift in colour palettes too.

'Plain white bedding and minimalist looks are losing their appeal, feeling a little cold and impersonal,' shares Jessica at Piglet in Bed.

'Ultra-minimal interiors are on the decline,’ agrees Molly Freshwater, co-founder of bedding brand Secret Linen Store. As a result, ‘we’re quietly saying goodbye to the greys. All of the cool-grey colours that have been around for a long time are finally slipping away.'

What's replacing it: Nature-Inspired Colour Palettes

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

And what's replacing bold, bright dopamine decor colourways and stark cool-toned minimalist whites and greys? 'The future looks super soft, natural and grounded,' says Molly.

'Cool colours are being replaced by warm and natural colours,' Molly continues. 'Muddy reds, earthy clays, and greens lifted straight from the woods are making their way onto our beds. Colours and shades that feel lived-in, comforting, and connected to the outside world.'

In keeping with the trend for calm, wellness-oriented spaces to relax, 'there’s also a strong shift toward serenity and purity in the bedroom,' says Claire from M&S. 'Think more whites, but not the stark industrial white – instead, warm off-whites, soft creams, and blush neutrals.'

Out: Impersonal Matchy-Matchy Looks

As bedding vibes soften in 2026, the next thing to go is oh-so-perfect matchy-matchy bedroom looks.

'People are rethinking matching bedding sets,' says Jessica at Piglet in Bed. 'When everything is too similar, the bed can end up looking flat and one-dimensional. Overall, the shift is toward bedding that feels layered, textured, and personal, rather than overly uniform or "safe".'

What's replacing it: Hand-Crafted, Heirloom-Style Bedding

(Image credit: Rowen & Wren)

'In 2026, I see a move towards more traditional, heirloom-style bedding, like quilted bed covers and pillows,' says Genevieve Rosen Biller, co-founder of bedding brand Bed Threads. 'There’s something about the artisanal look of the stitching that feels tactile and nostalgic.'

'Traditional quilting patterns will be appearing everywhere,' agrees Molly. 'The move is away from “perfect”, instead we're happily saying hello to bedding with warmth and depth, and pieces that tell a story.'

So in 2026, it's less about box-fresh bedding bought straight off the shelf, and more about finding ways to add a personal, individual touch to your bedroom.

nkuku Dipti Cotton & Linen Block Print Bed Quilt £275 at nkuku Bedding with handcrafted elements, such as the visible stitching on this blockprinted nkuku quilt, will be big in 2026. John Lewis Diamond Patchwork Quilt £180 at John Lewis In fact, quilts in general will be big news in the new year. This heirloom bedding adds charm and character to prevent a bedroom from feeling too 'perfect' and impersonal. John Lewis Floral Embroidered Quilted Bedspread £180 at John Lewis Look out for embroidered details, too. In 2026, embellishment is more subtle and understated than we've seen in 2025.

Out: Ruffles, Bows, and OTT Decoration

And lastly, decoration. In keeping with the playful dopamine decor trend, in 2025, bedding was all about over-the-top decoration and trims; think oversized ruffles, statement frills, and larger-than-life bows.

However, in 2026, outlandish embellishments are toned down in favour of more subtle textures and trims.

'Rather than relying on bold prints or heavy decoration, in 2026, bedding is leaning into texture,' says Claire at M&S. 'Think semi-plains, jacquard weaves, waffles, linens and attention to detail on trims and finishes.'

What's replacing it: Texture & Tactility

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

'The mood for 2026 is natural, tactile, and deeply rooted in materials that feel good,' says Molly at Secret Linen Store. 'Frills, frills, and more frills have been around for the last few years, but we’re saying farewell to these and welcome to slightly more understated trims.'

'Gentle stripes, soft layers, and tactile fabrics will be big in 2026,' agrees Jessica at Piglet in Bed.

So out with the 'more is more' OTT decoration, and a return to the 'less is more' aesthetic, with a focus on tactile natural materials and handcrafted elements.

M&S Pure Cotton Gingham Ruffle Bedding Set £39.50 at Marks and Spencer UK Expect less flat, printed bedding, and more texture in 2026, such as this seersucker bedding set. John Lewis Two Tone Waffle Duvet Cover Set £60 at John Lewis Waffle bed linen will continue to grow in popularity, adding depth and interest to the bed via texture rather than bold prints. Piglet in Bed Kemptown Stripe 100% Linen Duvet Cover £169 at Piglet In Bed And stripes will become less loud and more understated. Think elegant pinstripes rather than bold carnival-tent style striping.

Overall, as 2025 comes to an end and 2026 is poised to begin, it's clear that the new year will bring with it a fresh outlook in terms of how we want our bedrooms to look.

If our experts' predictions are anything to go by, then bedding trends in 2026 will soon reflect the calm and grounded energy that many of us are longing to experience more of in our lives as a whole.

In a world that's become increasingly hectic and adrenaline-fuelled, we no longer want the dopamine hit of bold and stimulating bedroom decor, instead, many of us are craving a return to simpler, natural, and quieter pleasures.

A bedroom filled with tactile natural fibres, textured fabrics, and soft, soothing colourways certainly looks like it's set to play an important part in creating more relaxation and wellbeing in our lives in 2026.