I've finally found the perfect invisible storage hack for my vacuum cleaner – this hidden cupboard means you'd never know it was there

When you review vacuum cleaners for a living, you quickly discover the double-edged sword of owning brilliant appliances: it doesn’t matter how well they clean; even the stylish ones can ruin a beautifully fitted kitchen. Over the years, I’ve tested dozens – sometimes two or three at once – and the hardest part hasn’t been comparing suction power. It’s been figuring out where to put them when not in use.

In previous homes, my cordless vacuum ended up screwed into the only available solid wall in the kitchen, dangling awkwardly like a plastic limb in the corner. Even the sleekest models in our best vacuum cleaner shortlist still felt intrusive when not in use. And in an open-plan kitchen like ours, that visual clutter hits you from every angle.

At one point, I even searched how to hide a vacuum cleaner , only to realise nothing really solved the problem unless the kitchen itself was designed with a hiding place in mind. So, when we built our latest kitchen, I knew this was my moment. Instead of making room for the vacuum, I decided to make a room for the vacuum.

What we built is now one of my favourite features in the entire kitchen: a slim, completely concealed vacuum cupboard integrated into the stud walling so perfectly that, unless I tap the door, you’d never know it was there.

What I was using before – and why it wasn’t working

Before this kitchen existed, the vacuum lived on a wall bracket in the corner near the back door. Functionally, it made sense: always charged, always ready. Visually, it was a disaster. You could see it from the hallway, the dining area, the sofa and even reflected in the glass doors at night. The tangle of wires, the docking station, the nozzles – none of it sparked joy. I’m not good with clutter, and it made the whole space feel messy, no matter how clear and clean the worktops were.

Hiding it in the utility was an option, but not a great one. It’s at the front of the house, and the kitchen is at the back. OK for a cylinder vacuum you drag out once or twice a week, but for the best cordless vacuum cleaner you reach for once or twice a day? My step-count didn’t need it. I knew that, when we finally installed the new kitchen, my everyday vacuum needed a place of its own – preferably one I didn’t have to look at.

How we created our hidden vacuum cupboard

In the new layout, we spotted the perfect opportunity between the tall fridge-freezer and the back door – a narrow sliver of otherwise redundant space in the corner. Instead of panelling it off, my husband built a slim stud wall structure and transformed the void into a tall, full-height cupboard just deep enough for a cordless vacuum or two.

The internal carcass is simple: two sides are the house walls, and the other is stud timber lined with painted marine-grade plywood. The door is also plywood, completely flat without panelling, and painted the same colour as the surrounding framework. We fitted five Blum soft-close sprung hinges (£5 on Amazon) , which keep it very stable, and push-to-open catches, again from Blum, who make the best cabinet fittings in the industry.

We kept the face totally handle-free. When closed, the cupboard disappears into the architecture so effectively that guests have no idea it’s functioning storage. In the photo of the cupboard closed, it just reads as clean, minimal walling.

Open it, though, and it’s surprisingly roomy. There’s enough space for my cordless vacuum, an extra cordless if I am in review mode, or our mop bucket if not. A shelf above holds a basket for vacuum nozzles and attachments. My electrician fitted a double socket inside so the vacuums can charge.

Functionally, it behaves like a tall cabinet; visually, it behaves like a wall. It’s the most satisfying kind of storage – invisible until the exact moment you need it.

What it cost

Because my husband built the entire kitchen, our labour was free. But if you were to create something similar as a DIY project, the material costs are pleasantly modest:

Plyboard sheets: £80–£120

Timber for stud framing: £20–£30

Push-touch catches and hinges: £20–£30

Paint, primer and filler: £20–£30

All in, around £180–£220 would comfortably create a slim, full-height vacuum cupboard like ours, assuming you already have some basic DIY tools, like an electric screwdriver, drill, tape measure, jigsaw and spirit level. We saved a few pennies by using leftover paint from the bedrooms on the inside. If you need an electrician to install a new socket, factor that in too.

How it works in daily life

OK, so it may not be life-changing but it undoubtedly saves time, which is pretty invaluable, right? The cupboard sits on the main route between the kitchen and side-garden/log store, where we also keep extra bins and recycling boxes, so if someone trails in mud or leaves, they can grab the vacuum in three seconds flat. No rummaging, no unplugging, no faff. The cordless is always docked and charged, and the cupboard door closes with a soft push so the room instantly looks tidy again.

It’s also blissfully discreet. Some charging docks emit bright LEDs, but behind solid ply doors you don’t see a thing. And because it’s a full-height space, nothing gets wedged or tangled – even the mop slots neatly alongside.

The biggest joy, though, is visual calm. When the cupboard is closed, it blends perfectly with the cabinetry and radiator wall. The kitchen looks cleaner because the clutter of gangly vacuums and all their paraphernalia is gone.

What I’m planning to add next

The cupboard works brilliantly as-is, but I’m fine-tuning it. Soon I’ll be moving the mop to the utility room (since I only use it once a week, tops), freeing up floor space for:

Vertical shelves down one side for bulk buys (kitchen roll, teabags, cleaning refills). Probably freestanding so I can switch it for an extra test vacuum when required.

A nozzle organiser so all attachments sit upright instead of in a basket – something to organise them so I can grab the one I want in a single glance, possibly mounted on the inside of the door (if I can be sure it won’t rattle). I'm also tempted to try this floor-standing vacuum organiser from Amazon.

Because the cupboard is essentially stud walling with a door on the front, tweaking or adding extra features is super easy. I've been toying with wallpapering the back to add a hit of pattern, but I've still got bedrooms to tackle so that will have to wait!

Other smart vacuum-storage tricks I’ve used

Not every kitchen can accommodate a built-in cupboard, but smaller hacks still make a huge difference.

One of the best things I bought when I owned a cylinder vacuum was the IKEA Variera hose tidy – now sadly discontinued, but it was a brilliantly cheap device that stopped the hose springing out like a rogue octopus every time you stash it away. This small wall hose stand from Amazon is similar and could be mounted on the wall above where you store your cylinder vacuum to neatly secure the hose.

In the past, I’ve also kept my vacuum in the cupboard under the stairs, just beyond the kitchen. We added a simple floor-to-ceiling divider, so it had its own dedicated slot and didn’t need to be unearthed every time someone wanted it. A battery-powered pull light from Amazon made a surprising difference, too, stopping attachments and spare bags from vanishing into the shadows at the back.

And if you’re mid-renovation, always ask your builder whether a small filler panel or odd gap can be turned into skinny storage. As our cupboard proves, a space doesn’t have to be especially wide or deep to be extremely useful.

Final thoughts

Our hidden vacuum cupboard is one of the cleverest (and cheapest) features we added to the kitchen. It keeps the room looking serene, makes daily cleaning effortless, and solves a problem that niggled me for years. It feels like a small luxury, even though it’s just smart planning and a sheet of ply. I may be somewhat smug.

If you want a kitchen that looks calm and clutter-free – and a vacuum that’s always ready to go – consider building a small, full-height cupboard into your design. It’s the kind of upgrade you’ll appreciate every single day.