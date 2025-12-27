It’s ‘a material with a luxury, main-character type presence’ – this Soho House-style furniture is taking the high street by storm

As a Room Decor Editor here at Ideal Home, I get to see new collection previews of most high-street brands. And while looking at the winter 2025/26 offering and even some of the spring/summer 2026 ranges, there was one look in particular that really stood out to me – and that’s the burl wood furniture trend.

I predict that this home decor trend is going to be one of the most popular furniture looks of the coming year, and it’s one that I personally love for its luxurious style. Previously, it was a material you'd usually only find in antique stores or at Soho Home, the high-end furniture and homeware brand that furnishes all the exclusive Soho House private members clubs. But now it's coming to the high street in a big way.

‘Burl has a lovely retro vibe, which taps into our love of nostalgia in interior trends,’ says Sarah O'Sullican, senior designer at John Lewis, one of the high-street brands that’s embraced the trend in its winter collection.

‘Burl's unusual grain details have a decorative quality, the knotted wood grain adds texture whilst connecting us to nature and also adding a sense of luxury. Burl was originally used in art deco furniture designs, and continued being used throughout the 20th century up until the 1970s. Burl nowadays has a retro look, but when used on simple contemporary shapes feels completely of the moment creating a retro modern look.’

What is burl wood?

The burl wood finish is defined by a very specific wood grain pattern, one that looks almost marble-like – another reason why I like it so much. In fact, I like it so much so that I brought the look into my own home by using a burl wood-patterned vinyl wrap from eBay to cover my wardrobe. It’s a great and easy DIY project and I love the result.

‘Burl's unique texture comes from the tree being damaged or bud growth not growing out, which gives the wood the beautiful burl patterns that make it so distinctive,’ says Jo Lane, interior designer and founder of See Your Place, an online interior design service. ‘This gives it an almost marble-like quality, which elevates burl from a typical wood grain to a material with a luxury, main-character type presence, making it ideal for statement pieces like coffee tables, consoles or sideboards.’

My top burl wood-finish furniture picks

How to style burl wood furniture

Burl wood-finish pieces of furniture are actually very versatile and can be incorporated into various interior styles and paired with lots of different materials. But there are some that look particularly great next to burl wood, which includes the also very 70s-influenced chrome furniture trend that’s been enjoying much popularity this year.

‘Burl pairs beautifully with metals like chrome and brass. It will also sit well with all the rich neutrals that have been trending, everything from cocoa to caramel to nougat,’ Sarah at John Lewis says.

Dunelm’s spring/summer 2026 collection also features several burl wood-finish pieces, with the already dropped Seana bedside table having sold out – but I’m hoping for a restock.

‘Furniture with a burl wood effect has a naturally expressive pattern, so the key to styling it is to let it take centre stage,' adds Lisa Jones, editorial design manager at Dunelm. 'Keep the surrounding palette calm and neutral so the piece feels intentional rather than busy, and layer in contrasting textures like linen, matte ceramics, or soft wool to create a luxurious feel. The result is a space that feels curated and serene, with the burl piece acting as the subtle showstopper.’

Jo at See Your Place concludes, ‘Burl wood is a safe bet with future-proof appeal that has seen a resurgence in popularity since around 2020, and demand is only growing.’